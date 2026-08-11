Luke Goedeke on Joint Practice Scuffles: "We're Here to Play Football"

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets conducted a joint practice on Tuesday morning at the Jets' facility, one of two they will hold together leading up to Friday night's preseason opener. After some individual-position drills with the two teams on separate fields, the first head-to-head work came in the fourth period, about 30 minutes in. And that's about how long it took for a very contentious tone to settle over what would be a chippy two-hour session.
With the Bucs' offense running a seven-on-seven drill, the offensive linemen went to the other end zone and got set up for a series of one-on-one pass rush drills with the Jets' front-line defenders. On the very last snap of that drill, after Jets rookie edge rusher David Bailey – the second-overall pick in the draft – allegedly requested a one-on-one snap with Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke, a scuffle between the two turned into a massive scrum of about 30 players.
It is not uncommon for Goedeke, called an "enforcer" on the Bucs' line by some and if not that definitely a tone-setter, to be involved when scuffles break out in a practice. He described the sequence of events as such:
"[Bailey] called me out in one-on-ones. He wanted to go against me and then lost, and then he tried shoving me afterward, then 52 (Kingsley Enagbare) I believe came from the side and just cheap-shot me. That didn't start practice warm-and-fuzzy, that's for sure."
It didn't get any fuzzier from there. Later in a team drill, Goedeke ended up with an opponent's helmet in his hand and he decided to throw it about 15-20 yards downfield (where it was deftly caught on the fly by a Jets' equipment manager, for what it's worth). It's safe to say, this is not something Goedeke thinks he should be doing in a game, where the consequences from the officials would be severe.
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departing for joint practice with the New York Jets on August 10, 2026.
"Obviously not the greatest decision by me," he said afterward. "But with that being said, I'm always going to defend my players, and defend myself for that matter. I'm not going to get punked and not do anything about it, especially on a football field. It comes with the game, I guess, especially in joint practices. You see stuff like this all the time. Obviously, you try to limit it, and make sure it doesn't happen in a game, obviously. But, yeah, I'm always going to stick up for my guys and stick up for myself. I don't care what happens."
Bowles was watching the Bucs' defense against the Jets' offense on a different field when the helmet-toss occurred. He heard about it later and was not pleased.
"I don't want it to happen in practice," said Bowles. "Obviously, I was on the other field. I didn't see it at the time but I heard about it. We definitely don't want that happening. We don't want the fights, period. 'Enforcer' or no enforcer, we just came up here to play football.
"You're always concerned with the dust-ups. You don't want them at all. It gets to be spirited. Both teams trying to protect their guys and get them off of them. But we're here to play football. We understand that. We're here to play football, they're here to play football as well."
Goedeke agreed and noted that he has gotten a good grasp of just how much he can push the envelope during games before it resulting in penalties that hurt his team. There's probably a little more leeway in joint practices, but it's still not the goal. Since the emotions of a contentious first practice can sometimes bleed into the next day's meeting, Goedeke and some of his veteran teammates had a discussion about it with their counterparts on the Jets before heading back to the team hotel.
"A few of us and a few of the leaders from their team had a conversation and just felt like, 'Listen, we're here to practice,'" said Goedeke. "Keep each other up. We're here to get better at football. Obviously, you can only control what you can control, but just realize while we're here and fighting isn't the reason we're here. We're her to get better and play football.
Goedeke noted that the extracurricular activities did not prevent the Buccaneers from getting in some solid work in what are viewed as some of the most important practices of training camp.
"It's early to say but I think for the most part we held our own," he said. "We've got to take a look at the film, obviously. There's always stuff to correct, individually and team-wise. We had some good runs and we had some not-so-good runs. Gotta take a look at how the protection held up and everything. I thought overall we did solid but not good enough, obviously. Always striving to be better."