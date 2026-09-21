Bucs Control Ground Game in Loss to Browns | Data Crunch

(* McLaughlin has played for the Buccaneers, Colts, Browns, Chargers, Jaguars, 49ers and Jets. Prater has played for the Lions, Broncos, Cardinals, Bills and Falcons.)

Though it didn't swing the final outcome on the scoreboard, the Buccaneers won the ground game battle by a significant margin against the Browns. Tampa Bay's offense generated 137 yards on 25 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per tote. Through two weeks, the Buccaneers rank fifth in the NFL with a per-carry average of 5.05 yards. Third-year running back Bucky Irving got the majority of the work, turning 17 handoffs into 89 yards. Since entering the NFL in 2024, Irving has averaged 4.55 yards per carry, the 10th-best mark in the NFL in that span among player with at least 300 attempts.

Most Yards Per Carry, NFL, 2024-26 (minimum 300 attempts)

1. Derrick Henry, Ravens: 5.54

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions: 5.28

3. James Cook, Bills: 5.13

4. Saquon Barkley, Eagles: 5.03

5. De'Von Achane, Dolphins: 5.01

6. Bijan Robinson, Falcons: 4.92

7. Jordan Mason, Vikings: 4.91

8. Jonathan Taylor, Colts: 4.79

9. J.K. Dobbins, Chargers/Broncos: 4.78

10. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers: 4.55

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense allowed Cleveland to gain just 44 yards on 23 carries. Lead back Quinshon Judkins took 12 handoffs but gained just 21 yards on them, averaging 1.8 per tote. Cleveland's 44 yards were the 15th fewest the Buccaneers have ever allowed in a game in which their opponent ran the ball at least 20 times.

Wide receiver Kameron Johnson had a strong showing on special teams against the Browns. In addition to two tackles in punt coverage while serving as one of the team's two gunners, Johnson also broke off a 48-yard kickoff return to give the home team good starting field position for the final drive of the game. That was the Buccaneers' longest kickoff return since the 2024 season.

Some individual defensive notes:

• Second-year outside linebacker David Walker, who spent his rookie season on injured reserve, recorded his first career sack, taking down Deshaun Watson on the first play of the second quarter to force a field goal attempt.

• Third-year safety Tykee Smith tallied three tackles for loss among his five overall stops, establishing a career single-game high in that category.

• Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter led the team in tackles for the second week in a row, finishing with 11 stops. His 21 tackles are the fifth most by a Buccaneer through the first two weeks of a season.