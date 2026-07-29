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Rookie Keionte Scott Already Showing Impressive Versatility | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout Training Camp and the Preseason

Published: Jul 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM Updated: Jul 30, 2026 at 12:30 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

keiontescott

Keionte Scott

#22 DB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Miami

July 30 Updates

Due to a wrist cleanup procedure he underwent after the Scouting Combine, rookie defensive back Keionte Scott mostly watched during the Buccaneers' OTA and minicamp practices. He's definitely making up for lost time now that training camp has begun.

When the Buccaneers drafted Scott out of Miami in the fourth round in April – believing they got a steal in the process – they pointed to his positional flexibility and suggested he had NFL potential at slot corner, outside corner and safety. They intended to work Scott in the slot first but were definitely planning to cross-train him at all three positions. Notably, he's the only player on the Bucs' roster listed as a "DB" instead of "CB" or "S."

Turns out the Bucs decided to throw the kitchen sink at Scott and have him work at all three spots right from the beginning of training camp. That's what he has done in the first two practices and Head Coach Todd Bowles has been impressed by the results.

"For him, it's been great," said Bowles. "He went yesterday for the first time after missing the whole spring. He played corner, he played nickel and he played safety. To process that kind of information and then come out on your first day and come out today and do what he's been doing has been phenomenal to see. It really helps him learn the defense, moving around playing different spots. His mind is outstanding, so we just look for him to keep getting better."

The Bucs have some roles to figure out in the secondary. Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tykee Smith are essentially set at the two safety spots and Zyon McCollum should hold down one of the two outside corner spots. The other one could be contested between Scott, Jacob Parrish and Benjamin Morrison, though Morrison is currently sidelined by injury. Parrish also was the Bucs' primary nickel and could stay in the slot or play a hybrid role where he's outside in base packages and inside when the Bucs go to nickel. That currently makes it unclear where Scott will land – possibly in the slot if Parrish plays on the outside full time – but his presences gives the coaching staff more options, especially if one of the other DBs is out due to injury.

"It helps in case of injury and [when] things come up," said Bowles. "You can juggle guys around that have done some things. You don't really have to panic."

With Jamel Dean now in Pittsburgh, McCollum is suddenly the elder statesman in the Bucs' cornerback room. Morrison, Parrish and Scott were all drafted in the last two years. McCollum, like Bowles, is already impressed with what his rookie teammate has proved capable of in the early going.

"They've probably thrown the most at him, and I understand it," said McCollum. "He's been playing safety, nickel and corner. He knows the entire defense. He didn't even take a rep in OTAs [and] he comes out here and he's already played all three spots. He's real cerebral, he's real smart, he understands the game, but he also has his hat on fire all the time. He brings the energy, so you can tell he's going to be a fun player to play with as he continues to grow."

CLICK HERE for more of Coach Bowles' thoughts after Thursday's practice.

TAMPA, FL - July 23, 2024 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers headshot taken at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tristan Wirfs

#78 T

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 320 lbs
  • College: Iowa

July 29 Updates

On Tuesday, after veteran players reported to the AdventHealth Training Center for the start of the Buccaneers' 2026 training camp, the entire team took part in a traditional conditioning test. Unfortunately for Tristan Wirfs and Vita Vea, that bit of running will keep them off the field for some period of time to open camp.

After the first practice of camp on Wednesday morning, Head Coach Todd Bowles revealed that Wirfs suffered a hamstring injury during the conditioning test while Vea tweaked his back. Neither participated in Wednesday's practice and both are considered day to day.

Bowles was not sure of the severity of Wirfs' injury yet. Wirfs missed the first three games of last season after having a knee procedure in July but he came into this year's camp with a clean bill of health.

"Right now I'm not sure, I'll know more [later] today," said Bowles. "I would hope that it's not long, but we'll see."

Vea did not participate in the team's minicamp practices in June, though he was on hand and attended meetings. Bowles reported that Vea was doing fine in the conditioning test before his injury.

"He ran yesterday and he did good in the test and he tweaked something as well," said the coach. "So he's day to day as well.

"He's been engaged then and he's engaged now. Like I said, he came in great shape. His weight his good, he ran great yesterday, he tweaked something so we'll see how he feels."

Bowles also noted that second-year cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who was dealing with a hamstring injury at the end of the Bucs' offseason program, was limited for the first practice of camp.

"He's still working on his hamstring a little bit but he's day by day," said Bowles.

CLICK HERE for a photo gallery of Buccaneer players arriving for training camp.

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