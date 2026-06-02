Chris Godwin Jr. Assumes Leadership Role in WR Room

Each NFL offseason ushers in a fresh start with a surplus of optimism and for Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr., he is entering Year 10 of his career as the elder statesman in the receiver room following the offseason departure of Mike Evans. For 2026, Godwin is continuing his mentorship and views the post as an opportunity to self-scout and grow himself.

"I do not know everything and I learn from them the same way that they learn from me and it is kind of a collaborative effort," noted Godwin. "If I see something that might be able to help then I loan that advice because that is what I would have wanted in myself that the older guys did for me … I give advice when I see fit. I am not just trying to speak just to speak."

This upcoming season, Godwin is vying to become a go-to for Baker Mayfield once again in critical third-down, red zone and situational moments on the field. Godwin resumed his full-time role in the slot in 2025 but played just 428 snaps after missing five games due to a fibula injury. The YAC artist was on pace for a career year in 2024 with 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games prior to suffering a dislocated ankle, and the 30-year-old should see a high-volume of targets in 2026. He beats defenders with physicality at the catch point and can win both deep and in the intermediate area. Godwin plays with outstanding contact balance and is adept on stalk blocks to spur runs. With the ability to box out defenders and adjust to throws, Godwin helps set the tone for Tampa Bay's offense.

In 2026, Zac Robinson will take over the play-calling duties as offensive coordinator, after filling that role for the Atlanta Falcons from 2024-25. The offense will have similarities to what the Bucs ran in the past under Liam Coen in the Sean McVay tree, however, there will be new wrinkles sprinkled in to maximize the club's current personnel. The scheme will feature an uptick in wide zone running principles and will have carryover from various systems including the Rams, Seahawks and 49ers. Godwin spoke on Robinson's experience in the role, disclosing his willingness to take input from players and his confidence with the headset gleaned from his previous role in Atlanta.