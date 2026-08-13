Pewter Uniforms Unveiled in Week 15 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will don their Pewter uniform on Sunday, December 20th in an NFC South clash with the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and marks the first time the Bucs will face the Saints on the 2026 docket, with the second showdown coming just two weeks later in the season finale at Caesars Superdome. The Bucs have worn their pewter uniforms six times, three times in 2020 and one time each in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Tampa Bay is 2-4 in those uniforms with wins against the Broncos and Falcons.
The Buccaneers will wear a pewter jersey with matching pants as part of their Color Rush uniform ensemble in 2026. The head-to-toe pewter look also includes red and white stripes along the sides of the pewter pants and solid pewter socks. Red pirate ship logos on each shoulder and a red "Buccaneers" wordmark on the chest will accent the bold new scheme. The team will be permitted to wear the uniforms three times in the regular season.
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