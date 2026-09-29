Zyon McCollum Clamping Down | By the Numbers, Week Four

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will once again hunt for their first victory of the 2026 season in Week Four, wrapping up a three-game homestand with a visit from the 1-2 Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2014 when the lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-16, in Week Three despite allowing only 230 yards of offense, nine first downs and two third-down conversions in 15 attempts. The Packers also dropped their Week Three outing, starting the NFL week with a 35-14 defeat at home at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers allowed 498 yards of offense in that contest, including 242 on the ground.

Here are some additional numbers to know about the state of the Buccaneers and their tilt with the Packers as we head into Week Four:

0

The number of times the Buccaneers have started an undrafted rookie at quarterback in the first 821 games (regular and postseason) in franchise history. They will do so for the first time in Week Four against the Green Bay Packers as former Kansas star Jalon Daniels, who won the top backup job behind Baker Mayfield with an impressive training camp, will take over for the injured Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, who had started 57 consecutive games since taking over as the Bucs' starter in 2023, is expected to miss a minimum of three weeks due to a dislocated right thumb.

2

The number of takeaways produced by the Buccaneers' defense through the first three games, which includes interceptions by linebacker Josiah Trotter and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson. The Buccaneers have not yet forced a fumble against any of their opponents. Tampa Bay's defense ranks sixth in total defense and is second against the run and 12th against the pass but needs more takeaways in order to have more impact on the outcome of the games.

3.12

The average yards per carry of opposing ballcarriers against the Buccaneers' defense, which is the second-best mark in the league. The ground game when the Packers have the ball on Sunday could be a major advantage for the home team. Green Bay is currently last in the NFL with 48.7 rushing yards per game and 3.04 yards per carry, while the Buccaneers rank second defensively in both of those categories, allowing 76.0 rushing yards per game.

27.8

Green Bay's third-down success rate on offense through three weeks. This is another area that could prove to be an advantage for Tampa Bay, as the Bucs' defense is tied for eighth in the NFL in third-down success rate allowed, at 35.7%.

29.2

The percentage of tackle attempts on which Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has forced a missed tackle since the start of the 2024 season. That ranks third in the NFL in that span behind only Kansas City's Kenneth Walker (36.1%) and Atlanta's Bijan Robinson (30.6%). In 2026, Irving is averaging 4.5 yards per carry, good for eighth among all NFL running backs.

69.3

The passer rating that Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum has allowed when targeted as the nearest defender in 2026, which is ninth best among all NFL cornerbacks with at least 100coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. In Week Three against Minnesota, McCollum recorded two passes defensed and did not allow a single reception in 35 coverage snaps.

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