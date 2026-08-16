Ayden Garnes Puts on Show for His Family at MetLife

Throughout the offseason, undrafted rookie cornerback Ayden Garnes has made a name for himself with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Friday night, he made his name echo throughout MetLife Stadium.
Garnes came up big for the Buccaneers in their first preseason game against the New York Jets. With the offense still finding its footing in the second quarter, the cornerback diagnosed a route, jumped the throw and returned Bailey Zappe's pass 47 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six tied the score at 10-10 in a game the Bucs would eventually win 24-16.
"I was playing zone," Garnes said after the game. "It was something they gave us earlier in the week [during joint practices]. When I looked back at film last night, it was third-and-nine and they ran curls. It was third-and-nine and that's what they gave us."
This was a moment Garnes manifested, writing it in his journal before the game and when the moment presented itself, he took full advantage.
"The first thing I thought of was first, just thanking God," Garnes explained on WFLA, "I got the opportunity to come out here and then make a play like that. That's all him, that's all God. I'm just grateful that I am able to have this team backing me, to give me the opportunity to be on the field, to make that play, and to get back to the sideline and celebrate with my teammates, it's once of a lifetime."
Fans may have just gotten their first look at Garnes, but this was nothing new for Head Coach Todd Bowles.
"It's getting better," said Bowles on Garnes' play. "We knew he could cover. That was the biggest thing."
Despite missing a tackle in the first quarter, the defensive back did not let the mistake fester and Bowles took notice of his mental toughness.
"He doesn't carry plays to the next play," Bowles continued. "He forgets about it like a good corner should do. So, he's getting better every week."
Garnes joined the Bucs as a college free agent out of Arizona where he was a part of the nation's top-ranked pass defense, holding opponents to an average 97.2 passer rating. He played his high school ball at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School outside of Philadelphia. The Philly native had a platoon of supporters, consisting of friends, family and high school coaches make the trip up to East Rutherford to witness the cornerback's first NFL action. Garnes would finish with three tackles, one tackle for loss and one pick-six, a performance he shared with his entire community.
"It was a blessing just to have them here," he said. "They've been to every game. They've been to my high school games, my college games and now the NFL. I was able to make a big play for them tonight and show them some love.
"I dreamed of this, growing up… To get a pick-six with all my family and friends out here is a blessing."