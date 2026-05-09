 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2026 Bucs Rookie Minicamp Takeaways 

A look at key topics addressed at rookie minicamp and production on the grass

May 11, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

takeaways

Midseason Form

Friday provided a first-look at Buccaneers' first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. at practice and he was as good as advertised, showcasing his bend during drills and quickness off the ball during reps. Bain brings a tough, nasty temperament on the field and it was evident during practice with his urgency. He lined up from both a three- and four-point stance for the Hurricanes as a three-year starter and dislodged blockers at the collegiate level with ease. His lethal bull rush flushed quarterbacks out of the pocket and his ability to attack leverage and awareness at the line of scrimmage anchored the Miami defensive line. Now, he brings that tenacity to Tampa Bay's practice fields.

"He looked like he was in midseason form," said Head Coach Todd Bowles on Bain. "Obviously, he's from Miami, so he's going to be practicing in the heat, where a lot of the other guys are going to struggle adjusting to this weather. It didn't bother him at all. He came in in great shape, and he ran around well and kind of picked up some things very well… "He's got an old soul, so to speak. He understands his lineage, he understands the guys that came before him – they've got a lot of great players down there at the University of Miami as well as the high schools down there as well. He grew up around all of those guys, grew up around [Teddy] Bridgewater, Lavonte [David], [Calijah] Kancey and all of those guys himself. He understands tempo, he understands pace, he understands how to play hard, he understands to pay homage to the guys that come before him that were down there and he tries to pattern his game like that. He's a very smart player, not just a tough player, he understands what he's walking into and what he wants to be."

Injury Update

Both defensive back Keionte Scott and defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart are dealing with wrist injuries. Bowles confirmed Capehart was able to "do some things" during practice on Friday but the training staff is working to get it fully healed. Scott disclosed he had a wrist injury that bothered him during the 2025 campaign and he got the plate taken out of his left hand that was wrapped in a cast. The cast comes off in 10 days and he had the procedure done prior to the combine and is undergoing rehabilitation. He expects to be ready to go full-speed at training camp in July. Scott will start out at nickel and get cross-training work at both safety and corner per Bowles.

Craft Enhancement

As a two-year starter at Georgia State, Ted Hurst primarily lined up as the outside X receiver in their scheme. He combined for 127 catches, 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns over the course of his junior and senior seasons. Hurst has the speed to push the field vertically and pairs proficient footwork at the top of routes with high-point skills. During his collegiate campaign, 70.9 percent of his catches resulted in either a first down or a touchdown. Hurst will get in work at the X spot in Tampa Bay, as he joins a talented receiving room featuring Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, Chris Godwin and Tez Johnson. Baker Mayfield has another threat to target down the field. Throughout minicamp, Hurst is prioritizing the nuances to his route running to foster success.

"Working on my craft and staying in that playbook," said Hurst. "That X position for sure…Some things that I want to work on is just being detailed and it is a very detailed oriented game and I learned that yesterday just running through routes, you have to be in a specific spot in a specific place and the small things can make you more open."

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 18

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 16-14 win over the Panthers in Week 18 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Dolphins | Week 17

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 20-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 17 at Hard Rock Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 16

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the panthers in Week 16 at Bank of America Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Falcons | Week 15

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 29-28 loss to the Falcons in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Saints | Week 14

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 24-20 loss to the Saints in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Cardinals | Week 13

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 20-17 victory over the Cardinals in Week 13 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Rams | Week 12

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 34-7 loss to the Rams in Week 12 at SoFi Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Bills | Week 11

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Patriots | Week 10

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots in Week 10 at Raymond James Stadium

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Saints | Week Eight

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 23-3 victory over the Saints in Week Eight at Caesars Superdome

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Lions | Week Seven

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions in Week Seven at Ford Field

Latest Headlines

2026 Bucs Rookie Minicamp Takeaways

A look at key topics addressed at rookie minicamp and production on the grass

Ted Hurst Preparing to Play X Receiver | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Ted Hurst addressed the media during Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp. WR Hurst discussed making plays during rookie minicamp, getting better everyday and his confidence on the field.

Billy Schrauth on Bucs' Offensive Unit: 'Fired Up' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Guard Billy Schrauth addressed the media during Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp. G Schrauth discussed always improving, staying grounded and joining the Bucs' offensive line.

Bauer Sharp: 'Play Fast, Play Efficient' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tight End Bauer Sharp addressed the media during Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp. TE Sharp discussed meeting OC Zac Robinson, being ready to work and earning respect from his teammates.

NFL Announces May 14 as Schedule Drop Date

The NFL will reveal its entire 2026 game schedule, which includes an intriguing home slate for the Buccaneers, on the evening of Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Bucs Sign Nebraska LB Javin Wright, Waive RB Michael Wiley | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the 2026 Offseason

Could Jacob Parrish and Keionte Scott Create Dime Options for the Bucs?

In discussing the versatility of second-round CB Jacob Parrish and rookie DB Keionte Scott on Friday, Head Coach Todd Bowles raised the possibility of both players being used inside at the same time

Photos: Day 1 of Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in 2026 Rookie Minicamp on May 8, 2026 at AdventHealth Training Center.

Rueben Bain Jr.: 'I'm Where I Am Supposed To Be' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr. addressed the media before the Bucs' 2026 Rookie Minicamp. OLB Bain discussed his first moments in the league, his bond with rookie DB Keionte Scott and taking pride in what he does.

Todd Bowles: Rueben Bain Jr. Looks in 'Midseason Form' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles addressed the media following the first day of Bucs 2026 Rookie Minicamp. HC Bowles discussed OLB Rueben Bain Jr. setting the tone, what he expects out of the rookies and the impact of the National Coaching Academy

Josiah Trotter Ready to "Prove It" at the NFL Level

During rookie minicamp, both Head Coach Todd Bowles and first-year player Josiah Trotter addressed a variety of topics from the podium, including the newest linebacker's skillset

Josiah Trotter on Pushing Everyone to Be Better | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Josiah Trotter addressed the media before the Bucs' 2026 Rookie Minicamp. LB Trotter discussed gaining the respect of his teammates, being excited about the HC Todd Bowles' defensive scheme and his father's support.

Keionte Scott Talks Bond with Rueben Bain Jr. | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Keionte Scott addressed the media before the Bucs' 2026 Rookie Minicamp. DB Scott discussed his aggressive mindset on the field, loving the process and building chemistry within the defense.

DeMonte Capehart: Learning From the Best | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT DeMonte Capehart addressed the media before the Bucs' 2026 Rookie Minicamp. DT Capehart discussed his love for the game of football, soaking up information and his speed on the defensive line.

5 Bucs to Watch at Rookie Minicamp

The Buccaneers' 2026 rookie class has arrived in Tampa and here are five first-year players to keep your eye on

Bucs Add 14 More Rookies After 2026 Draft

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers filled out the rest of their 90-man offseason roster by signing 14 rookie free agents, including Kansas QB Jalon Daniels and Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers

Ted Hurst Joins Draft Mates with Signed Deal

Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, the Bucs' third-round pick, becomes the sixth member of the team's seven-player draft class to sign his initial NFL contract

Nick Schrage on The National Coaching Academy Experience | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers National Coaching Academy Finalist Nick Schrage spoke to the media during the Bucs' 2026 rookie minicamp. He discussed the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the impact of the program and what he will take away from the experience.

Bucs Fill Out Rookie Minicamp with 40 Tryout Players

Tampa Bay' three-day weekend camp will include the team's seven 2026 draft picks, as well as 13 undrafted free agents, seven first-year players and 40 prospects in town on tryout contracts

Photos: Bucs 2026 Undrafted Free Agents

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2026 Undrafted Free Agents.

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising