Ayden Garnes Puts on Show for His Family at MetLife

Throughout the offseason, undrafted rookie cornerback Ayden Garnes has made a name for himself with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Friday night, he made his name echo throughout MetLife Stadium.

Garnes came up big for the Buccaneers in their first preseason game against the New York Jets. With the offense still finding its footing in the second quarter, the cornerback diagnosed a route, jumped the throw and returned Bailey Zappe's pass 47 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six tied the score at 10-10 in a game the Bucs would eventually win 24-16.

"I was playing zone," Garnes said after the game. "It was something they gave us earlier in the week [during joint practices]. When I looked back at film last night, it was third-and-nine and they ran curls. It was third-and-nine and that's what they gave us."

This was a moment Garnes manifested, writing it in his journal before the game and when the moment presented itself, he took full advantage.