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5 Bucs to Watch at Rookie Minicamp 

The Buccaneers’ 2026 rookie class has arrived in Tampa and here are five first-year players to keep your eye on

May 08, 2026 at 12:14 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

5 Bucs to Watch rookie minicamp

Tampa Bay brings in its newest acquisitions – seven players taken in the 2026 NFL Draft and 17 undrafted free agents. The Bucs selected outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round, inside linebacker Josiah Trotter in the second, receiver Ted Hurst in the third, defensive back Keionte Scott in the fourth, defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart and guard Billy Schrauth in the fifth and tight end Bauer Sharp in the sixth. Throughout rookie minicamp, there will be several competition battles and drills to watch on the grass at the AdventHealth Training Center. As the newest Bucs hit the field, here are five players to watch:

Rueben Bain Jr.

The Buccaneers added to their defensive line in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, taking Rueben Bain Jr. at pick 15 – a player not expected to fall out of the top-10. A three-year starter at Miami for the Hurricanes, Bain made his presence felt on the field and led the FBS in pressures with 83 as a junior. He dislodges blockers with brute power and violent hands. Bain accumulated 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over 38 college games and commands the point of attack. With an effective bull rush, club and rip, Bain joins a Bucs' outside linebacker room featuring Yaya Diaby, Anthony Nelson, David Walker, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Chris Braswell. At rookie minicamp at the AdventHealth Training Center, Bain will vie to set himself apart on the grass.

Josiah Trotter

The Bucs bolstered the middle of the defense in the second round with inside linebacker Josiah Trotter out of Missouri. Trotter, an old-school punishing downhill weapon, wore the green dot as the Mike linebacker in the Tigers' system. He comes from NFL bloodlines and possesses a high football IQ, evident in his quick diagnosis skills. While he will need to develop his awareness in coverage, Trotter plays with a competitive disposition and can quickly shed blockers to muddy the backfield. He stays disciplined in run fits and adds upside as a blitzer for Todd Bowles to employ on third down. As Tampa Bay retools the interior of the defense with Alex Anzalone and Christian Rozeboom, the rookie linebacker will be one to observe.

Keionte Scott

Keionte Scott may be a defensive back but he plays with the heart and mentality of a linebacker. Scott played a hybrid nickel role in the Hurricanes' 4-2-5 base and is stout around the line of scrimmage. He flies downhill with 4.33-second speed (Pro Day time) and showcases his instincts from the second the play begins. The Bucs snagged the versatile weapon in the fourth round and Scott maximizes blitz opportunities, darting through gaps before blockers know what is happening. He finishes tackles and is proficient in backside pursuit. Scott joins a secondary featuring several players who possess the ability to cross-train, including Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith and Jacob Parrish and Scott is the next in the bunch.

Bauer Sharp

In the sixth round, the Bucs snagged Bauer Sharp to add to the tight end room. Sharp, a quarterback-turned-tight end, primarily lined up at slot and inline for LSU in 2025. He is effective at working zone and is a tenacious blocker. Sharp quickly accelerates into corners and displays physicality through contact. He plays with effective pad level as a blocker and brings his versatile skillset to Tampa Bay, joining Cade Otton, Payne Durham and Ko Kieft. He will be another target for Baker Mayfield and Sharp will strive to make an impact on the practice fields to earn a roster spot.

Caden Fordham

Among the undrafted free agent signings post-draft, the Buccaneers took another linebacker in Caden Fordham out of North Carolina State. Fordham, a third-team Associated Press All-American in 2025, ranked second in the FBS with 143 tackles last season. He was also the team leader in tackles during the 2024 campaign before tearing his ACL in October. Fordham was a finalist for the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award and rose through the Wolfpack's ranks. He returned from a significant knee injury in 2025 and served as the Mike. The technician quickly keys and will add depth to the Tampa Bay inside linebacker room. Each offseason, the Buccaneers usually have several undrafted free agents make the final roster cutdown list and Fordham will work to be one of them.

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