Red Zone Defense and Blitzes Incoming | By the Numbers, Week Three

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will seek their first victory of the 2026 season in Week Three when the 2-0 Minnesota Vikings visit Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers have dropped a pair of games to AFC North opponents to start a season 0-2 for the first time in 12 years. Minnesota is atop the competitive NFC North standings after opening their campaign with wins over Green Bay and Chicago. In Week Two, the Vikings' defense limited a Bears offense that had scored 59 points in a Week One win over Carolina to a single field goal in a 9-3 victory.

Here are some additional numbers to know about the state of the Buccaneers and their clash with the Vikings as we head into Week Three:

11

Bucky Irving's number of receptions through two games, which has him tied with the Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs and the Falcons' Bijan Robinson for the most by a running back so far this season. Given Minnesota's typical high blitz rates, quick passes to the running backs could be essential this weekend. The Bucs will strive to get more out of those passes to Irving than the current 4.5 yards per completion.

21

Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter's tackle total through the first two games of the season, as he and fellow rookie Anthony Hill of the Titans the first two linebackers to hit double digits in tackles in each of their first two career games since San Francisco's Fred Warner in 2018.

27

The total points off turnovers that Buccaneer opponents have scored in the first two games, as Tampa Bay currently has a -4 turnover differential. The Bucs hope to reverse that trend in Week Three against a Minnesota team that is tied for first in the NFL with a +4 turnover ratio and tied for fifth in points off turnovers, with 14.

37.50

The Buccaneers' red zone touchdown percentage allowed so far in 2026, which ranks seventh in the NFL. This is a major improvement (albeit in a small sample size) from last season, when the Buccaneers ranked last in the league in red zone defense. While Tampa Bay is currently 0-2, the ability to force field goals on red zone possessions could eventually make the difference in victories down the road.

48

The distance in yards of Kameron Johnson's kickoff return prior to Tampa Bay's final possession in the Week Two loss to Cleveland. That follows a 47-yard kickoff return by Josh Williams in the season opener at Cincinnati. The Bucs' two kickoff returns of 45-plus yards are one more than they recorded in the previous three seasons (51 games) combined.

75.0

The number of rushing yards allowed per game by Tampa Bay's defense so far in 2026, which ranks fourth in the NFL. The Bucs' 3.0 yards allowed per carry is also fourth-best in the NFL. This is not a new trend, as the Buccaneers have allowed the fewest rushing yards in the NFL over the last seven-plus seasons combined, and it may be critical on Sunday against a Vikings team that has run the ball on 55.4% of its offensive snaps this season and is averaging 113.0 rushing yards per game.

79.3