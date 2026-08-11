Luke Goedeke on Joint Practice Scuffles: "We're Here to Play Football"

"Obviously not the greatest decision by me," he said afterward. "But with that being said, I'm always going to defend my players, and defend myself for that matter. I'm not going to get punked and not do anything about it, especially on a football field. It comes with the game, I guess, especially in joint practices. You see stuff like this all the time. Obviously, you try to limit it, and make sure it doesn't happen in a game, obviously. But, yeah, I'm always going to stick up for my guys and stick up for myself. I don't care what happens."

Bowles was watching the Bucs' defense against the Jets' offense on a different field when the helmet-toss occurred. He heard about it later and was not pleased.

"I don't want it to happen in practice," said Bowles. "Obviously, I was on the other field. I didn't see it at the time but I heard about it. We definitely don't want that happening. We don't want the fights, period. 'Enforcer' or no enforcer, we just came up here to play football.

"You're always concerned with the dust-ups. You don't want them at all. It gets to be spirited. Both teams trying to protect their guys and get them off of them. But we're here to play football. We understand that. We're here to play football, they're here to play football as well."

Goedeke agreed and noted that he has gotten a good grasp of just how much he can push the envelope during games before it resulting in penalties that hurt his team. There's probably a little more leeway in joint practices, but it's still not the goal. Since the emotions of a contentious first practice can sometimes bleed into the next day's meeting, Goedeke and some of his veteran teammates had a discussion about it with their counterparts on the Jets before heading back to the team hotel.

"A few of us and a few of the leaders from their team had a conversation and just felt like, 'Listen, we're here to practice,'" said Goedeke. "Keep each other up. We're here to get better at football. Obviously, you can only control what you can control, but just realize while we're here and fighting isn't the reason we're here. We're her to get better and play football.

Goedeke noted that the extracurricular activities did not prevent the Buccaneers from getting in some solid work in what are viewed as some of the most important practices of training camp.