 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ayden Garnes Puts on Show for His Family at MetLife

With over 50 members of family and friends in the stands, Bucs rookie cornerback Ayden Garnes gave his loved ones a moment they will never forget

Aug 16, 2026 at 01:00 PM
Author Image
Gabriel Kahaian

Buccaneers.com Contributor

garden

Throughout the offseason, undrafted rookie cornerback Ayden Garnes has made a name for himself with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Friday night, he made his name echo throughout MetLife Stadium.

Garnes came up big for the Buccaneers in their first preseason game against the New York Jets. With the offense still finding its footing in the second quarter, the cornerback diagnosed a route, jumped the throw and returned Bailey Zappe's pass 47 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six tied the score at 10-10 in a game the Bucs would eventually win 24-16.

"I was playing zone," Garnes said after the game. "It was something they gave us earlier in the week [during joint practices]. When I looked back at film last night, it was third-and-nine and they ran curls. It was third-and-nine and that's what they gave us."

This was a moment Garnes manifested, writing it in his journal before the game and when the moment presented itself, he took full advantage.

"The first thing I thought of was first, just thanking God," Garnes explained on WFLA, "I got the opportunity to come out here and then make a play like that. That's all him, that's all God. I'm just grateful that I am able to have this team backing me, to give me the opportunity to be on the field, to make that play, and to get back to the sideline and celebrate with my teammates, it's once of a lifetime."

Fans may have just gotten their first look at Garnes, but this was nothing new for Head Coach Todd Bowles.

"It's getting better," said Bowles on Garnes' play. "We knew he could cover. That was the biggest thing."

Despite missing a tackle in the first quarter, the defensive back did not let the mistake fester and Bowles took notice of his mental toughness.

"He doesn't carry plays to the next play," Bowles continued. "He forgets about it like a good corner should do. So, he's getting better every week."

Garnes joined the Bucs as a college free agent out of Arizona where he was a part of the nation's top-ranked pass defense, holding opponents to an average 97.2 passer rating. He played his high school ball at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School outside of Philadelphia. The Philly native had a platoon of supporters, consisting of friends, family and high school coaches make the trip up to East Rutherford to witness the cornerback's first NFL action. Garnes would finish with three tackles, one tackle for loss and one pick-six, a performance he shared with his entire community.

"It was a blessing just to have them here," he said. "They've been to every game. They've been to my high school games, my college games and now the NFL. I was able to make a big play for them tonight and show them some love.

"I dreamed of this, growing up… To get a pick-six with all my family and friends out here is a blessing."

Related Content

news

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Jets | Preseason Opener

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets in the preseason opener at MetLife Stadium

news

Elijah Roberts Provides Defensive Spark Against Jets

In the Buccaneers' 24-16 win over the Jets in the Meadowlands, second-year defensive lineman Elijah Roberts became a catalyst on defense with a sack and a tackle for loss

news

Bucs' Rookies Shine in Preseason Win Over the Jets

QB Jalon Daniels and CB Ayden Garnes, both undrafted rookies, turned in big plays and first-year RB Josh Williams scored on a 12-yard run as the Bucs opened their preseason with a 24-16 victory at the Meadowlands on Friday night

news

5 Notes for Bucs Against Jets | Preseason Week 1

In the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium in the preseason opener, five notes stood out for the visiting team

news

Bucs vs. Jets Game Blog | Preseason Week 1 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets

news

How to Watch: Buccaneers at Jets | Preseason Week One

NFL preseason action is back! Find out how to watch, stream or listen to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets in Preseason Week One on August 14, 2026

news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Jets in Preseason Week One

The Buccaneers take on the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Preseason Week One. Here are five Buccaneers to keep an eye on

news

Bucs Put Bow on Joint Work with Jets With Strong Two-Minute Drill

In the last period of the second joint practice between the Buccaneers and Jets, Cade Otton, Ted Hurst III and Ayden Garnes had standout plays to allow the Bucs to finish the two days of work with victories in the two-minute drill

news

Looming Preseason Opener Means First Bucs Depth Chart of 2026

The Buccaneers' 2026 depth chart remains a work in progress as the team proceeds through training camp and the preseason, but the upcoming game against the Jets requires the release of a first draft

news

Luke Goedeke on Joint Practice Scuffles: "We're Here to Play Football"

The Bucs-Jets joint practice got a little contentious after the whistle at times on Tuesday, and T Luke Goedeke, who was involved in some of the dustups, said he's not one to back down but he knows the team doesn't want to interrupt its work with fights

news

Bucs Make More Moves in Secondary, Bring Back Roman Parodie

The Buccaneers continued to work on their secondary depth on the training camp roster, signing cornerback Roman Parodie, who went to training camp with the team last summer

Latest Headlines

Buccaneers' Next Game: Chiefs Visit Tampa for Preseason Tilt

The Bucs will look to go 2-0 in the 2026 preseason as they welcome a visit to Raymond James Stadium from the Chiefs, their opponent on the same field in Super Bowl LV

Ayden Garnes Puts on Show for His Family at MetLife

With over 50 members of family and friends in the stands, Bucs rookie cornerback Ayden Garnes gave his loved ones a moment they will never forget

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Jets | Preseason Opener

Top observations from the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets in the preseason opener at MetLife Stadium

Bucs vs. Jets Preseason Week 1 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's preseason game against the New York Jets on Friday, August 14, 2026.

Rookie OLB Jack Pyburn Shows Up Under the Lights | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout Training Camp and the Preseason

Elijah Roberts Provides Defensive Spark Against Jets

In the Buccaneers' 24-16 win over the Jets in the Meadowlands, second-year defensive lineman Elijah Roberts became a catalyst on defense with a sack and a tackle for loss

Todd Bowles on Zac Robinson's First Action as Play-caller | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 24-16 victory against the New York Jets in Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed standouts from the first game, watching over the tape and the starters getting snaps next week vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ayden Garnes & Elijah Roberts on Success vs. NYJ | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL Elijah Roberts & CB Ayden Garnes spoke to the media following the Bucs' 24-16 victory against the New York Jets in Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Bucs vs. Jets Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 24-16

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' victory against the New York Jets in Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Bucs' Rookies Shine in Preseason Win Over the Jets

QB Jalon Daniels and CB Ayden Garnes, both undrafted rookies, turned in big plays and first-year RB Josh Williams scored on a 12-yard run as the Bucs opened their preseason with a 24-16 victory at the Meadowlands on Friday night

Todd Bowles on Jalon Daniels: 'Very Poised' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' 24-16 victory against the New York Jets in Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed his overall thoughts on the win, CB Ayden Garnes pick-six and DL Elijah Roberts' impact.

Jalon Daniels: 'Go Out There & Execute' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Jalon Daniels spoke to the media after the Bucs' 24-16 victory against the New York Jets in Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Daniels discussed his confidence in OC Zac Robinson's offense, making big plays and his excitement for the season.

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 24, Jets 16

The Buccaneers defeated the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Preseason Week One, 24-16

5 Notes for Bucs Against Jets | Preseason Week 1

In the Buccaneers' 24-16 victory over the Jets at MetLife Stadium in the preseason opener, five notes stood out for the visiting team

Jalon Daniels Rushes for TD | Bucs vs. Jets Highlights

QB Jalon Daniels scores a rushing touchdown against the New York Jets in Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Josh Williams Rushes for TD | Bucs vs. Jets Highlights

RB Josh Williams scores a touchdown against the New York Jets in Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Rashad Wisdom Picks Off Bailey Zappe | Bucs vs. Jets Highlights

S Rashad Wisdom intercepts a pass against the New York Jets in Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Ayden Garnes' Pick 6 | Bucs vs. Jets Highlights

CB Ayden Garnes intercepts a Bailey Zappe pass for a touchdown against the New York Jets in Preseason Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Best Photos of Bucs vs. Jets | Game Action

View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 preseason Week 1 matchup vs. the New York Jets

Bucs vs. Jets Game Blog | Preseason Week 1 2026

Get all the in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Preseason Week 1 game vs. the New York Jets

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 2

August 22

7:30 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising