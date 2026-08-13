Pewter Uniforms Unveiled in Week 15 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will don their Pewter uniform on Sunday, December 20th in an NFC South clash with the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. The game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and marks the first time the Bucs will face the Saints on the 2026 docket, with the second showdown coming just two weeks later in the season finale at Caesars Superdome. The Bucs have worn their pewter uniforms six times, three times in 2020 and one time each in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Tampa Bay is 2-4 in those uniforms with wins against the Broncos and Falcons.