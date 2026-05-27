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OTAs Takeaways: Pass Rush Presence of Calijah Kancey, Bucky Irving Update, Jalen McMillan's Mental Toughness and More 

At the start of Organized Team Activities, Head Coach Todd Bowles discussed a variety of topics, including Jalen McMillan’s mental stamina and the club picking up Calijah Kancey’s fifth-year option

May 27, 2026 at 10:27 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

OTAs takeaways May 27

Calijah Kancey's Pass Rush Prowess

Three-technique Calijah Kancey was placed on injured reserve last season on September 17 after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in the team's Week Two win over the Texans. He missed most of the 2025 campaign, totaling 97 total snaps. Kancey, the Bucs' first-round pick in the 2023 draft, has dealt with various injuries since arriving in Tampa but possesses rare first-step quickness, twitchy feet and a high motor. He plays with elite contact balance and change-of-direction skills. Kancey is effective at collapsing the pocket with outstanding closing burst and is a nuisance for opposing signal-callers when he is in the lineup. In 2026 with a clean bill of health, the Bucs will field a retooled unit with Kancey and Vita Vea seeking to wreak havoc from the interior.

"He can be huge for us if he stays healthy," described Bowles. "He is very fast and quick and gives us an element that we do not have with the size of Vita and A'Shawn [Robinson] and those guys and gives us an interior pass rush presence. We just have to keep him healthy."

Consistency is Key for Rookies

The Buccaneers placed an emphasis on acquiring defenders with a nasty temperament on the field through both free agency and the draft to fortify all three levels. The Bucs nabbed a couple of players in the first two rounds of the 2026 draft that fit that profile in Miami outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. and Missouri inside linebacker Josiah Trotter. Bain anchored the Hurricanes' defensive line with his power, proficient hand fighting to slip by blockers and coordinated movements. Trotter held the Mike linebacker role for Missouri and quickly diagnoses in the run game and triggers downhill with a rancorous play style. Both will compete for significant playing time in 2026 and Robinson spoke on what he has seen from the pair at OTAs.

"Explosiveness and power, aggressiveness, discipline and knowing what to do and when to do it and how to do it and just making sure that they ask enough questions and stay consistent," noted Robinson. "That is the key – consistency – and they are making sure they do those things."

Bucky Irving Update

Bucky Irving suffered foot and shoulder injuries in Week Four against Philadelphia, with the latter ailment keeping him off the field for a significant portion of the 2025 campaign. He returned in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals and totaled 421 total snaps last season. Irving accumulated 588 yards on 173 carries in 2025 with a touchdown. He spearheads the Bucs' ground attack with his leg drive, elusiveness, downhill steam and lateral jump-cut ability. The Bucs added to the room with free agent Kenneth Gainwell, forming a lethal backfield tandem. Irving was present on Day One of OTA practice, supporting his teammates and Todd Bowles gave an update on his timeline.

"He is coming along fine; he is working out," said Bowles. "He is rough. We expect him back sometime in the summer or fall and we look forward to it when he gets back."

Jalen McMillan's Mental Fortitude

Jalen McMillan missed the majority of the 2025 slate after suffering a serious neck injury against the Steelers in a preseason contest that landed him on injured reserve. He wore a restrictive neck brace for several months throughout his rehab process and McMillan returned in Week 15 in a Thursday Night Football battle with the Falcons. Two weeks later, McMillan showcased his physicality and produced his first 100-yard receiving game for Tampa Bay against the Dolphins. Fueled by resiliency, McMillan galvanized the squad with his commitment to the game. He emerged late in the year with route-running theatrics and precision and will strive to do the same in 2026 under the direction of Zac Robinson.

"Jalen is tough," said Todd Bowles. "His mental toughness is unbelievable and he competes. His competitiveness the way he attacks the ball, the way he fights for every route and tries to get open and wants to be that guy, that gives you a lot of confidence that he will be doing that in the games."

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