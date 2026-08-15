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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs vs. Jets Game Blog | Preseason Week 1 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets

Aug 14, 2026 at 10:00 PM
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by Gabriel Kahaian & Brianna Dix

Game Updates

Game Information

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets
  • Preseason Week 1 2026
  • Fri. 8/14 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Metlife Stadium

What You Need to Know

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Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 2

August 22

7:30 PM ET

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Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

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Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

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Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

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Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

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Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

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Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

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Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

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Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

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Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

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