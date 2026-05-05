Launching a Three: Rueben Bain Jr. Is Officially #3 for the Bucs

The most prominent player to wear the jersey number 3 in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history was a quarterback. Now the next player set to don that number for the franchise will make his living chasing quarterbacks.

On Monday, the Buccaneers revealed the first assigned jersey number for a member of their 2026 draft class, as first-round selection Rueben Bain Jr. has chosen number 3. Another former first-round pick for Tampa Bay, quarterback Jameis Winston, wore that number from 2015-19 and is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. In 2024, safety Jordan Whitehead became the first defensive player in team history to wear number 3 in a regular season game; linebacker Anthony Walker also did so for two contests last year. Seven of the 11 Bucs to wear number 3 before Bain were kickers or punters; none were defensive linemen or outside linebackers.

The Buccaneers selected Bain with the 15th overall pick in the draft, admitting that they had mapped out very few scenarios in which the dominant Miami pass rusher would make it to that spot. Considered by most draft analysts as a probably top-10 selection, Bain was one of the most coveted players available at a position of obvious need for the Bucs.

Last season, Bain helped lead the Hurricanes to the national championship game against Indiana, racking up 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. He was also credited with 83 QB pressures during the season to lead all FBS players. In three seasons at Miami, Bain compiled 121 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 33.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three passes defensed and an interception.

The Bucs prized Bain for his blend of strength and speed, but also for his aggressive approach to the game and dedication to his craft.

"I love that he's very unique where he's got a great blend of power and athleticism," said General Manager Jason Licht. "He can bend, he's got get-off, he's very powerful, he's got very explosive not just athleticism, but powerful hands, powerful strength and he plays very edgy. He plays with a chip on his shoulder.

"His passion for the game. His passion to want to be the best. We like his edge that he brings out there and the guy practices the same way that he plays. Football is one of the most important things in his life."