 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Phase II of the Bucs 2026 Offseason Program Has Arrived 

A rundown of the Bucs’ 2026 offseason schedule, detailing Phase Two

May 06, 2026 at 10:31 AM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

May 6 Blitz

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the rearview, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason workout program is in full swing. During the Spring, each team around the NFL begins to build the foundation for the upcoming season through installs and on-field workouts. Phase Two kicked off on Monday, May 4, generating the next three-week period of the 2026 offseason program. This phase includes on-field workouts that highlight group instruction and drills with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players. Phase II is voluntary, and it is conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact is permitted in this phase and players are not required to attend until June's mandatory minicamps, where veterans meet obligatory attendance requirements. Organized team activities (OTAs) will kick off on May 26-28, followed by additional dates: June 2-4 and June 9-11. After OTAs, the Bucs will hold their mandatory mini camp from June 16-18.

Here is a breakdown of each phase in the nine-week offseason workout program:

  • Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation.
  • Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
  • Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Related Content

news

Jersey Numbers Set for Bucs' 2026 Draft Class

After Rueben Bain Jr.'s number 3 jersey was officially announced on Monday, the Bucs revealed the numbers for the rest of the team's new draft class on Tuesday, with LB Josiah Trotter landing on number 45

news

Buccaneers National Coaching Academy Kicks Off

The Buccaneers National Coaching Academy from May 4-10 is underway at the AdventHealth Training Center

news

Launching a Three: Rueben Bain Jr. Is Officially #3 for the Bucs

The Bucs officially announced on Monday that first-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. will wear jersey number 3 for the team, becoming the first edge rusher in team history to make that selection

news

Yaya Diaby Taking Steps Towards Leadership Role, Rueben Bain Jr. "Hungry" for 2026 Debut

On the 'Up&Adams 'Show, Bucs outside linebacker Yaya Diaby discusses taking steps towards a captain badge and his first impressions of rookie Rueben Bain Jr.

Latest Headlines

Phase II of the Bucs 2026 Offseason Program Has Arrived

A rundown of the Bucs' 2026 offseason schedule, detailing Phase Two

Jersey Numbers Set for Bucs' 2026 Draft Class

After Rueben Bain Jr.'s number 3 jersey was officially announced on Monday, the Bucs revealed the numbers for the rest of the team's new draft class on Tuesday, with LB Josiah Trotter landing on number 45

Rueben Bain's First Day in the NFL

Go behind the scenes with Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr.'s during his first 24 hours in the league. Watch as he gets the phone call, tours the Bucs' facility and meets the Krewe.

Buccaneers National Coaching Academy Kicks Off

The Buccaneers National Coaching Academy from May 4-10 is underway at the AdventHealth Training Center

Launching a Three: Rueben Bain Jr. Is Officially #3 for the Bucs

The Bucs officially announced on Monday that first-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. will wear jersey number 3 for the team, becoming the first edge rusher in team history to make that selection

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Panthers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Carolina Panthers

Yaya Diaby Taking Steps Towards Leadership Role, Rueben Bain Jr. "Hungry" for 2026 Debut

On the 'Up&Adams 'Show, Bucs outside linebacker Yaya Diaby discusses taking steps towards a captain badge and his first impressions of rookie Rueben Bain Jr.

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Saints

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the New Orleans Saints

First-Round Fury: Jason Taylor Praises Rueben Bain Jr.'s Passion for the Game and Violence on the Gridiron

In a CBS Sports interview, Miami Defensive Line Coach Jason Taylor discusses Rueben Bain Jr.'s work ethic, flexion and violence on the field

Todd Bowles Talks Surprises in the Bucs' 2026 NFL Draft | Bucs Blitz

Todd Bowles joined Rich Eisen on the 'Rich Eisen Show' to recap the 2026 NFL Draft and described how outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. and defensive back Keionte Scott fell magically to the Bucs at pick 15 and pick 116

Post-Draft Roundup | Bucs Insider

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith, Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed important topics following the draft, including picking up 5th year option for Calijah Kancey and analyzing the NFC South draft class.

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Falcons

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Atlanta Falcons

2026 Bucs Beach Bash Highlights

Watch the recap for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 6th annual Bucs Beach Bash at TradeWinds Island Resorts at St. Pete Beach on Saturday, April 25th, 2026.

2026 State of the Bucs: Post-Draft Edition, Defense

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, a look at how the roster shakes out on the defensive side of the ball

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Cowboys

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Dallas Cowboys

Magic Pick 84 and More | S.S. Mailbag

In our latest mailbag, Bucs fans have questions about Keionte Scott's draft slot, this year's international games, Lavonte David memories and more

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Bengals

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Cincinnati Bengals

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call Fifth-Round Draft Pick DeMonte Capehart

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Clemson DT DeMonte Capehart in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Watch the moment Capehart joins the Krewe.

2026 State of the Bucs: Post-Draft Edition, Offense

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, a look at how the roster shakes out on the offensive side of the ball

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs Receive Favorable Report Card | 2026 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers' brass received a favorable review post-draft from various outlets

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising