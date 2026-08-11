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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David Walker Sparks Defensive Surge

Throughout training camp and at joint practice with the New York Jets on Tuesday, Buccaneers outside linebacker David Walker has invigorated the unit

Aug 11, 2026 at 03:11 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Walker Sidebar Tuesday

Second-year outside linebacker David Walker has caused havoc in the trenches throughout camp and he continued the stellar trend on Tuesday at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center with timely wins during one-on-one reps and during the team period. During one-on-one's, he quickly worked underneath the shoulder of the blocker for an easy path into the backfield and later during Period Eight, Walker utilized a lethal swipe move and looped inside for an open lane to the quarterback. In Period Five, Walker was dropped in coverage and once he keyed in on the run, he crashed downhill and met the running back in the hole.

"It shows that I can drop in coverage and the edges and the backers that we have here are capable of dropping and doing all those things that he and the coaches ask us to do," Walker said on his versatility. "I have to trust the system that he has for us and I feel like we are going to be really good once we buy into everything that he has."

Walker worked with his former Central Arkansas Edge Coach Tony Davis during the summer on the issue of his bend, and the time on task has paid dividends. Walker has maximized his leverage and power in his lower body. He has an advanced rush portfolio and greets tackles with outstanding force. Walker effectively sets up his pass rush moves and can exploit tackles' angles by switching from inside to outside. He is physical at the point of attack and has a proficient speed to power conversion. His motor is constant and his twitch shows up when changing direction. Walker has a varied toolbox, including effective swims, swipes, rips and a menacing bull rush. He has logged a would-be sack during every single practice of camp and is making his presence felt in 2026 after missing the entirety of the 2025 slate with a torn ACL.

"For me, I never really think about it too much," noted Walker on keys at the line. "I feel like as I go and I rush, I find out the plan. It is all about taking the rep and rush and then as I see it, it is natural instincts for me. I am a big instinct rusher. So, I know my first move is probably going to be a double swipe, or I am going to lead with power. Those two are in the back of my head and as I am going, I am trying to just feel him."

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