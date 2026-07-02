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Setting Statistical Goals for the Bucs in 2026 | Fourth of July Week Roundtables

From better rushing results to top-10 scoring finishes to a key turnaround on special teams, the Buccaneers.com trio of Brianna Dix, Gabriel Kahaian and Scott Smith are back to suggest some goals they would like to see the Bucs hit in 2026

Jul 02, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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by Scott SmithBrianna Dix & Gabriel Kahaian
offense

For several years now, as part of our annual tradition of using the Fourth of July week to stage a series of Roundtable discussions, we have been suggesting specific statistical goals for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to hit in their upcoming season. We're back to do so again today, but as always, I wanted to check back with what goals we set last year and whether or not the team subsequently cleared those bars.

So, a year ago, these were our goals: Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix wanted to see the Bucs' defensive pressure rate while rushing only four improve to 35%; Buccaneers.com Contributor Gabriel Kahaian wanted the Bucs' defense to double the number of interceptions it had in 2024; and I wanted to see the offense have at least six "quick-strike" scoring drives. How did we do? Not too bad. Solid Bs across the board.

The Buccaneers' defense had a pressure rate of 31.0% when rushing only four players in 2024 according to NFL Next Gen Stats, which ranked 16th in the NFL. Last year, that number rose to 33.9%, which ranked eighth. While it didn't necessarily feel like the Bucs' pass rush was markedly better in 2025 than the year before, it did get a little more efficient on non-blitz rushes. Not enough to meet Bri's goal, but close.

The Buccaneers had seven interceptions in 2024, the lowest single-season team total in franchise history. Gabe called for that number to be doubled in 2025, and if you're doing the math you know that means the Bucs needed to pick off at least 14 passes to meet that goal. How many did they get? Thirteen. So close! Still, it was a definite improvement in a key area.

I wanted the Bucs' offense to have more quick-strike drives, which are defined by StatsPass as scoring drives that need only four plays or fewer. My line of reasoning was that this would indicate more big plays on offense and more takeaways on defense, producing short fields. The Bucs had exactly one of those in 2024, even though their overall offensive numbers were very good. I was hoping for a half-dozen last year and what we got was a total of four quick-strike drives, which ranked 20th in the league. Solid improvement but honestly, it would have been nearly impossible to get worse in this category, so I'm changing my grade to a C.

Well, now the three of us are back to set new bars for the Buccaneers in 2026. Since these are goals, this is more of a wish list than a round of predictions. But we'll be back next year to see how we did this time around.

Here is the full schedule for this week's Point-Counterpoint series:

Monday, June 29: Which Buccaneer will make the biggest leap in 2026?

Tuesday, June 30: What player would you steal from another NFC South roster?

Wednesday, July 1: Which Buccaneer could win a major NFL award in 2026?

Thursday, July 2: What specific statistical goal would you like to see the Bucs achieve in 2025?

Friday, July 3: What is your prediction for a surprising statistical achievement for one or more Buccaneers?

Since we are not going to be duplicating answers in any of these debates, order of selection matters, and today's order is Bri going first, me second and Gabe third. We'll rotate that order from one Roundtable to the next. Kick us off, Bri.

Brianna Dix: Finish in the Top Five of the NFL's Rushing Yardage Rankings

The last time the Buccaneers ranked in the top-five in rushing was in 2024. After the Bucs finished dead last in both yards per game and yards per carry in the 2022 and '23 seasons, the Buccaneers ranked fourth (149.2) and third (5.25) in those two categories in 2024, respectively, and set franchise single-season records for rushing yards and per-carry average. That season, Bucky Irving combined for 1,122 rushing yards with another 392 yards on 47 catches to produce the eighth-highest yards-from-scrimmage mark in franchise history. That was the second-highest mark in franchise history by a rookie, trailing only Doug Martin's 1,926 in 2012. Irving ranked 10th in the NFL among all players in yards from scrimmage in 2024, and first among rookies.

This season under the direction of Zac Robinson, there will be an added emphasis on the ground attack to achieve balance. With Irving and Kenneth Gainwell in the backfield, there is projected to be more widezone runs sprinkled in during the 2026 campaign than in previous systems in Tampa Bay. From the Seam McVay tree, Robinson will incorporate a heavier dose of wide zone, relying on a horizontal stretch to generate cutback lanes. It forces defensive backs into run fits and can open up the RPO and boot-action game. Whether Irving's panoramic vision and elusiveness or Gainwell's change-of-direction and slash style, Robinson will vie to maximize their unique abilities. I envision the Buccaneers having increased production on the ground in 2026 and yes, I am optimistically manifesting that the unit will finish in the top five in rushing yards.

Scott Smith: Have a Positive Differential of Special Teams Big Plays

I will admit that I had a year ago I had high hopes for the Buccaneers' special teams in 2025. I thought those units had a chance to provide a winning edge in a couple game along the way. As it turned out, that was not the case and it's safe to say that issues in the kick-and-return game may have instead cost the team a game or two.

The Bucs brought in Danny Smith, one of the NFL's longest-tenured and most respected special teams coordinators. His crews in Pittsburgh were consistently among the best in the league, and he was also able to entice special teams ace Miles Killebrew to join him in Tampa. I'm not making any predictions this time around, I'm just setting a goal that I hope the Buccaneers reach.

For the purposes of this discussion, I'm going to define "big plays" on special teams as blocked punts or placekicks, kickoff returns of 40+ yards, punt returns of 20+ yards, turnovers forced and, of course, touchdowns, elusive as those may be for the Buccaneers in the last decade-plus. If you add these five categories up, the Bucs had five on their side of the ledger, while allowing 15. Ouch.

There were two main culprits and they will come as no surprise to Bucs fans who watched all the games last season: blocked kicks and long kickoff returns allowed. The Buccaneers had five kicks (three field goals, two punts) blocked and did not block any of their opponents kicks. And they allowed a league-high nine kickoff returns of 40+ yards while producing only one. No other team allowed more than six kickoff returns of that length.

The rest of the categories were okay. The Bucs had three punt returns of 20+ yards and allowed only one, they forced one turnover on special teams and didn't commit any, and they neither scored nor allowed a touchdown on returns. So it's clear what needs to improve this season. The Steelers did not allow a punt to be blocked in Smith's last nine years at the helm, so I feel confident he can clean up that issue. Smith made it clear recently that it was his preference to kick off into the landing zone rather than settle for touchbacks (ultimately, that decision will rest on Head Coach Todd Bowles' head, but I'm sure Smith will have plenty of influence), so the coverage units will have to perform much better. Again, there's reason to believe Smith can make that happen, too.

Again, this not a prediction but a goal. I think the Bucs need to hit it to get back to their division-winning ways.

Gabriel Kahaian: Finish Top 10 in Scoring Rankings on Both Offense and Defense

I like how Bri is thinking and I will piggyback off her logic for my prediction. I think that the Buccaneers' top-five rushing attack will also pave a path for the team to roster a top-10 offense in 2026, along with a top-10 defense.

Here is my methodology. When I refer to "top-10" here, I'm measuring total points scored or allowed over the course of the season. It's an imperfect stat; defenses can be dragged down by offenses that go three-and-out all day and offenses lose possessions when a defense can't get off the field. Context definitely matters. In the end, football is ultimately a game of numbers. Score more, win more. Keep the other team off the board and you've got a recipe for success. For the purposes of this piece, total points gives the clearest, most straightforward picture of how solid a particular unit is. When it comes to the Buccaneers, they have everything they need in place to achieve a top-ten finish on both sides of the ball in 2026.

Despite the offense's production taking a dip last year, Tampa Bay has proven they can score with the weapons in their arsenal. The team finished fourth in scoring offense with 29.5 points per game in 2024. This year, Baker Mayfield should be back and better than ever behind a healthy offensive line that will be helping the potent rushing attack Bri was mentioning in her portion above. Even without Mike Evans on the roster, the receiving room is still stacked with talent with Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan in the fold. I didn't even mention new Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson, who coached Mayfield during the quarterback's brief time in Los Angeles. This offense is more than capable of being a heavy hitter in 2026.

Over the past five seasons, the Buccaneers average to be about the 12th best defense in the league during that time. With the additions and adjustments being made this offseason, I think a top-10 finish is firmly in play for this unit. This offseason, the Bucs made a concerted effort to retool the front seven on defense. First-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. and veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone headline the additions, but the depth moves carry starter-level upside as well. Edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson will give Tampa Bay quality snaps starting Week One. One of the biggest goals is being able to get to the quarterback with four rushers, taking the pressure off the secondary by giving opposing receivers less time to get open. All of the Bucs' defensive moves this offseason will help make that possible. With a hungry, physical group that has something to prove, this defense has the makings of one of the best in the league.

The ceiling of this team is a lot higher than a lot of national pundits are predicting in the media. With the offense's maintained chemistry and the defense's new energy, I expect fireworks coming soon to a field near you.

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