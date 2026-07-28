Bucs Make Trio of Roster Moves Before Start of Camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced three roster moves on Tuesday, the day before their first 2026 training camp practice. In addition to waiving rookie safety Ja'Qurious Conley with a non-football injury designation, the team also placed cornerback Chase Lucas and defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

There were no corresponding player addition with the Conley waiver, which means the Buccaneers have an open spot on their 91-man camp roster. Lucas and Ndubuisi continue to count against the roster limit while on active/PUP. They can be removed from the PUP list at any time and return to practice, but it is necessary to give them that designation at the start of training camp to preserve the option of placing them on reserve/PUP during the cutdown to 53-man rosters in late August.

Conley signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Charlotte. He als played three seasons at North Carolina before transferring to Charlotte in 2024, and in 2025 he registered 64 tackles and three interceptions. Over a combiend five collegiate Conley racked up 171 tackles, five interceptions, 2.0 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Lucas was originally a seventh-round draft pick out of Arizona State by the Detroit Lions in 2022. He made Detroit's roster as a rookie and got into 18 games over the next two seasons, contributing six tackles. During the 2024 offseason, he signed with the 49ers and ended up on the practice squad for the entire campaign, before making San Francisco's active roster in 2025. In his 15 games played last season, Lucas amassed nine tackles, a pass defensed and a quarterback hit.