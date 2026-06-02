 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin Jr. Assumes Leadership Role in WR Room

During the second week of OTAs, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. discussed his approach to mentorship and the confidence of Zac Robinson during installations

Jun 02, 2026 at 03:44 PM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

CG Presser follow up

Each NFL offseason ushers in a fresh start with a surplus of optimism and for Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr., he is entering Year 10 of his career as the elder statesman in the receiver room following the offseason departure of Mike Evans. For 2026, Godwin is continuing his mentorship and views the post as an opportunity to self-scout and grow himself.

"I do not know everything and I learn from them the same way that they learn from me and it is kind of a collaborative effort," noted Godwin. "If I see something that might be able to help then I loan that advice because that is what I would have wanted in myself that the older guys did for me … I give advice when I see fit. I am not just trying to speak just to speak."

This upcoming season, Godwin is vying to become a go-to for Baker Mayfield once again in critical third-down, red zone and situational moments on the field. Godwin resumed his full-time role in the slot in 2025 but played just 428 snaps after missing five games due to a fibula injury. The YAC artist was on pace for a career year in 2024 with 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games prior to suffering a dislocated ankle, and the 30-year-old should see a high-volume of targets in 2026. He beats defenders with physicality at the catch point and can win both deep and in the intermediate area. Godwin plays with outstanding contact balance and is adept on stalk blocks to spur runs. With the ability to box out defenders and adjust to throws, Godwin helps set the tone for Tampa Bay's offense.

In 2026, Zac Robinson will take over the play-calling duties as offensive coordinator, after filling that role for the Atlanta Falcons from 2024-25. The offense will have similarities to what the Bucs ran in the past under Liam Coen in the Sean McVay tree, however, there will be new wrinkles sprinkled in to maximize the club's current personnel. The scheme will feature an uptick in wide zone running principles and will have carryover from various systems including the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers. Godwin spoke on Robinson's experience in the role, disclosing his willingness to take input from players and his confidence with the headset gleaned from his previous role in Atlanta.

"The first thing that has stood out to me about Zac is that he does a really good job of teaching the offense," said Godwin. "You can tell that he has experience calling plays and installing offenses and he has been around some great coaching. When he is installing it, he is confident in what he is doing and he knows what he is talking about so when he is on the field, he does not feel like he needs to yell at guys to get his point across…Schematically, it is very similar to what he has done in the past but with his own little twist on it. It will be cool to see how he calls it in-game and I have really enjoyed what I have seen so far and how open he is open to collaboration with players."

Related Content

news

Yaya Diaby Sees More Juice in Bucs' D, Might See Fewer Double Teams

With multiple additions along the defensive front creating tougher decisions for opposing offenses, Yaya Diaby could see more favorable pass-rushing opportunities this year after leading the team in sacks and pressures in 2025

news

Healthy and Confident, Benjamin Morrison Is Making Plays | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the 2026 Offseason

news

Bucs' Draft Class of 2023 Entering Contract Year

Last year, the Bucs resolved contract situations with their 2022 draft class members in a variety of ways, including multi-year extensions for Luke Goedeke and Zyon McCollum…Now, most of the team's 2023 draftees are heading into the fourth years on their rookie deals

news

Five Longest Touchdowns in Bucs History

Five Buccaneers have scored on plays of 97 or more yards in franchise history, with a linebacker and a running back tying for the longest Buccaneers touchdown ever

Latest Headlines

Chris Godwin Jr. Assumes Leadership Role in WR Room

During the second week of OTAs, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. discussed his approach to mentorship and the confidence of Zac Robinson during installations

Photos: 6/2 Bucs 2026 OTA Practice

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in OTAs at AdventHealth Training Center on June 2nd, 2026.

Yaya Diaby Sees More Juice in Bucs' D, Might See Fewer Double Teams

With multiple additions along the defensive front creating tougher decisions for opposing offenses, Yaya Diaby could see more favorable pass-rushing opportunities this year after leading the team in sacks and pressures in 2025

Chris Godwin Jr., Yaya Diaby & More on Week Two of OTAs | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin Jr., OLB Yaya Diaby & CB Zyon McCollum spoke to the media during the second week of Bucs' 2026 OTAs. Hear their thoughts on the teams' development throughout the offseason.

Todd Bowles on Establishing Offseason Momentum | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media during the second week of Bucs' 2026 OTAs. HC Bowles discussed the competition within the wide receiver room, the development of OC Zac Robinson's offense and the team's focus on improving execution in practice.

Healthy and Confident, Benjamin Morrison Is Making Plays | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the 2026 Offseason

Bucs' Draft Class of 2023 Entering Contract Year

Last year, the Bucs resolved contract situations with their 2022 draft class members in a variety of ways, including multi-year extensions for Luke Goedeke and Zyon McCollum…Now, most of the team's 2023 draftees are heading into the fourth years on their rookie deals

Alex Anzalone: Bringing the Energy to the Bay | Slice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Alex Anzalone sits down with team reporter Casey Phillips to discuss what joining the Krewe means to his family, growing up in the same hometown as Taylor Swift and why he chose to play at the University of Florida.

Photos: 2026 Rookies Visit MacDill Air Force Base

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookies visiting MacDill Air Force Base on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Five Longest Touchdowns in Bucs History

Five Buccaneers have scored on plays of 97 or more yards in franchise history, with a linebacker and a running back tying for the longest Buccaneers touchdown ever

Emeka Egbuka's Circus Grab | Bucs Blitz

A look at Emeka Egbuka's acrobatic grab during Organized Team Activities

Top Five Receiving Yardage Seasons in Bucs History

While most of the top receiving campaigns in team history have occurred in the last dozen or so years, Mark Carrier's breakout season in 1989 remains high on the list

Photos: 5/28 Bucs 2026 OTA Practice

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers participating in OTAs at AdventHealth Training Center on May 28, 2026.

Photos: Bucs 2026 Day of Service

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Day of Service presented by Jabil at Wilbert Davis Belmont Heights Boys & Girls Club Tampa Bay from Tuesday, May 26, 2026 through Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Top Five Rushing Yardage Seasons in Bucs History

James Wilder and Doug Martin dominate the top of the list of best rushing seasons in franchise annals, but there are entries in the top five spanning from 1979 to 2015

OTAs Takeaways: Pass Rush Presence of Calijah Kancey, Bucky Irving Update, Jalen McMillan's Mental Toughness and More

At the start of Organized Team Activities, Head Coach Todd Bowles discussed a variety of topics, including Jalen McMillan's mental stamina and the club picking up Calijah Kancey's fifth-year option

For Cody Mauch, OTA No. 1 Counts As a "Really Big Win"

Donning a helmet on the practice field for the first time in nine months, Bucs G Cody Mauch followed up all the "small wins" of his knee rehab process with a very encouraging first practice of the year

Top Five Passing Yardage Seasons in Bucs History

As the NFL game has continued to tilt toward prolific passing attacks, the five highest single-season yardage performances in Buccaneers history have all come in the last seven years

Todd Bowles on Chris Godwin Jr.'s Reliability & Toughness | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the first day of the Bucs' 2026 OTAs. HC Bowles discussed the strong veteran turnout, the developmental progress he expects to see throughout OTAs and a few potential joint practices ahead of the season.

Jalen McMillan Returns to Form with Newfound Perspective

Following last season's significant neck injury and late-season emergence against the Miami Dolphins, Jalen McMillan is back on the field with a fresh outlook of gratitude during OTAs

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising