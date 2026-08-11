David Walker Sparks Defensive Surge

Second-year outside linebacker David Walker has caused havoc in the trenches throughout camp and he continued the stellar trend on Tuesday at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center with timely wins during one-on-one reps and during the team period. During one-on-one's, he quickly worked underneath the shoulder of the blocker for an easy path into the backfield and later during Period Eight, Walker utilized a lethal swipe move and looped inside for an open lane to the quarterback. In Period Five, Walker was dropped in coverage and once he keyed in on the run, he crashed downhill and met the running back in the hole.

"It shows that I can drop in coverage and the edges and the backers that we have here are capable of dropping and doing all those things that he and the coaches ask us to do," Walker said on his versatility. "I have to trust the system that he has for us and I feel like we are going to be really good once we buy into everything that he has."

Walker worked with his former Central Arkansas Edge Coach Tony Davis during the summer on the issue of his bend, and the time on task has paid dividends. Walker has maximized his leverage and power in his lower body. He has an advanced rush portfolio and greets tackles with outstanding force. Walker effectively sets up his pass rush moves and can exploit tackles' angles by switching from inside to outside. He is physical at the point of attack and has a proficient speed to power conversion. His motor is constant and his twitch shows up when changing direction. Walker has a varied toolbox, including effective swims, swipes, rips and a menacing bull rush. He has logged a would-be sack during every single practice of camp and is making his presence felt in 2026 after missing the entirety of the 2025 slate with a torn ACL.