Class of 2025: Sophomore Season 

As training camp quickly approaches, signifying another league year, evaluations commence for each NFL club as rosters are assessed out on the grass. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it provides an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the team's 2025 draft class in action as installations are configured. Injuries played a role in the group's production in 2025 but 2026 brings a fresh slate with revitalized roles for the squad. Here is an outlook at the members of the 2025 draft class and their significant function this upcoming season:

Emeka Egbuka

As injuries piled up last season with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, Emeka Egbuka emerged as the team's leading receiver and made a sizeable impact on the field prior to the bye week. He concluded the month of September with 18 receptions for 282 yards (15.7 average) and four touchdowns, including a game-winner with 59 seconds left in the team's Week One victory over the Falcons. In Weeks One-Four, Egbuka was one of four NFC wide receivers, and the only rookie, with 75-plus yards from scrimmage in three-or-more games in September, alongside Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The Ohio State product underwent a learning curve as he acclimated to the NFL level and in 2026 under the direction of new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, Egbuka will carve out a role at the 'Z' receiver spot. He will likely be used in motion, have more two-way go's (inside or outside after releasing) and a less restricted release from the slot. Egbuka can line up all along the formation with his command of the catch point and ability to manipulate coverage with tempo. He will strive to build off his rookie campaign with a stellar encore outing.

Benjamin Morrison

Benjamin Morrison tallied 359 snaps in 2025, splitting time with the starting lineup in the rotation even before injuries sidelined Zyon McCollum and Jamel Dean. Morrison posted four passes defensed, a fumble recovery, 26 combined tackles and two tackles for loss in 2025. He showcased his capability at blanketing deep routes and at closing separation with speed. Morrison has a feel for disrupting the catch point and will bolster the back end in 2026, as he works to carve out a starting role at outside corner opposite McCollum.

Jacob Parrish

In 2025, Jacob Parrish became the club's primary nickel corner and amassed defensive 746 snaps. Parrish snagged two interceptions, seven passes defensed, two sacks, 76 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. He filled a several roles in the Bucs' secondary and made his presence felt as a rookie with effectively timing throws, smooth hips, short-area burst and outstanding route recognition. Heading into the 2026 season, Parrish has been cross-training at both outside corner and in the slot. For Kansas State, Parrish competed both at left cornerback and came inside at nickel on third-down packages and will utilize his multi-faceted skillset in 2026.

David Walker

David Walker, a consensus three-time All-American, tore his ACL in training camp a year ago and missed the entirety of his rookie campaign. After an impressive minicamp and OTAs that drew praise from the coaching staff, Walker was not able to assist in the pass rush last season. Although officially sacking the quarterback and knocking him to the ground is not permitted during the offseason workout program, Walker has found his way into the backfield on numerous occasions throughout OTAs in 2026 and is poised for a productive year. He pairs explosive power with a solid rush repertoire and is adept at reacting to a tackle's weight, exploiting weakness. Now with a clean bill of health, Walker will add another dimension to the Tampa Bay frontline.

Elijah Roberts

Starting three-technique Calijah Kancey missed most of the 2025 season with a torn pectoral muscle and accumulated just 97 total snaps, thrusting rookie Elijah Roberts into significant play time. Roberts totaled 507 snaps, as the Bucs' fifth-round pick helped strengthen the trenches down the stretch. Roberts can keep blockers off-kilter by altering his rush plan and can stack moves with finesse. Tampa Bay revamped the defensive line in 2026 and Roberts will add juice.

Tez Johnson