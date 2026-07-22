Get To Know: Billy Schrauth

What's your favorite video game?

Schrauth: Ah, no video games, nothing. Maybe, GTA V.

Will you play GTA VI when it comes out?

Schrauth: No, I never grew up playing much.

What's your favorite movie of all time?

Schrauth: The Godfather.

What's your favorite TV show of all time?

Schrauth: Breaking Bad.

Who's your favorite music artist?

Schrauth: The Eagles

Who's your favorite athlete of all time?

Schrauth: Julian Edelman

What about favorite non-football athlete?

Schrauth: Tiger Woods, [I'm a] golf guy.

What's your biggest pet peeve?

Schrauth: Chewing with your mouth open.

What was the best vacation you've ever been on?

Schrauth: Hawaii. I was young, maybe like 10 or 11. The best, heaven on earth.

What's a hot take you have?

Schrauth: I think the beach is overrated. I think the pool is awesome. Why do you have to get sandy?

As a kid, what was the worst thing to receive while trick-or-treating?

Schrauth: I don't know. I never really liked candy corn. I thought candy corn was buns. Never liked it.

When are you too old to stop trick-or-treating?

Schrauth: Never too old.

What's a better Christmas movie, The Grinch or Christmas Vacation?

Schrauth: Christmas Vacation.

Does your house have a real Christmas tree or a fake one?

Schrauth: Fake Christmas tree. Yeah, always been that way. Yeah, not cleaning up after that. It's easier, right? 100%.

Do you think that the Times Square ball drop is worth staying up for?

Schrauth: I think it's overrated. Same thing every year? Go to bed. You got to switch it up, right?

What's your favorite thing about Tampa Bay so far?