2026 State of the Bucs: Post-Draft Edition, Offense 

The Buccaneers' new draft class primarily consisted of players on the defensive side of the ball; however, the club's brass snagged three additions on offense, including receiver Ted Hurst, guard Billy Schrauth and tight end Bauer Sharp.

The Bucs have a loaded receiver room with Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson, but following the departure of Mike Evans, Tampa Bay added a deep threat. Hurst was a two-year starter at Georgia State and lined up at the 'X' spot. Over the previous two campaigns, Hurst combined for 127 catches, 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns. He is an explosive vertical threat and his 34 catches of 20-plus yards over the past two seasons ranked No. 1 in the FBS. With savvy footwork at the top of routes and ball-tracking ability, Hurst will add a downfield weapon for Baker Mayfield. Hurst can high-point the ball and is adept on fades.

"We're not expecting him to come in and just take over and have to be a big part of our offense," said Vice President of Player Personnel Mike Biehl. "Now, that being said, there's nothing that says he can't if he comes in and proves himself. Whatever role he has, it's going to be on what he's ready for and how he works and proves himself, but yes, he is a big guy that's 6'4, 210 and runs in the 4.4's. That's intriguing to us. Again, the downfield stuff, he's got really good ball skills too. Not only can he get over the top and beat guys deep, but if it is contested, he has the ability to make those catches. He's got a lot of traits that we look for at the X position, which is what Mike played, and we'll just see how it all plays out."

In the fifth round with the 160th overall pick, the Bucs added depth to the interior of the offensive line with Billy Schrauth. He started two and a half years for the Fighting Irish and although he primarily lined up at left guard, he also received snaps at right guard. Injuries hindered his collegiate tenure but he possesses an intriguing upside with his football IQ, aggressive disposition, fluidity and ability to identify stunts/blitzes. Schrauth strains to finish blocks in the run game and was voted a team captain in 2025. He plays with a blue-collar edge and will bolster Tampa Bay's depth in the middle of the line.

"I love getting after guys," described Schrauth. "I think I always try to be a good teammate and try to take care of the guys next to me. In doing so, I like to play physical. I like getting after dudes – playing the game the way it's supposed to be played…Fast, strong, powerful."

In the sixth round, Tampa Bay added to its tight end arsenal with Bauer Sharp. Sharp, a quarterback-turned-tight end convert, lined up primarily inline and in the slot for LSU. He is proficient on underneath routes settling into zone voids and is tough through contact. Sharp plays with low pad level on down blocks and stays centered. Whether he lines up at fullback, as a 'Y' or an 'H,' Sharp takes pride in what he puts on the field. The former Wildcat QB voiced how he views the game through a unique lens.