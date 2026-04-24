Bucs Thrilled to Land Relentless Pass Rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in First Round

The man nicknamed "Hurricane" is bringing his high-powered potential to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Thursday evening, the Buccaneers used the 15th-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to select the University of Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., one of the most potent pass-rushers available in this year's class.General Manager Jason Licht and the Buccaneers' draft room were somewhat surprised to have a shot at Bain in the middle of the first round, allowing the team to address what was clearly the team's most significant need.

"There were very few scenarios where we thought he'd be there, but there were scenarios, and we're very excited," said Licht. "I've probably never seen a more excited draft room."

Bain's relentless style of play led to him collecting five sacks during four games in the the college football playoffs last season, as Miami advanced to the national championship game. He was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 and collected the Ted Hendricks Award as the nation's top defensive end.According to Pro Football Focus, Bain led all FBS players with 83 quarterback pressures last year and finished with 9.5 sacks, giving him 20.5 over the past three seasons.

"He's very unique, where he's got a great blend of power and athleticism," said Licht. "He can bend, he's got get-off, he's very powerful, he's got very explosive…not just athleticism but powerful hands, powerful strength. And he plays very edgy. He plays with a chip on his shoulder."

The Buccaneers have not had a 10-sack player since Shaquil Barrett hit that mark in 2001. Tampa Bay's defense finished 24th in sacks per pass play rate in 2025 and tied for 18th in the league with 37 overall sacks. Outside linebacker Yaya Diaby led the Bucs with 7.0 sacks but no other edge rusher on the team had more than three. The Bucs now believe they have the makings of a very productive edge rush rotation with Bain, Diaby, David Walker, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Anthony Nelson.

At 15, Bain is the highest drafted edge rusher since Licht took over as the Buccaneers' general manager in 2014.

"You add a player like Rueben, and if he does what we think he can do, it opens a lot of things up," said Licht. "It makes everybody along the D-Line better when you can have two edge presences. The protections don't slide as much. You have to decide where to slide them. It opens things up. Potentially now – David Walker, we have an arsenal there right now that we feel good [about], a very good rotation. You can't have too many. I say it every year but then it just doesn't work out that we can draft one at a premium, but now we did. Hopefully we can reap the rewards."

Bain, who won't turn 22 until after the start of the upcoming season, was widely considered a potential top-10 pick due to his blend of power and and speed, as well as his relentless style of play. His one scouting knock was his shorter-than-average arms, which didn't deter Licht and company from making the pick, comparing Bain to one of history's greatest boxers.