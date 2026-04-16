 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Takeaways from Jason Licht's Pre-Draft Press Conference | Bucs Blitz 

During his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, General Manager Jason Licht addressed a variety of topics including the evaluation process of edge rushers, draft philosophy and the importance of the receiver position

Apr 16, 2026 at 11:38 AM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Blitz Apr.16

Edge Evaluation

An exact science or rubric for drafting an edge rusher that is sure to subsequently produce in the NFL does not exist. Each year, various intel is gathered by scouts and team personnel through interviews, the Combine, pro days, top-30 visits and zooms. A player's tape is the ultimate comprehensive source for identifying talent and the other aforementioned avenues either validate or contradict the painted picture of who the player is. Like it is for every team and every draft, not ever selection will hit or be a perennial Pro Bowler. Some never meet expectations and do not receive a second contract. During his pre-draft press conference, General Manager Jason Licht discussed the challenging process of examining edge rushers.

"There are truly only so many that you can call impactful players," noted Licht. "We have found going back over the last few years that the players that we thought were going to be good, most of them ended up being good. We just did not have the opportunity to take [them] or we took another position before that we are happy with in most cases. There is a lot that goes into it. You have your speed rushers and your power rushers and the ones that have a little bit of both are usually the ones that are the most productive in the NFL. A lot of them have certain traits about them, personality traits that make them tick a little bit more, so that is why we do all the work that we do on them. It is not for lack of trying or that we do not believe in having edge rushers; we have had more success trading for or signing them than we have had drafting them and I will be the first to admit that but it is not that we did not think any of the rushers that are currently making a lot of noise in the NFL that we did not like coming out, so it is a position that I do not think you can have too many of and this year there is a decent amount and we will have to see how it goes."

Best Player Available

Value is determined by pre-draft grades that teams place on players. Team personnel and scouts build a board that factors in scheme fit and character evaluation. Depth at positions and strengths within the draft class are noted, as well as strengths/weaknesses of the team's current roster in need of rejuvenation. The philosophy for the majority of NFL clubs is to draft the best player available at the allotted slot and address areas of specific need through free agency or trades. Under salary cap restrictions, acquiring the best player on the open market or trading up for one in the draft is not always feasible. It may be cliché to say, but Licht emphasized the Bucs are taking a best-player-available-approach next weekend to bolster the team in 2026.

"You can never go wrong – I feel like I say this every year – you can never go wrong with taking the best player and you are going to be happy at some point that you did instead of trying to force a pick," said Licht. "You have a group of players that you say, 'No matter what, if this player is there, we are taking.'"

Potential for Adding a WR

Each year, the NFL Draft is anything but predictable. Jaw-dropping surprises and trades always take place during the three-day event, which only adds to the intrigue. Last year, most pundits projected the Buccaneers to take a defensive player in the first round of the draft, but instead, they took the player who was highest on their board: Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka. In 2026, on paper, the Bucs' receiver room is loaded with talent including Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson. Mike Evans did depart in free agency to the 49ers and the Bucs added depth through free agency in former Falcon David Sills IV. Sills, a long-strider, is adept on 50/50 balls and has natural ball skills. Despite the depth, competition always breeds success and Licht is not dismissing taking a pass-catcher in the 2026 draft.

"The true 'X' like Mike, those guys are few and far between," described Licht. "We really do like our receiver room. I think they're going to step up this year, and I think all of them are going to have good years, so I know they're very excited. We know the importance of that position, and this is a pretty good receiver group this year, and at some point, it wouldn't be shocking if we did take a shot."

Related Content

news

Bucs Re-Sign Skule, Nuñez-Roches, Add Sills V | Bucs Blitz

The Buccaneers added depth to the roster by re-signing Justin Skule and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, while adding David Sills V

news

Bucs Takeaways from 2026 Annual Meeting: LB Competition Ahead | Bucs Blitz

Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed a variety of topics at the 2026 Annual League Meeting, including the role of Alex Anzalone, age not being a deterrent in the draft selection process, the one-two punch of Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell and the leadership development of Calijah Kancey

news

Muhammad, Robinson and Browning Introduction to Tampa Bay | Bucs Blitz

Al-Quadin Muhammad, A'Shawn Robinson and Jake Browning were signed by the Buccaneers in free agency to bolster the roster. Find out what they had to say in their introductory press conferences

news

More Takeaways from the Combine | Bucs Blitz

At the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, General Manager Jason Licht joined Pro Football Talk and Head Coach Todd Bowles was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show. Here are key topics discussed from the pre-draft festivities

news

LBs and OLBs Raising Draft Stock at the 2026 Scouting Combine | Bucs Blitz

On-field drills and assessments have kicked off in Indianapolis at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with defensive linemen and linebackers participating in workouts on Thursday. Here is a rundown of players who appeared to improve their draft stock

news

Upcoming Free Agents, Excitement for David Walker and Zac Robinson's Feel for the Game | Bucs Blitz

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, General Manager Jason Licht and Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed a variety of topics from the podium, including communication with impending free agents Mike Evans and Lavonte David, the ceiling of outside linebacker David Walker and Zac Robinson's situational football prowess

news

What to Know About the 2026 NFL Combine | Bucs Blitz

319 prospects have been invited to attend the 2026 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. From February 23 through March 2, players will undergo interviews, medical exams and on-field drills as scouts and team personnel get an up-close look at NFL hopefuls

news

Bucs Host Eighth Annual Girls Flag Football Preseason Classic | Bucs Blitz

The Buccaneers are hosting the largest girls flag football competition in the country this week at the AdventHealth Training Center

news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Shines at 2026 Pro Bowl Games, Earns Defensive MVP | Bucs Blitz

In the 2026 Pro Bowl Games, Antoine Winfield Jr. helped guide the NFC to a victory over the AFC with a pick

news

What are the Bucs Getting in New OC Zac Robinson? | Bucs Blitz

A look at Zac Robinson's career trajectory at various stops and the nuances of his coaching philosophy

news

Breaking Down the Bucs OC Candidates | Bucs Blitz

A look at who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have interviewed for their offensive coordinator vacancy

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers.com 2026 Mock Draft 10.0

A trio of trades shake up the draft order, with the Buccaneers trading down to add draft capital before landing some much-needed edge rush help

Takeaways from Jason Licht's Pre-Draft Press Conference | Bucs Blitz

During his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, General Manager Jason Licht addressed a variety of topics including the evaluation process of edge rushers, draft philosophy and the importance of the receiver position

Hall of Famer Rondé Barber to Announce Bucs' Third-Round Draft Pick

Almost three decades after he was drafted by the Buccaneers, Hall of Fame CB Rondé Barber will make the announcement as another player sees his NFL journey begin in Tampa

Bucs Hoping to Draft Primarily from Their "Front Board"

Though the NFL Draft is a little over 250 picks long, the Buccaneers narrow their preferred list down to about 150 prospects each year and try to focus primarily on that list throughout the seven rounds and in undrafted free agency

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Sixth-Round Draft Picks

The Bucs didn't make a selection in the sixth round a year ago, but they've been able to land some valuable players in that frame through the years

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Ravens

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Baltimore Ravens

Bucs Working Through First-Round Trade-Down Scenarios in 2026 Draft

Depending upon which players remain available at the 15th pick, a trade back to gain extra draft capital could be worth considering for the Buccaneers, according to GM Jason Licht, though it's not always easy to find a partner

GM Jason Licht "Feels Strongly" About Bucs' 2026 Leadership

During his pre-draft press conference, General Manager Jason Licht addressed a variety of topics from the podium, including the 2026 leadership core featuring players in all three phases

The Top Five Draft Classes in Buccaneers History

Two Hall of Famers in one round? A half-dozen long-term starters? The building block around which the franchise was originally built? Which of the Bucs' first 50 classes rank among the best work the team has done on draft weekend?

Jason Licht's Thoughts Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht addressed the media ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed his thoughts on the TE class, the process behind 'taking the best player' and the possibility of trading down.

2026 Top Prospects: Wide Receiver

An overview of the top wide receiver prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, including five expected to be taken in the first round

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Seventh-Round Draft Picks

When and where have the Buccaneers found the most success with their seventh-round picks throughout franchise history?

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Vikings

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Photos: Best of 2026 Battlegrounds

View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Battlegrounds Flag Football Game, featuring Steinbrenner High School and Strawberry Crest High School at AdventHealth Training Center.

On the Move: Every Trade in Buccaneers History Involving First-Round Draft Picks

From blockbuster deals for a receiver and a head coach to some deft maneuvering to land a pair of Hall of Famers in a single round, the Buccaneers have tried their hand at every sort of first-round trade available over the past half-century

The New Challenge | In the Current

Here's a special behind-the-scenes look at this new offseason edition of In the Current, where the Bucs step into a new chapter, focus on strengthening the roster and look to ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft. Hear from Jason Licht, Rob McCartney, Lavonte David and more.

2026 Top Prospects: Running Back

An overview of the top running back prospects of the 2026 NFL Draft, including one expected to be drafted in the top five

2026 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0

The Draft is just a couple weeks away, sending the last-ditch flurry of mock drafts across the NFL landscape. Here is what analysts are predicting that the Bucs could do with the 15th overall pick in the first round

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Packers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Green Bay Packers

2026 Top Prospects: Offensive Line

An overview of the top offensive line prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, including several tackles and the best-ranked guard and center

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising