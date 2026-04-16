Takeaways from Jason Licht's Pre-Draft Press Conference | Bucs Blitz 

Edge Evaluation

An exact science or rubric for drafting an edge rusher that is sure to subsequently produce in the NFL does not exist. Each year, various intel is gathered by scouts and team personnel through interviews, the Combine, pro days, top-30 visits and zooms. A player's tape is the ultimate comprehensive source for identifying talent and the other aforementioned avenues either validate or contradict the painted picture of who the player is. Like it is for every team and every draft, not ever selection will hit or be a perennial Pro Bowler. Some never meet expectations and do not receive a second contract. During his pre-draft press conference, General Manager Jason Licht discussed the challenging process of examining edge rushers.

"There are truly only so many that you can call impactful players," noted Licht. "We have found going back over the last few years that the players that we thought were going to be good, most of them ended up being good. We just did not have the opportunity to take [them] or we took another position before that we are happy with in most cases. There is a lot that goes into it. You have your speed rushers and your power rushers and the ones that have a little bit of both are usually the ones that are the most productive in the NFL. A lot of them have certain traits about them, personality traits that make them tick a little bit more, so that is why we do all the work that we do on them. It is not for lack of trying or that we do not believe in having edge rushers; we have had more success trading for or signing them than we have had drafting them and I will be the first to admit that but it is not that we did not think any of the rushers that are currently making a lot of noise in the NFL that we did not like coming out, so it is a position that I do not think you can have too many of and this year there is a decent amount and we will have to see how it goes."

Best Player Available

Value is determined by pre-draft grades that teams place on players. Team personnel and scouts build a board that factors in scheme fit and character evaluation. Depth at positions and strengths within the draft class are noted, as well as strengths/weaknesses of the team's current roster in need of rejuvenation. The philosophy for the majority of NFL clubs is to draft the best player available at the allotted slot and address areas of specific need through free agency or trades. Under salary cap restrictions, acquiring the best player on the open market or trading up for one in the draft is not always feasible. It may be cliché to say, but Licht emphasized the Bucs are taking a best-player-available-approach next weekend to bolster the team in 2026.

"You can never go wrong – I feel like I say this every year – you can never go wrong with taking the best player and you are going to be happy at some point that you did instead of trying to force a pick," said Licht. "You have a group of players that you say, 'No matter what, if this player is there, we are taking.'"

Potential for Adding a WR

Each year, the NFL Draft is anything but predictable. Jaw-dropping surprises and trades always take place during the three-day event, which only adds to the intrigue. Last year, most pundits projected the Buccaneers to take a defensive player in the first round of the draft, but instead, they took the player who was highest on their board: Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka. In 2026, on paper, the Bucs' receiver room is loaded with talent including Egbuka, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson. Mike Evans did depart in free agency to the 49ers and the Bucs added depth through free agency in former Falcon David Sills IV. Sills, a long-strider, is adept on 50/50 balls and has natural ball skills. Despite the depth, competition always breeds success and Licht is not dismissing taking a pass-catcher in the 2026 draft.