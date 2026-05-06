Phase II of the Bucs 2026 Offseason Program Has Arrived 

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the rearview, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason workout program is in full swing. During the Spring, each team around the NFL begins to build the foundation for the upcoming season through installs and on-field workouts. Phase Two kicked off on Monday, May 4, generating the next three-week period of the 2026 offseason program. This phase includes on-field workouts that highlight group instruction and drills with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players. Phase II is voluntary, and it is conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact is permitted in this phase and players are not required to attend until June's mandatory minicamps, where veterans meet obligatory attendance requirements. Organized team activities (OTAs) will kick off on May 26-28, followed by additional dates: June 2-4 and June 9-11. After OTAs, the Bucs will hold their mandatory mini camp from June 16-18.