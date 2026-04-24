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Bucs Thrilled to Land Relentless Pass Rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in First Round

GM Jason Licht said there were very few scenarios in which his team thought Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr. would be available at pick 15, but when he was the Bucs jumped at the chance to land a pass rusher with "a great blend of power and athleticism"

Apr 24, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The man nicknamed "Hurricane" is bringing his high-powered potential to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Thursday evening, the Buccaneers used the 15th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select the University of Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., one of the most potent pass-rushers available in this year's class.General Manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers' draft room were somewhat surprised to have a shot at Bain in the middle of the first round, allowing the team to address what was clearly the team's most significant need.

"There were very few scenarios where we thought he'd be there, but there were scenarios, and we're very excited," said Licht. "I've probably never seen a more excited draft room."

Bain's relentless style of play led to him collecting five sacks during four games in the the college football playoffs last season, as Miami advanced to the national championship game. He was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 and collected the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end.According to Pro Football Focus, Bain led all FBS players with 83 quarterback pressures last year and finished with 9.5 sacks, giving him 20.5 over the past three seasons.

"He's very unique, where he's got a great blend of power and athleticism," said Licht. "He can bend, he's got get-off, he's very powerful, he's got very explosive…not just athleticism but powerful hands, powerful strength. And he plays very edgy. He plays with a chip on his shoulder."

The Buccaneers have not had a 10-sack player since Shaquil Barrett hit that mark in 2001. Tampa Bay's defense finished 24th in sacks per pass play rate in 2025 and tied for 18th in the league with 37 overall sacks. Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby led the Bucs with 7.0 sacks but no other edge rusher on the team had more than three. The Bucs now believe they have the makings of a very productive edge rush rotation with Bain, Diaby, David Walker, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Anthony Nelson.

At 15, Bain is the highest drafted edge rusher since Licht took over as the Buccaneers' general manager in 2014.

"You add a player like Rueben, and if he does what we think he can do, it opens a lot of things up," said Licht. "It makes everybody along the D-Line better when you can have two edge presences. The protections don't slide as much. You have to decide where to slide them. It opens things up. Potentially now – David Walker, we have an arsenal there right now that we feel good [about], a very good rotation. You can't have too many. I say it every year but then it just doesn't work out that we can draft one at a premium, but now we did. Hopefully we can reap the rewards."

Bain, who won't turn 22 until after the start of the upcoming season, was widely considered a potential top-10 pick due to his blend of power and and speed, as well as his relentless style of play. His one scouting knock was his shorter-than-average arms, which didn't deter Licht and company from making the pick, comparing Bain to one of history's greatest boxers.

"I think one of his assets is his low center of gravity and his power, his strength and his urgency," said Licht. "Mike Tyson had shorter arms, too. He tries to win every rep and he usually does."

Photos: Best of First-Round Draft Pick: OLB Rueben Bain Jr.

View images of University of Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr., the Tampa Bay Buccaneers First-Round Draft Pick

Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. lines up for a play during the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. lines up for a play during the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Photo by Mikayla Oliveira
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Photo by Mikayla Oliveira

Mikayla Oliveira / Miami Athletics/© 2025 University of Miami Athletics. All Rights Reserved.
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after intercepting a pass thrown by Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after intercepting a pass thrown by Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. rushes in during the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. rushes in during the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. runs upfield during an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Dallas. SMU won 26-20. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. runs upfield during an NCAA college football game against SMU, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Dallas. SMU won 26-20. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Jeffrey McWhorter/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Bain, Rueben-01
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Jared Lennon / Miami Athletics/© 2025 University of Miami Athletics. All Rights Reserved.
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. rushes in during the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. rushes in during the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) tries to get past Mississippi offensive lineman Diego Pounds, right, during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) tries to get past Mississippi offensive lineman Diego Pounds, right, during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Bain, Rueben-02
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. rushes the Mississippi quarterback during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. rushes the Mississippi quarterback during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. rushes in during the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. rushes in during the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. works out during the school's NFL Pro Day, Monday March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. works out during the school's NFL Pro Day, Monday March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Laughlin)

Michael Laughlin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
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Photos: Best of Rueben Bain Jr. on Draft Night

View images of University of Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr., the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' First-Round selection of the 2026 NFL Draft

Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. poses after being chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. poses after being chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. stands in the green room during the the first round NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Doug Benc/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. stands in the green room during the the first round NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Doug Benc/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. walks on stage before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. walks on stage before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. signs a card after being chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. signs a card after being chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. hugs NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL)
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Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 15th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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