 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Zyon McCollum Clamping Down | By the Numbers, Week Four

Bucs CB Zyon McCollum has been one of the NFL's stingiest pass defenders through the season's first three weeks…Plus, Tampa Bay's run defense continues to be a major strength and a potential advantage against the Packers

Sep 29, 2026 at 11:47 AM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

bythenumbers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will once again hunt for their first victory of the 2026 season in Week Four, wrapping up a three-game homestand with a visit from the 1-2 Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2014 when the lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-16, in Week Three despite allowing only 230 yards of offense, nine first downs and two third-down conversions in 15 attempts. The Packers also dropped their Week Three outing, starting the NFL week with a 35-14 defeat at home at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers allowed 498 yards of offense in that contest, including 242 on the ground.

Here are some additional numbers to know about the state of the Buccaneers and their tilt with the Packers as we head into Week Four:

0

The number of times the Buccaneers have started an undrafted rookie at quarterback in the first 821 games (regular and postseason) in franchise history. They will do so for the first time in Week Four against the Green Bay Packers as former Kansas star Jalon Daniels, who won the top backup job behind Baker Mayfield with an impressive training camp, will take over for the injured Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, who had started 57 consecutive games since taking over as the Bucs' starter in 2023, is expected to miss a minimum of three weeks due to a dislocated right thumb.

2

The number of takeaways produced by the Buccaneers' defense through the first three games, which includes interceptions by linebacker Josiah Trotter and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson. The Buccaneers have not yet forced a fumble against any of their opponents. Tampa Bay's defense ranks sixth in total defense and is second against the run and 12th against the pass but needs more takeaways in order to have more impact on the outcome of the games.

3.12

The average yards per carry of opposing ballcarriers against the Buccaneers' defense, which is the second-best mark in the league. The ground game when the Packers have the ball on Sunday could be a major advantage for the home team. Green Bay is currently last in the NFL with 48.7 rushing yards per game and 3.04 yards per carry, while the Buccaneers rank second defensively in both of those categories, allowing 76.0 rushing yards per game.

27.8

Green Bay's third-down success rate on offense through three weeks. This is another area that could prove to be an advantage for Tampa Bay, as the Bucs' defense is tied for eighth in the NFL in third-down success rate allowed, at 35.7%.

29.2

The percentage of tackle attempts on which Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has forced a missed tackle since the start of the 2024 season. That ranks third in the NFL in that span behind only Kansas City's Kenneth Walker (36.1%) and Atlanta's Bijan Robinson (30.6%). In 2026, Irving is averaging 4.5 yards per carry, good for eighth among all NFL running backs.

69.3

The passer rating that Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum has allowed when targeted as the nearest defender in 2026, which is ninth best among all NFL cornerbacks with at least 100coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. In Week Three against Minnesota, McCollum recorded two passes defensed and did not allow a single reception in 35 coverage snaps.

155

The number of receiving yards gained by Chris Godwin on 10 receptions the last time the Buccaneers and Packers met, late in the 2023 season, a game that ended in a 34-20 Tampa Bay victory at Lambeau Field. Godwin also notably had 110 yards on five catches against the Packers in the 2020 NFC Championship Game, not to mention a six-yard run on third-and-five late in the fourth quarter that allowed the Buccaneers to run out the clock on a 31-26 victory that sent them to Super Bowl LV.

Related Content

news

Red Zone Defense and Blitzes Incoming | By the Numbers, Week Three

The Buccaneers have shown marked improvement in 2026 in both their red zone touchdown efficiency on defense and their kickoff returns, and in Week Three they will have to contend with the heaviest blitz defense in the NFL

news

Bucky's YAC and Trotter's Elite Company | By the Numbers, Week Two

Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving looked sharp in his 2026 debut as he looks to duplicate his impressive 2024 campaign following an injury-plagued follow-up

news

YAC Concerns and a Run-Game Rebound | By the Numbers, Week One

When the Buccaneers open their season in Cincinnati on Sunday, they will be hoping to limit yards after the catch for Bengals receivers while getting their own ground game back on track and breaking in some rookie starters on defense

news

Another Run-Heavy Script on Tap for Bucs? | By the Numbers, Week 18

The Buccaneers ran 33 times for 169 yards at Carolina in Week 16, believing a persistent ground game would be a big part of the formula to beat the Panthers…Will they return to that tactic two weeks later?

news

Avoid Interceptions, Win Games | By the Numbers, Week 17

The Buccaneers are in must-win mode heading into a Week 17 game against Miami, and their results this season suggest that one of the keys to getting a victory is to avoid throwing any interceptions

news

Fourth-Quarter Scoring Becomes Critical | By the Numbers, Week 16

The Buccaneers have been outscored by 37 points in the fourth quarter this season, a trend they will need to reverse in the next three weeks, and the debut of their much-anticipated receiving quartet should help with that

news

Jamel Dean Clamping Down on Opposing Receivers | By the Numbers, Week 14

Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean, who had a pass deflection that led to an interception in Week 13, has the lowest passer rating allowed among all NFL cornerbacks with at least 35 targets

news

Another Strong Stretch Run on Tap for Bucs? | By the Numbers, Week 13

The Bucs' run of four straight NFC South titles has been fueled by repeated late-season runs, as they are 22-6 from Week 13 on since the 2020 season

news

Tykee Smith Creating "Havoc" | By the Numbers, Week 12

In his first year as a full-time starter at safety, second-year defender Tykee Smith is pacing all NFL defensive backs in splash plays…And other notable numbers regarding the Bucs and their upcoming game in L.A.

news

Bucs Hope to Remain Road Warriors in Second Half | By the Numbers, Week 11

The Buccaneers, who head to Buffalo in Week 11 for an interconference matchup with the Bills, have won four of their five road games so far in 2025

news

Rookies Leading the Way in Bucs' Passing Attack | By the Numbers, Week 10

Fellow 2025 draftees Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson have combined for seven touchdown catches through nine games, giving the Bucs the most scoring grabs by rookies in the NFL so far this season

Latest Headlines

Marcus West's Perspective on Pressure | The Coaches' Room

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Line Coach Marcus West following the Bucs' game vs. the Vikings. They discussed takeaways from Week 3, NT Vita Vea's presence on the field & DL A'Shawn Robinson's personality outside football.

A'Shawn Robinson Details His Interception Against Minnesota and Defensive Mentality Moving Forward

On the Players' Table Show, defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson discussed his interception of Kyler Murray and the mindset on defense to facilitate a bounce back in Week Four

Zyon McCollum Clamping Down | By the Numbers, Week Four

Bucs CB Zyon McCollum has been one of the NFL's stingiest pass defenders through the season's first three weeks…Plus, Tampa Bay's run defense continues to be a major strength and a potential advantage against the Packers

Bucs' Release Week Four Depth Chart: Christian Rozeboom Gets In On Defense

LBs Christian Rozeboom and SirVocea Dennis split time during Josiah Trotter's absence in Week Three, while veteran DL Al-Quadin Muhammad picked up the slack in Rueben Bain Jr.'s absence

2026 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 4

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week Four across Power Rankings?

Todd Bowles and Marcus West: Depth on Defense | The Coaches' Room

Team Reporter Casey Phillips sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles & Defensive Line Coach Marcus West following the Bucs' game vs. the Vikings. They discussed takeaways from Week 3, NT Vita Vea's presence on the field & DL A'Shawn Robinson's personality outside football.

Baker Mayfield Expected to Miss a Minimum of Three Weeks with Thumb Injury

Baker Mayfield's streak of 57 consecutive games started for the Buccaneers will come to an end in Week Four, and during his absence the Buccaneers will turn to Jalon Daniels, the rookie out of Kansas who was impressive in training camp

A'Shawn Robinson Recaps His Big-Man Interception | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL A'Shawn Robinson after Week 3 vs. the Minnesota Vikings. They discussed the importance of eliminating big plays on defense, his fashion interests and his unique experience getting recruited in college.

Vikings vs. Bucs Week 3 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 27, 2026

Todd Bowles on Being Fundamentally Sound | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed player injury updates, areas of improvement and reinforced the team's determination to regain momentum.

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Vikings | Week 3

Top observations from the 23-16 loss to the Vikings at Raymond James Stadium in Week Three

A'Shawn Robinson Recaps His Big-Man Interception | Bucs Players' Table

Team Reporter Casey Phillips chats Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL A'Shawn Robinson after Week 3 vs. the Minnesota Vikings. They discussed the importance of eliminating big plays on defense, his fashion interests and his unique experience getting recruited in college.

Bucs' Run Defense Continues Its Stingy Ways | Data Crunch

The Buccaneers are second in the NFL in both rushing yards allowed per game and yards allowed per carry… Both Baker Mayfield and Chase McLaughlin moved up franchise statistical lists and Zyon McCollum was perfect in coverage against the Vikings

Breaking Down Week 3 vs. the Vikings | After the Whistle

On this week's edition of "After The Whistle" Jay Recher looks back at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings to drop Tampa Bay to 0-3 on the season. The voice of the Buccaneers Tony Castricone joins Jay to give his two cents on the game, including some insight on Tampa Bay's rookie signal caller Jalon Daniels from his days back at Kansas, courtesy of the voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni. We've got postgame interviews with Head Coach Todd Bowles, LB Alex Anzalone & Jalon Daniels himself - PLUS - highlights of Ted Hurst's first NFL touchdown & some of the top defensive plays on the afternoon.

Bucs Drop to 0-3 with Vikings Defeat, Lose Baker Mayfield to Thumb Injury

The Buccaneers' 23-16 loss to visiting Minnesota on Sunday was punctuated by a late-game injury to starting QB Baker Mayfield, ending an evening of offensive frustration for both teams

Buccaneers' Next Game: Battle of the Bays as Packers Rivalry Rekindled

Two teams that have an extensive shared history and a similar plight in the early going of the 2026 season will meet at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 4 when the Packers visit the Buccaneers

Todd Bowles' Thoughts Following Final vs. Vikings | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed QB Baker Mayfield's status, limiting penalties & improving third-down efficiency.

Rapid Reaction: Vikings 23, Buccaneers 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Minnesota Vikings 23-16 at Raymond James in Week Three

Jalon Daniels, Chris Godwin Jr. & More on Game vs. MIN | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers C Graham Barton, QB Jalon Daniels, TE Cade Otton, T Tristan Wirfs and WR Chris Godwin Jr. spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Vikings vs. Bucs Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 23-16

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Single Game Tickets

Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising