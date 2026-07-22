Get To Know: Billy Schrauth

What's your favorite video game?
Schrauth: Ah, no video games, nothing. Maybe, GTA V.
Will you play GTA VI when it comes out?
Schrauth: No, I never grew up playing much.
What's your favorite movie of all time?
Schrauth: The Godfather.
What's your favorite TV show of all time?
Schrauth: Breaking Bad.
Who's your favorite music artist?
Schrauth: The Eagles
Who's your favorite athlete of all time?
Schrauth: Julian Edelman
What about favorite non-football athlete?
Schrauth: Tiger Woods, [I'm a] golf guy.
What's your biggest pet peeve?
Schrauth: Chewing with your mouth open.
What was the best vacation you've ever been on?
Schrauth: Hawaii. I was young, maybe like 10 or 11. The best, heaven on earth.
What's a hot take you have?
Schrauth: I think the beach is overrated. I think the pool is awesome. Why do you have to get sandy?
As a kid, what was the worst thing to receive while trick-or-treating?
Schrauth: I don't know. I never really liked candy corn. I thought candy corn was buns. Never liked it.
When are you too old to stop trick-or-treating?
Schrauth: Never too old.
What's a better Christmas movie, The Grinch or Christmas Vacation?
Schrauth: Christmas Vacation.
Does your house have a real Christmas tree or a fake one?
Schrauth: Fake Christmas tree. Yeah, always been that way. Yeah, not cleaning up after that. It's easier, right? 100%.
Do you think that the Times Square ball drop is worth staying up for?
Schrauth: I think it's overrated. Same thing every year? Go to bed. You got to switch it up, right?
What's your favorite thing about Tampa Bay so far?
Schrauth: I love the heat.