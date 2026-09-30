Packers-Buccaneers: Top Storylines & Key Matchups in Week Four

For the second week in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play host to one of their long-time rivals from what was once known as the NFC Central, as they take on the visiting Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and the game will be broadcast locally by FOX.

The Buccaneers will be trying to make their first mark in the win column after starting a season 0-3 for the first time in a dozen years. The most recent loss came at home in Week Three to the Minnesota Vikings, who captured a 23-17 decision despite producing just 230 yards and nine first downs on offense. For the Buccaneers, who rank sixth in yards allowed but 23rd in points allowed, the issue continues to be big plays. The Vikings' touchdowns came on an 86-yard punt return and a 41-yard reception that accounted for a fourth of Kyler Murray's passing yards. Of course, the bigger story now for the Buccaneers is on offense, as quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to miss at least three games due to a dislocated right thumb, thrusting rookie Jalon Daniels into the spotlight.

Green Bay brings a 1-2 record to Tampa after being handled on prime time last Thursday by the Atlanta Falcons in a 35-14 loss at Lambeau Field. Led by Bijan Robinson's 213 yards from scrimmage, the Falcons ran for 242 yards and amassed 498 yards against a Packers' defense that has given up the third most points in the league. Though injuries to the offensive line and the absence of running back Josh Jacobs have complicated matters, the Packers have a talented offensive core with quarterback Jordan Love throwing to wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden and tight end Tucker Kraft. Those three have already combined for 643 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Here are four major storylines as well as four head-to-head player battles to keep an eye on as the Bucs attempt to turn things around in Week Four.

TOP STORYLINES

Daniels Blazing a New Trail – The Buccaneers have had rookies start at quarterback for them many times throughout team history. They have, on a couple occasions had a player who was not drafted into the NFL start games at quarterback for them. In 50-plus seasons, however, they have never given a start to an undrafted rookie quarterback. Jalon Daniels is about to be the first.Daniels, signed after the draft after a very productive college tenure at Kansas, was impressive in offseason workouts, training camp practices and preseason games, so much so that he leapt over a more experienced option, Jake Browning to seize the primary reserve role behind Mayfield. He brings very helpful mobility to the position, which could add a new dimension to the Bucs' offense, and has a live arm that can make any throw in Zac Robinson's playbook. The rookie has also shown remarkable poise and confidence, which he is likely to need in the weeks ahead as opposing defensive coordinators look for every possible way to exploit his inexperience. The Bucs' offense was still searching for an identity through the first three weeks of working under Robinson, but now it will, by necessity, take on a new look with Daniels under center. The Bucs hope his work in the next three-plus weeks will keep the Bucs relevant in the NFC South race until Mayfield can return to action.

Need One to Get it Going – As noted above, the Buccaneers are 0-3 for the first time since 2014 after three straight one-score losses. They will now try to avoid their first 0-4 season since 2013, the last of two seasons under the direction of Head Coach Greg Schiano. Remarkably, even without a win, the Buccaneers are very much alive in the NFC South race, and they have 14 games left to make their case, including all six against the Falcons, Panthers and Saints. Those three teams are all 1-2 going into Week Four, though at least one will likely get a win since Atlanta is headed to New Orleans on Monday night. If the Buccaneers can log that first win, there will be reason for optimism, as there are things to build on, including a dynamic tailback in Bucky Irving, a collection of receivers capable of putting up big numbers, a stingy run defense, a solid secondary and – save for one rough moment in the Vikings game – significantly improved special teams play.

That One Big, Bad Moment – Through three weeks, the Buccaneers' defense is ranked sixth in net yards allowed per game (282.7), ninth in yards allowed per play (4.90), second in rushing yards allowed (76.0), 12th in passing yards allowed (206.7), tied for fourth in first downs allowed (16.7), tied for eighth in third-down success rate allowed (35.7) and fifth in red zone touchdown rate allowed (37.50). Unfortunately, they have still lost three close games because they have seen a good defensive performance marred by just one or two big plays allowed. In the four-point loss to Cleveland in Week Two, it was a 55-yard catch and run score by rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston on which there were three defenders on the scene at the catch point but they got tangled up and didn't get the receiver down. Last Sunday against the Vikings, the Bucs only allowed two third-down conversions in 15 tries, but on one of them Jacob Parrish was matched up deep downfield near the end zone with wide receiver Jordan Addison. Both players ended up on the ground trying to adjust to an underthrown ball but it was Addison who was able to find it, make the catch and roll into the end zone. That broke a 10-10 tie and the Bucs never drew even again in a seven-point defeat. The Bucs' defense is off to an encouraging start and can take it to another level with more big plays (sacks and turnovers) but to come out on top in close games they need to avoid that one big, game-changing play by the opponent.

Can the Bucs Keep It Grounded? – On paper, at least, the Buccaneers would seem to have their biggest advantage in this week's matchup with Green Bay in the respective rushing attacks. The Bucs haven't always been able to stick to the run script since they have been playing from behind each week, but they are 11th in the league in yards per carry and Bucky Irving is averaging over 4.5 yards per tote. He will be facing a Packers' defense that currently ranks 28th against the run, giving up 138.7 yards per game. On the other side of the ball, the Packers' have the league's least productive rushing attack through three weeks, averaging just 48.7 yards per game and 3.04 yards per carry. The Bucs will counter with the league's second-ranked rush defense, which has allowed 76.0 yards per game and 3.12 yards per carry. When the Bucs are on offense, a robust rushing attack would be extremely helpful in an attempt to support Daniels in his debut start and take some of the offensive pressure off his shoulders. When the Packers have the ball, they will be keeping the Bucs' secondary busy with a potentially lethal rushing attack. If they happen to find their footing in the ground game, that could prove to be a very tough combination to contain.

KEY MATCHUPS

1. Packers QB Jordan Love vs. Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Through three games, Jordan Love has thrown for 844 yards, fourth most in the NFL, and six touchdowns. He has focused on the wideout duo of Christian Watson (284 yards) and Matthew Golden (253), both of whom rank in the top eight in the league in receiving yards. That trio has been able to make big plays downfield, as Golden is averaging 16.9 yards per catch and Watson is at 16.7, ranking eighth and ninth in the league among players with at least 10 catches. Love has elite arm talent and often displays pinpoint accuracy on balls thrown well downfield, something he has never been shy about doing. He also moves well to extend plays and throw off platform. If there has been an issue for the Packers' passing attack this season, it has been pressure. Love was pressured on 41.8% of his dropbacks against the Falcons, a recurring issue through three game. His 42.1% pressure rate to date in 2026 is the highest he has faced through the first three weeks of any of his seasons, and when pressured he has completed only 18 passes for 47 yards and two interceptions. For the Buccaneers, Winfield could factor significantly into both of those situations – defending deep throws and putting pressure on the quarterback. He has proved throughout his career that he is a strong blitzer who times his backfield invasions well, as his 18.0 career sacks are already the most by a safety in franchise history. Winfield also diagnoses plays well when playing centerfield and could potentially be the last line of defense against a big play by Watson, Golden or Kraft.

2. Buccaneers T Tristan Wirfs vs. Packers OLB Lukas Van Ness

As Tristan Wirfs himself as noted several times during locker room interviews regarding the upcoming opponent, there are no game days off for offensive linemen, as almost every opponent is going to feature a strong defensive front and possibly a particular standout individual. Last week, Wirfs had to deal with the Vikings' Dallas Turner, who came into the game leading the NFL in QB pressures. This week, it's Green Bay's Lukas Van Ness, who might be headed to a career year in fourth season. His 2.5 sacks are already close to his previous single-season high of four and according to Next Gen Stats he already has seven "quick pressures" (pressures of the QB in under 2.5 seconds) after notching just six all of last season. Van Ness has played 64.2% of his snaps on the right edge of Green Bay's front this season, so while he will get some action against Luke Goedeke the majority should come against Wirfs, the two-time first-team All-Pro. Wirfs pairs the size and strength to hold off bull rushes and the nimble feet to match speed moves. According to NGS, the QB pressures that he has allowed in 2026 have taken 3.19 seconds to develop, the seventh-longest among NFL left tackles. The Buccaneers trust him to handle his man without help; he has been isolated one-on-one with a defender on 84.4% of his pass blocks, the sixth-highest rate among left tackles.

3. Packers WR Matthew Golden vs. Buccaneers CB Jacob Parrish

The Packers made some clear decisions in their crowded but confusing receiver room in the offseason, trading Dontayvion Wicks to Philadelphia and allowing Romeo Doubs to leave in free agency before committing to Christian Watson on a lucrative long-term extension in June. Watson has been worthy of the new deal so far, but those moves also look good in light of the development of Matthew Golden, a first-round pick in 2025 who had 361 receiving yards as a rookie but already has 253 through three games in 2026. Golden has high-end speed and that's showing up in his average of 16.9 yards per reception. Some of that high average also comes from the fact that he can create with the ball in his hands, turning short passes into additional long gains. Parrish is also in his second season and he returned to action last week after missing one contest with a back injury. The former Kansas State standout won the outside corner job opposite Zyon McCollum with a strong offseason and training camp, and he brings a great deal of physicality to the position despite lacking conventional size for the position. Parrish is a tenacious cover man with the quick feet and good short-area quickness that made him a success playing in the slot as a rookie. When Golden is lined up on the left side of the Packers' formation, he'll be tasked with limiting his damage.

4. Buccaneers TE Cade Otton vs. Packers LB Zaire Franklin