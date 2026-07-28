Bucs Roundtable: Position to Watch in Training Camp

Scott Smith: Outside Linebacker

Let's be real: Is there any single player we're all more excited about watching in training camp than Rueben Bain Jr., the Buccaneers' first round pick? He has already gained reputation for being intense and hyper-focused on football. He's just a rookie, but I fully expect him to be a tone-setter; in fact, I'm guessing the coaching staff will at times have to work with Bain to dial things back a bit, simply to stay in compliance with training camp rules. Bain should be particularly fun to watch in OL/DL one-on-one pass-rush drills.

Bain is just the beginning. The Buccaneers also added a key figure to the edge rotation, signing former Lion Al-Quadin Muhammad after he produced 11.0 sacks last year despite only playing 41% of Detroit's defensive snaps. How big will his role be in Tampa? Will he or Bain start opposite last year's Buccaneer sack leader, Yaya Diaby? Might we have a Shaq Barrett-type of situation on our hands, in which an interesting reserve for another team comes to Tampa and thrives in a starting role? It's not a perfect one-for-one comparison, since Barrett never had a double-digit sack season before signing a one-year prove-it deal with the Bucs in 2019, but there are certainly similarities.

Also, will David Walker be able to regenerate the hype that was building around him before his unfortunate mid-camp knee injury last year, which forced him to spend his rookie season on injured reserve. Before the injury, there were rumors that Walker, a fifth-round draft pick, had already secured a prominent spot in the edge rotation.

And what is Diaby's ceiling if he truly does find himself in the best rotation of quarterback hunters he has been a part of in his four seasons in the NFL. Diaby has 19.0 sacks over his first three campaigns, which is excellent production, particularly for a third-round pick who was initially thought of as more of an edge-setter against the run. Still, there is reason to believe he has double-digit sack seasons in his future, including the fact that he was eighth in the entire NFL in quarterback pressures last year.

On paper, those would be the four players most likely to make up the top of the rotation, and the Buccaneers rarely include more than four in that rotation during a game. However, there are plenty of other candidates for significant roles and training camp could alter that picture, or at the least build confidence in the depth at the position.

Anthony Nelson, who has produced between 3.0 and 5.5 sacks in each of the past five seasons, is highly regarded by the coaching staff and a high-volume player on special teams. Chris Braswell could still make good on the promise of his second-round pedigree as he heads into his third season. Mohamed Kamara has been with the team for almost a year now and turned some heads on the practice field last season. Undrafted rookies Yasir Holmes and Jack Pyburn will be looking to catch the coaches' eyes and hopefully secure a spot on either the active roster or the practice squad.

In the offseason, it was easy for a receiver or a defensive back to stand out with big catches or interceptions, but the guys in the trenches were obviously limited by the lack of pads and prohibition of intentional contact. Well, now it's time for contact and pads, and we're about to see what this edge rush group can do. I'll be watching that more than any other position this summer.

Gabriel Kahaian: Linebackers

Scott went with the slam dunk pick at outside linebacker and I can't blame him. That sent me back to the drawing board. The more I thought about it, the more I kept landing in the same place. The group with the most intrigue and the most unanswered questions is still in the front seven. I'm talking about our retooled linebacker corps with two new starters in the fold.