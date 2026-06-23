2026 Opponent Preview: Los Angeles Chargers, Week 13

2025 Results

The Chargers compiled an 11-6 record in 2025, finishing second in the AFC West and earning a Wild Card playoff berth. That's exactly what Los Angeles did in 2024 in Jim Harbaugh's first season as their head coach, though the division winner changed from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Denver Broncos. Along the way, the Chargers swept the Chiefs, took down three eventual division champions (Denver, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh) and compiled three winning streaks of three games or more. However, the season ended in disappointment with a Wild Card loss at New England, one year after a Wild Card loss at Houston.

The Chargers got off to a fast start, opening the season with wins against each of their AFC West opponents. Justin Herbert threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs in the season opener, leading to a 27-21 victory. After connecting with wide receiver Quentin Johnston on two scoring passes in that contest, Herbert found him again on a 60-yard touchdown that keyed a 20-9 win in Las Vegas. Los Angeles finished the division sweep with a 10-point fourth-quarter rally at home against the Broncos ending in Cameron Dicker's 43-yard walkoff as time expired.

It wasn't all good news for the Chargers in the early going. Standout left tackle Rashawn Slater was lost for the season to a ruptured patellar tendon in training camp and running back Najee Harris suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in Week Three. Later, near midseason, the Chargers other outstanding tackle, Joe Alt, also sustained a season-ending injury to his ankleafter previously missing three other games to injuries.

In addition, L.A. followed that 3-0 start with a pair of losses to the Giants and Commanders, two teams that would win a combined nine games in 2025. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton, who would also miss eight games due to injury, posted 165 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the 21-18 losing effort to New York. With Hampton sidelined, Kimani Vidal ran for 124 yards and caught a touchdown pass in a 29-27 win in Miami in Week Six, but a 420-yard effort by Herbert the following Sunday wasn't enough to overcome the then-red-hot Colts in a 38-24 home loss.

Los Angeles followed that with a three-game winning streak that began on Thursday night in Week Eight with a 37-10 thrashing of Minnesota that included another 100-yard outing by Vidal and five sacks of Carson Wentz, two by Justin Eboigbe. The Chargers also defeated Tennessee and Pittsburgh before taking their own beating in Jacksonville by a 35-6 margin. After a Week 12 bye, the Chargers put themselves in prime playoff contention by reeling off four wins in a row.Vidal ripped off a 59-yard touchdown run and safety Tony Jefferson picked off Geno Smith in a 31-14 decision that finished off a season sweep of the Raiders. Two weeks later, the sweep of Kansas City was complete after a sluggish 16-13 win in which neither team got to 300 yards andPatrick Mahomes was lost for the season to a knee injury. The streak ended with a 34-17 drubbing of the Cowboys in Dallas in which Herbert threw for exactly 300 yards and once again found Johnston for a touchdown.

Heading into Week 17, the Chargers were 11-4, with a season-capping showdown in Denver looming an a potential tiebreaker advantage for the division title due to their Week Three win over the Broncos. The Texans played spoiler, however, coming into SoFi Stadium and capturing a 20-16 win keyed by two long touchdown passes from C.J. Stroud. Denver won that same weekend, clinching the AFC West, so the Chargers started Trey Lance at quarterback in a meaningless Week 18 matchup that the Broncos won, 19-3.

Herbert returned for the Wild Card game in Foxborough a week later but the Chargers once again only mustered only a single field goal in a 16-3 loss to the Patriots. Justin Herbert was sacked six times and Los Angeles only managed 207 yards of offense and a single third-down conversion.

Herbert threw for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns but was also picked off 13 times and finished with a career-worst 2.5 interception percentage. The Chargers' offensive line woes – the injuries to Slater and Alt and poor play from the interior linemen – led to Herbert taking 54 sacks, by far the most in any season of his career. Los Angeles ranked just 18th in passing yards and struggled mightily in the red zone, converting just 47.4% of their trips into touchdowns. Vidal and Hampton combined for 1,188 rushing yards and Herbert himself added 498 yards on the ground. Keenan Allen, back for an encore season in L.A., led the team with 81 catches as he, Johnston and Ladd McConkey all finished with between 735 and 777 yards.

The Chargers' defense was strong in 2025, finishing fifth in yards allowed and ninth in points allowed. Los Angeles picked off 19 passes, led by four each from Jefferson and cornerback Donte Jackson, and finished second in the NFL in interception percentage. The defense also produced 45 sacks, led by outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's 13.0 plus 7.5 from midseason trade acquisition Odafe Oweh. Safety Derwin James thrived in a new role in the slot and earned second-team AP All-Pro honors after combining 94 tackles with 2.0 sacks, eight QB hits, three interceptions, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble. Dicker made the Pro Bowl after hitting on 38 of his 41 field goal tries.

2026 Arrivals

Perhaps the most significant addition of the offseason for the Chargers was not to the roster but to the coaching staff. After he was dismissed by the Dolphins after four seasons as their head coach, Mike McDaniel was a coveted offensive coordinator candidate and he chose to join forces with Harbaugh in Los Angeles. McDaniel is regarded as an extremely good architect of the ground game, which surely appealed to Harbaugh, and after designing a quick-strike passing game for Tua Tagovailoa he now gets to work with the cannon-armed Herbert.

The Chargers' offensive line issues in 2025 clearly influenced their 2026 offseason plans. Slater and Alt are expected to be ready to go by training camp but Los Angeles completely remade the interior part of their line. When the Commanders surprisingly cut center Tyler Biadasz the Chargers pounced a week before the start of free agency, giving him a three-year, $30 million deal. In mid-April, the team signed former Dolphin Cole Strange, potentially to play right guard. Then, in the draft, the Chargers used half of their eight picks on offensive linemen, beginning with Florida guard Jake Slaughter in the second round. Slaughter likely has the inside track at left guard, while the other three rookies – Memphis tackle Travis Burke (4th round), Boston College guard Logan Taylor (6th) and Oregon guard Alex Harkey (6th) fill out the depth, along with free agent pickup guard Kayode Awosika, previously of the Lions.

After dealing with multiple backfield injuries last year, the Chargers added to their running back depth by giving a two-year, $9.3 million contract to former Raven Keaton Mitchell, who may also factor into kickoff returns. Mitchell ran for 767 yards in 26 games for the Ravens, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. McDaniel got another familiar face for his offense when the team signed fullback Alec Ingold, who had been cut by the Dolphins. That signing, plus a three-year, $24million contract for former Ravens blocking tight end Charlie Kolar are further indications of the Chargers' intention to lean on the running game in 2026. L.A. added another tight end after the draft, giving a one-year deal to David Njoku after he had been cut by Cleveland in March. The only addition to the receiving corps was Mississippi State's Brenen Thompson, chosen in the fourth round of the draft after he ran the fastest 40 time of all participants at the Scouting Combine.

The Chargers did very little to their defense this offseason, though they did add to an already strong pass rush by taking Miami's Akheem Messidor in the first round of the draft with the 22nd pick overall. Messidor had 12.5 sacks last year, plays with a high motor at all times and is strong against the run, as well.

If Messidor doesn't start right away, the only new addition to the starting lineup may be defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, most recently of Arizona, who got a one-year deal from Los Angeles. Tomlinson only has 20.0 sacks in nine seasons, but he's a good run-plugger who may start at the nose. The Chargers added another candidate for that job in the fifth round of the draft, taking South Carolina's Nick Barrett. The draft also yielded depth at the safety position in the fourth round, where the Chargers landed Arizona's Genesis Smith.

2026 Departures

Obviously, the Chargers had to clear house along their interior offensive line before bringing in a whole new crew. That started in February when center Bradley Bozeman, who spent the last two of his eight NFL seasons in Los Angeles, announced his retirement. The Chargers then released guard Mekhi Becton, a key free agent signing from the previous season who didn't work out. Zion Johnson, who started at left guard for the Chargers last season and is a former first-round pick, left for Cleveland on a three-year, $49.5 million deal. Guard Jamaree Salyer, who started five games last season and 40 over four seasons with the team, signed with the Dolphins on a on-year pact. Center Andre James, who started just one game in his lone season with the Chargers but 60 prior to that for the Raiders, moved on to Tennessee.

At tight end, the Chargers cut Will Dissly with a failed physical designation and let Tyler Conklin leave for Detroit. Conklin had 231 catches over four seasons (2021-24) for the Vikings and Jets but just seven in 13 games last season for Los Angeles. The Chargers also have not re-signed running back Najee Harris or wide receiver Keenan Allen. Allen has spent 12 of his 13seasons with the Chargers – he played for the Bears in 2024 – and has amassed more than 12,000 career receiving yards.

The Chargers' primary loss on the defensive side of the ball was edge rusher Odafe Oweh, who they had acquired from the Ravens along with a seventh-round pick for safety Alohi Gilman and a fifth-round pick. Oweh's strong second-half run in Los Angeles earned him a four-year, $96 million pact from the Commanders.

The Chargers had to add a few defensive tackles after seeing two of theirs leave for one-year deals elsewhere. Da'Shawn Hand signed with the Falcons after starting 13 games last year, while Otito Ogbonnia went to Dallas after starting 20 games across four seasons in L.A. The Chargers also saw depth cornerback Benjamin St-Juste seek a new opportunity in Green Bay on a two-year, $10 million deal.

Pressing Questions

How will Mike McDaniel transform the Chargers' offense?

In McDaniels' final season in Miami, the Dolphins ran the ball at the second-highest rate of any team in the NFL. That marries well with Harbaugh's philosophies, as the Chargers ran it the fifth-most times despite having a star quarterback and an underperforming offensive line. The addition of Ingold will allow McDaniels to run more "21" personnel, with two backs on the field, and the addition of Kolar almost surely will spell a heavy dosage of "12" personnel, with two tight ends. The offensive linemen that the Chargers targeted in the draft and free agency are athletic movers, which will work in McDaniel's wide zone schemes. McDaniel is expected to emphasize quickness and spacing in the passing game, and the rookie Thompson should help with that. The evolution of the Los Angeles offense should be one of the top storylines in the NFL in 2026.

Will the Chargers field one of the NFL's best pass-rush groups?