Bucs vs. Jets Game Blog | Preseason Week 1 2026

Game Updates
Game Information
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets
- Preseason Week 1 2026
- Fri. 8/14 at 7:00 p.m.
- Metlife Stadium
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game vs. the Miami Dolphins
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 16 game vs. the Carolina Panthers
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 15 game vs. the Atlanta Falcons
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 14 game vs. the New Orleans Saints
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game vs. the Arizona Cardinals
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 12 game vs. the Los Angeles Rams
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 11 game vs. the Buffalo Bills
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 10 game vs. the New England Patriots
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 8 game vs. the New Orleans Saints
Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets
S Rashad Wisdom intercepts a pass against the New York Jets in Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
CB Ayden Garnes intercepts a Bailey Zappe pass for a touchdown against the New York Jets in Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 preseason Week 1 matchup vs. the New York Jets
Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout Training Camp and the Preseason
NFL preseason action is back! Find out how to watch, stream or listen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets in Preseason Week One on August 14, 2026
View photos of the Buccaneers arriving for their 2026 Preseason Week 1 Game against the New York Jets
View pregame pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets Preseason Week 1 matchup.
The Buccaneers take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Preseason Week One. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on
View the best photos of the full 2026 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 90-Man Roster.
In an NFC South clash in Week 15, the Buccaneers will be sporting their Pewter uniforms for the first time since 2023
Baker Mayfield joined '4th and South,' a podcast hosted by Leonard Fournette and Jarvis Landry and discussed the team's talented wide receiver room, while Tristan Wirfs likened the competitive nature of Mayfield to Tom Brady
View the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' best moments facing off against the New York Jets during Bucs-Jets joint practice.
NFL preseason is back and the Buccaneers will face the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. Find out how to stream the action on your devices.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Josiah Trotter slices through the defense for a tackle for loss during Bucs-Jets Joint Practice.
A look at Wednesday's practice, including an explosive run from Kenneth Gainwell, and breakout production from Cade Otton and Rueben Bain Jr.
In the last period of the second joint practice between the Buccaneers and Jets, Cade Otton, Ted Hurst III and Ayden Garnes had standout plays to allow the Bucs to finish the two days of work with victories in the two-minute drill
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Wednesday's joint practice vs. the New York Jets. HC Bowles discussed getting work done on both ends of the field, the rookies getting more reps and making big plays in practice.
Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and the new Voice of the Buccaneers Tony Castricone report on the latest news from Buccaneers' 2026 joint practice vs. the New York Jets. They discussed yesterday's fiery joint practice, shared player updates, and looked ahead to the first preseason game on Friday.