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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Luke Goedeke on Joint Practice Scuffles: "We're Here to Play Football"

The Bucs-Jets joint practice got a little contentious after the whistle at times on Tuesday, and T Luke Goedeke, who was involved in some of the dustups, said he's not one to back down but he knows the team doesn't want to interrupt its work with fights

Aug 11, 2026 at 03:00 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets conducted a joint practice on Tuesday morning at the Jets' facility, one of two they will hold together leading up to Friday night's preseason opener. After some individual-position drills with the two teams on separate fields, the first head-to-head work came in the fourth period, about 30 minutes in. And that's about how long it took for a very contentious tone to settle over what would be a chippy two-hour session.

With the Bucs' offense running a seven-on-seven drill, the offensive linemen went to the other end zone and got set up for a series of one-on-one pass rush drills with the Jets' front-line defenders. On the very last snap of that drill, after Jets rookie edge rusher David Bailey – the second-overall pick in the draft – allegedly requested a one-on-one snap with Buccaneers right tackle Luke Goedeke, a scuffle between the two turned into a massive scrum of about 30 players.

It is not uncommon for Goedeke, called an "enforcer" on the Bucs' line by some and if not that definitely a tone-setter, to be involved when scuffles break out in a practice. He described the sequence of events as such:

"[Bailey] called me out in one-on-ones. He wanted to go against me and then lost, and then he tried shoving me afterward, then 52 (Kingsley Enagbare) I believe came from the side and just cheap-shot me. That didn't start practice warm-and-fuzzy, that's for sure."

It didn't get any fuzzier from there. Later in a team drill, Goedeke ended up with an opponent's helmet in his hand and he decided to throw it about 15-20 yards downfield (where it was deftly caught on the fly by a Jets' equipment manager, for what it's worth). It's safe to say, this is not something Goedeke thinks he should be doing in a game, where the consequences from the officials would be severe.

Photos: Bucs Depart For Joint Practice vs. New York Jets

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departing for joint practice with the New York Jets on August 10, 2026.

TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Backs Coach Skip Peete of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Backs Coach Skip Peete of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Senior Offensive Assistant/Pass Game Specialist Ken Zampese of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Senior Offensive Assistant/Pass Game Specialist Ken Zampese of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Mohamed Kamara #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Xavier Williams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Xavier Williams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kadarius Calloway #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kadarius Calloway #49 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Henry Lutovsky #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Henry Lutovsky #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Eric Rivers Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Linebacker Caden Fordham #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Travis Shaw #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Kicker B.T. Potter #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Kicker B.T. Potter #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Linebacker Javin Wright #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Deshawn McKnight #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Billy Schrauth #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Billy Schrauth #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depart for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Offensive Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers depart for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - General Manager Jason Licht departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - General Manager Jason Licht departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - General Manager Jason Licht departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - General Manager Jason Licht departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Marcus Banks #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Marcus Banks #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Marcus Banks #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Marcus Banks #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Jayson Jones #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Special Teams Assistant Coach Luke Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Special Teams Assistant Coach Luke Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Long Snapper Evan Deckers #86 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Cornerback Damarion Williams #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Senior Manager of Coaching Operations Sarah Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Senior Manager of Coaching Operations Sarah Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety JJ Roberts #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety JJ Roberts #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Cornerback Benjamin Morrison #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Roberts #95 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Tight End Devin Culp #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Back Josh Hayes #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Nash Hutmacher #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Guard Nash Hutmacher #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Chris Braswell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Chris Braswell #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Quarterback Jake Browning #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Quarterback Jake Browning #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Running Back Josh Williams #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - August 10, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs for the preseason game against the New York Jets. Photo By Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dave Pullis/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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"Obviously not the greatest decision by me," he said afterward. "But with that being said, I'm always going to defend my players, and defend myself for that matter. I'm not going to get punked and not do anything about it, especially on a football field. It comes with the game, I guess, especially in joint practices. You see stuff like this all the time. Obviously, you try to limit it, and make sure it doesn't happen in a game, obviously. But, yeah, I'm always going to stick up for my guys and stick up for myself. I don't care what happens."

Bowles was watching the Bucs' defense against the Jets' offense on a different field when the helmet-toss occurred. He heard about it later and was not pleased.

"I don't want it to happen in practice," said Bowles. "Obviously, I was on the other field. I didn't see it at the time but I heard about it. We definitely don't want that happening. We don't want the fights, period. 'Enforcer' or no enforcer, we just came up here to play football.

"You're always concerned with the dust-ups. You don't want them at all. It gets to be spirited. Both teams trying to protect their guys and get them off of them. But we're here to play football. We understand that. We're here to play football, they're here to play football as well."

Goedeke agreed and noted that he has gotten a good grasp of just how much he can push the envelope during games before it resulting in penalties that hurt his team. There's probably a little more leeway in joint practices, but it's still not the goal. Since the emotions of a contentious first practice can sometimes bleed into the next day's meeting, Goedeke and some of his veteran teammates had a discussion about it with their counterparts on the Jets before heading back to the team hotel.

"A few of us and a few of the leaders from their team had a conversation and just felt like, 'Listen, we're here to practice,'" said Goedeke. "Keep each other up. We're here to get better at football. Obviously, you can only control what you can control, but just realize while we're here and fighting isn't the reason we're here. We're her to get better and play football.

Goedeke noted that the extracurricular activities did not prevent the Buccaneers from getting in some solid work in what are viewed as some of the most important practices of training camp.

"It's early to say but I think for the most part we held our own," he said. "We've got to take a look at the film, obviously. There's always stuff to correct, individually and team-wise. We had some good runs and we had some not-so-good runs. Gotta take a look at how the protection held up and everything. I thought overall we did solid but not good enough, obviously. Always striving to be better."

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Alex Anzalone Picks Off Geno Smith | Bucs-Jet Joint Practice Highlight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Alex Anzalone intercepts a pass during Bucs-Jets Joint Practice.

Bucs Make More Moves in Secondary, Bring Back Roman Parodie

The Buccaneers continued to work on their secondary depth on the training camp roster, signing cornerback Roman Parodie, who went to training camp with the team last summer

Photos: Bucs Depart For Joint Practice vs. New York Jets

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departing for joint practice with the New York Jets on August 10, 2026.

Photos: Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp - August 9

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Sunday, August 9th at AdventHealth Training Center.

Bucs Sign Rookie Safety Xavier Williams

The Buccaneers made a change in their secondary on Sunday, signing safety Xavier Williams, a Cincinnati product, and waiving cornerback Chase Lucas with a failed-physical designation

Ted Hurst III, Jacob Parrish & More on Rookie Class Energy | Press Conference

Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, CB Jacob Parrish and WR Ted Hurst III as they speak to the media following Sunday's Training Camp practice.

Jacob Parrish Prepping for Possible Dual Role in Bucs' Secondary

The Bucs still have more than a month to figure out how to arrange their secondary, but one possible approach would be to use second-year CB Jacob Parrish in a Rondé Barber-type of hybrid role, and Parrish is preparing for that possibility

Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 10

A look at key plays from Sunday's practice, including touchdowns by Chris Godwin Jr. and Ted Hurst III, along with an overview of the upcoming joint practices with the Jets

Todd Bowles on The Offense's Success in Red Zone | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following Friday's Training Camp practice. HC Bowles discussed WR Ted Hurst III's nice catch at the end of practice, the veteran's mental toughness and going up against another scheme in joint practice vs. the New York Jets.

Week 2 Observations: Zyon McCollum Shines at Camp | Training Camp Report

Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips report on the latest news from Buccaneers' 2026 Training Camp. They discussed CB Zyon McCollum's standout plays at camp, LB Alex Anzalone's elite skill set and leadership on defense and how rookie OLB Rueben Bain Jr.'s passion for the game is translating effortlessly onto the field.

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

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August 22

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Week 2

September 20

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September 27

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October 4

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October 18

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November 30

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December 6

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Week 15

December 20

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Week 17

January 3

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