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Baker Mayfield Ranked 77th on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2026

The NFL’s unveiling of players included in this year’s Top 100 countdown continues, and Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield came in at No. 77

Jul 07, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

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Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield received recognition by his peers, earning the 77th spot on the 2026 NFL Top 100 rundown. The NFL Top 100, the NFL Films' countdown franchise, includes players being revealed on X at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET daily Monday through Friday from June 22-August 21, before one Top 10 player is unmasked each weekday from 10 a.m. ET on Monday, August 24 through Friday, September 4.

Mayfield commanded the offense in 2025, completing 343 of 543 attempts (63.2) for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He became a catalyst in the Buccaneers' hot 6-2 start to the 2025 campaign, layering the football with ease and manipulating coverage to isolate safeties. In Tampa Bay's, 38-35, win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week Five, Mayfield led his fourth game- winning drive and his fourth fourth-quarter comeback of the season to tie Tampa Bay for the NFL's best record through Week Five. He completed 29 of 33 passes (87.9%) for 379 and two touchdowns, with zero interceptions, earning a 134.7 passer rating. His completion percentage and his 11.5 passing yards per attempt each led the NFL in Week Five of the 2025 season, in addition to Mayfield finishing second in passing yards, fourth in passer rating and fourth in passing first downs (17). Among all Buccaneers' quarterbacks with 30-plus attempts in a game, Mayfield's 87.9 completion percentage established a new single-game high. No player in league history has bettered Mayfield's completion percentage and yards per attempt in the same game with 30-plus attempts.

Overall, in 2025, he rushed 29 times on third downs with 21 going for first downs (72.4% success rate). Mayfield rushed for a career-high 382 rushing yards in 2025 and ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing yards among quarterbacks. He led all quarterbacks in yards per rush at 6.9 (minimum of 50 rushes) and led all quarterbacks in first downs per rush (49.1% of his rushes went for a first down). Mayfield ranked second among all quarterbacks in third-down run conversion rate (72.4%, trailing only Justin Herbert). The former Heisman Trophy winner plays with a galvanizing competitive disposition and elite improvisation skills when extending plays and working off-platform. From his quick processing and underrated arm talent to his touch accuracy, Mayfield drew praise from the league with placement on the Top 100.

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