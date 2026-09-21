 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Control Ground Game in Loss to Browns | Data Crunch

Though it didn't result in victory, the Buccaneers averaged 5.5 yards per carry against Cleveland on Sunday while allowing just 1.9 yards per tote on defense…Chase McLaughlin ranks among the NFL's scoring leaders

Sep 21, 2026 at 11:30 AM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

set

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, taking a defeat in Week Two of the regular season for the first time since 2017. That result dropped the Buccaneers' record to 0-2, marking the first time they've lost their first two games since 2014. That had been the third-longest active streak in the NFL behind the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, making his first start against the team that drafted him first overall in 2018, completed 21 of 34 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown and one interception and alsoran four times for 29 yards. Mayfield is one of just five quarterbacks who have rushed for at least 25 yards in each of the first two weeks of the 2026 season, joining Washington's Jayden Daniels, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, San Francisco's Brock Purdy and Chicago's Caleb Williams.

Mayfield's 21 completions increased his total to 1,158 since he joined the Buccaneers in 2023. In just over three seasons, he has already moved up to third place in franchise annals in that category, on Sunday passing Josh Freeman to move up another spot.

Most Pass Completions, Buccaneers History

1. Jameis Winston, 2015-19: 1,563

2. Tom Brady, 2020-22: 1,376

3. Baker Mayfield, 2023-26: 1,158

4. Josh Freeman, 2009-13: 1,144

5. Vinny Testaverde, 1987-92: 1,126

Mayfield's five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the third quarter temporarily gave the Buccaneers a 10-point lead. It was Mayfield's first scoring pass of the 2026 season but his 96th since taking over as the team's starting quarterback in 2023. That is the second most touchdown passes in the NFL in that span.

Most Touchdown Passes, NFL, 2023-26

1. Jared Goff, Lions: 107

2. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: 96

3. Matthew Stafford, Rams: 90*

4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens: 88

5. Josh Allen, Bills: 87

* The Rams play on Monday night in Week Two

Kicker Chase McLaughlin accounted for the Buccaneers' other 13 points in the game by going four for four on field goal attempts and making the extra point after Egbuka's score. Through two games, McLaughlin is six for six in field goal attempts and is tied for second among all kickers with 22 points, just one behind the league leader.

Most Points, NFL Kickers, 2026

1. Evan McPherson, Bengals: 23

2t. Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers: 22

2t. Harrison Butker, Chiefs: 22

4. Trey Smack, Packers: 18

5t. Tyler Bass, Bills: 17

5t. Ryan Fitzgerald, Panthers: 17

5t. Cam Little, Jaguars: 17

5t. Spencer Shrader, Colts: 17

McLaughlin's first field goal of the afternoon was from long distance, as he nailed a 59-yarder to conclude the Buccaneers' first possession. That tied for the third-longest field goal in Buccaneers history, and McLaughlin now owns two of the four longest kicks on the list. Weirdly, the four longest field goals in team annals have come against just two opposing teams.

Longest Field Goals in Buccaneers History

KickerDistanceOpponentDate
Chase McLaughlin65vs. Philadelphia9/28/2025
Matt Bryant62vs. Philadelphia10/22/2006
Chandler Catanzaro59vs. Cleveland10/21/2018
Chase McLaughlin59vs. Cleveland9/20/2026
Chase McLaughlin58vs. Philadelphia9/28/2025
Matt Gay58at L.A. Rams9/29/2019
Kyle Brindza58at Houston9/27/2015

McLaughlin was already the most accurate kicker in NFL history on attempts from 50 yards and beyond in his career, and he only strengthened those numbers with his latest shot from downtown.

Highest Field Goal Success Rate, 50-Plus Yards, NFL History

(minimum 25 attempts)

KickerTeam(s)MadeAtt.Column 5
Chase McLaughlinSeven teams*455384.9%
Chris BoswellSteelers536680.3%
Brandon AubreyCowboys364580.0%
Cameron DickerChargers212875.0%
Matt PraterFive teams*8211074.5%

(* McLaughlin has played for the Buccaneers, Colts, Browns, Chargers, Jaguars, 49ers and Jets. Prater has played for the Lions, Broncos, Cardinals, Bills and Falcons.)

Though it didn't swing the final outcome on the scoreboard, the Buccaneers won the ground game battle by a significant margin against the Browns. Tampa Bay's offense generated 137 yards on 25 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per tote. Through two weeks, the Buccaneers rank fifth in the NFL with a per-carry average of 5.05 yards. Third-year running back Bucky Irving got the majority of the work, turning 17 handoffs into 89 yards. Since entering the NFL in 2024, Irving has averaged 4.55 yards per carry, the 10th-best mark in the NFL in that span among player with at least 300 attempts.

Most Yards Per Carry, NFL, 2024-26 (minimum 300 attempts)

1. Derrick Henry, Ravens: 5.54

2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions: 5.28

3. James Cook, Bills: 5.13

4. Saquon Barkley, Eagles: 5.03

5. De'Von Achane, Dolphins: 5.01

6. Bijan Robinson, Falcons: 4.92

7. Jordan Mason, Vikings: 4.91

8. Jonathan Taylor, Colts: 4.79

9. J.K. Dobbins, Chargers/Broncos: 4.78

10. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers: 4.55

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense allowed Cleveland to gain just 44 yards on 23 carries. Lead back Quinshon Judkins took 12 handoffs but gained just 21 yards on them, averaging 1.8 per tote. Cleveland's 44 yards were the 15th fewest the Buccaneers have ever allowed in a game in which their opponent ran the ball at least 20 times.

Wide receiver Kameron Johnson had a strong showing on special teams against the Browns. In addition to two tackles in punt coverage while serving as one of the team's two gunners, Johnson also broke off a 48-yard kickoff return to give the home team good starting field position for the final drive of the game. That was the Buccaneers' longest kickoff return since the 2024 season.

Some individual defensive notes:

• Second-year outside linebacker David Walker, who spent his rookie season on injured reserve, recorded his first career sack, taking down Deshaun Watson on the first play of the second quarter to force a field goal attempt.

• Third-year safety Tykee Smith tallied three tackles for loss among his five overall stops, establishing a career single-game high in that category.

• Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter led the team in tackles for the second week in a row, finishing with 11 stops. His 21 tackles are the fifth most by a Buccaneer through the first two weeks of a season.

• A'Shawn Robinson registered the Buccaneers' other sack in the game and added five tackles. Robinson is tied with Pittsburgh's Cameron Heyward for the most tackles by a defensive lineman (155) in the NFL since the start of the 2024 season.

Best Photos of Browns vs. Bucs | Game Action

View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 2 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns

Browns vs. Bucs
1 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
2 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
3 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
4 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
5 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
6 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
7 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
8 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
9 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
10 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
11 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
12 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
13 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
14 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
15 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
16 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
17 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
18 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
19 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
20 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
21 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
22 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
23 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
24 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
25 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
26 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
27 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
28 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
29 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
30 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
31 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
32 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
33 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
34 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
35 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
36 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
37 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
38 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
39 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
40 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
41 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
42 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
43 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
44 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
45 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
46 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
47 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
48 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
49 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
50 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
51 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
52 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
53 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
54 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
55 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
56 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
57 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
58 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
59 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
60 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
61 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
62 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
63 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
64 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
65 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
66 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
67 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
68 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
69 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
70 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
71 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
72 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
73 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
74 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
75 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
76 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
77 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
78 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
79 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
80 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
81 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
82 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
83 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
84 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
85 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
86 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
87 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
88 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
89 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
90 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
91 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
92 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
93 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
94 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
95 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
96 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
97 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
98 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
99 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
100 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
101 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
102 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
103 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
104 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
105 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
106 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
107 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
108 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
109 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
110 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
111 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
112 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
113 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
114 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
115 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
116 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
117 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
118 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
119 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
120 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
121 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
122 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
123 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
124 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
125 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
126 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
127 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
128 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
129 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
130 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
131 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
132 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
133 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
134 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
135 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
136 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
137 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
138 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
139 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
140 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
141 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
142 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
143 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
144 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
145 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
146 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
147 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
148 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Cian Leach/2023 CianLPhotography (401) 391-8028 cianlphotography@gmail.com
Browns vs. Bucs
149 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
150 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
151 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
152 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
153 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
154 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
155 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
156 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
157 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
158 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
159 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
160 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
161 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
162 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
163 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
164 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
165 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
166 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
167 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
168 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
169 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
170 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
171 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
172 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
173 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
174 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
175 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
176 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
177 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
178 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
179 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
180 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
181 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
182 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
183 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
184 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
185 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
186 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
187 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
188 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
189 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
190 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
191 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
192 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
193 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
194 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
195 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
196 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Douglas DeFelice/Douglas DeFelice
Browns vs. Bucs
197 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
198 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
199 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
200 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
201 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
202 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
203 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
204 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
205 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
206 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
207 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Browns vs. Bucs
208 / 208

Browns vs. Bucs

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Another Rookie Debut, Another Touchdown | Data Crunch

For the fourth season in a row, Tampa Bay's opening game featured a rookie finding the end zone…Plus Baker Mayfield moves up a franchise chart, Emeka Egbuka passes 1,000 and Chase McLaughlin adds to an NFL record

news

Lavonte David in Hall of Fame Company | Data Crunch

With his final performance of the 2025 season, Lavonte David joined Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher on a short list of players with an impressive combination of career statistics

news

Mike Evans Joins Another Elite NFL Group | Data Crunch

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans is now just the 10th player in NFL history to surpass 13,000 receiving yards and 100 touchdown receptions; eight of the other nine are in the Hall of Fame and the ninth will likely soon join them

news

Chase McLaughlin Sets All-Time NFL Record | Data Crunch

Buccaneers long-range ace of a kicker Chase McLaughlin is now the first player in NFL history to succeed on 11 straight field goal attempts of 50-plus yards in a single season

news

Mike Evans Returns with a Flourish | Data Crunch

In his first game back from injured reserve, WR Mike Evans recorded his 43rd career 100-yard receiving performance, which ranks third among active players…K Chase McLaughlin also ascended to the top of an impressive list

news

Vita Vea Climbing Bucs' All-Time Sacks Chart | Data Crunch

NT Vita Vea moved into eighth place in team history with his 35th career sack on Sunday, while QB Baker Mayfield continues to produce positive results with his scrambles, particularly on third downs

news

Bucs Continue to Pull Out Close Games | Data Crunch

The Buccaneers improved their 2025 record in games decided by three or fewer points to 5-0 with a 20-17 win over Arizona in Week 13, matching division-rival Carolina for the best record in such outcomes

news

Tez Johnson Making Seventh-Round History | Data Crunch

Few players drafted in the seventh round or later in NFL history have caught more touchdown passes than the Bucs' Tez Johnson has through his first 10 career games

news

Jacob Parrish, Tykee Smith Among NFL's Top Playmaking DBs | Data Crunch

Rookie CB Jacob Parrish is near the top of the NFL leaderboards in tackles for loss and snagged his first career interception on Sunday, while Tykee Smith has proved adept at breaking up passes in his first season at the safety position

news

Baker Mayfield Among NFL Leaders in TD-INT Ratio | Data Crunch

After a three-touchdown, no-pick outing against the Patriots on Sunday, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield improved his touchdown-interception ratio to 8.00, one of the best in the NFL in 2025

news

Chase McLaughlin Expands Bucs' Scoring Range | Data Crunch

K Chase McLaughlin was perfect on three field goal tries of 50-plus yards in Sunday's road win over the Saints, extending his record numbers in that category…Plus, Anthony Nelson created a one-of-a-kind stat line

Latest Headlines

Bucs Control Ground Game in Loss to Browns | Data Crunch

Though it didn't result in victory, the Buccaneers averaged 5.5 yards per carry against Cleveland on Sunday while allowing just 1.9 yards per tote on defense…Chase McLaughlin ranks among the NFL's scoring leaders

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Browns | Week 2

Top observations from the 23-19 loss to the Browns at Raymond James Stadium in Week Two

Breaking Down Week 2 vs. the Browns | After the Whistle

On this week's edition of After the Whistle host Jay Recher looks back at the Buccaneers 2026 home opener, a 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week 2. Jay gives a detailed recap on what went down during the game - and during the long weather delay - with highlights from play-by-play voice Tony Castricone and interviews with QB Baker Mayfield, LT Tristan Wirfs and Head Coach Todd Bowles. Tony also joins Jay at the end of the show to give his insights on the Bucs season so far and the guys tell you why they're optimistic this team will turn it around this Sunday against Minnesota.

After Lightning Delay, Bucs Can't Land Final Strike in Loss to Browns

The Buccaneers had a chance to win at the end against Cleveland following a 132-minute interruption due to nearby lightning, but two near-misses in the end zone doomed them to a 23-19 loss and their first 0-2 start in 12 years

Baker Mayfield: Bucs' Offense Is Close, Mistakes Are Frustrating

The Buccaneers' Week Two loss to Cleveland included unsatisfying results in the red zone, but QB Baker Mayfield thinks the Bucs are close to putting it all together

Rapid Reaction: Browns 23, Buccaneers 19

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Cleveland Browns 23-19 at Raymond James in the home opener

Buccaneers' Next Game: Homestand Continues with Visit from Vikings

Sitting at 0-2 for the first time since 2014, the Buccaneers will seek to right the ship in Week Three against the visiting Minnesota Vikings, who are 2-0 despite losing their starting quarterback in Week One

Baker Mayfield on Facing Cleveland in Week Two | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season. QB Mayfield discussed needing to make plays at the end of the game, the rain delay and getting back on track.

Todd Bowles on Result of Browns vs. Bucs | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season. HC Bowles discussed limiting penalties, needing to focus on tackling and dealing with adversity.

Browns vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Falls 23-19

View plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season.

5 Notes Against the Browns | Week 2

In the Buccaneers' 23-19 loss to the Browns in Week Two, five notes stood out for the home team

Bucky Irving, Tristan Wirfs & More on Game vs. CLE | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving, WR Ted Hurst III, LB Alex Anzalone and T Tristan Wirfs spoke to the media after the Bucs' game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL Season.

Best Photos of Browns vs. Bucs | Game Action

View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 2 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns

Mayfield Launches Deep Pass to Johnson | Browns vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a 49-yard pass to WR Tez Johnson against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Cade Otton Makes Diving One-Handed Catch | Browns vs. Bucs Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton makes an incredible catch against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Mayfield Evades Pressure, Tosses TD to Egbuka | Browns vs. Bucs Highlights

QB Baker Mayfield throws a 5-yard touchdown pass to WR Emeka Egbuka against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

A'Shawn Robinson Gets the Sack | Browns vs. Bucs Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie DL A'Shawn Robinson gets a NFL sack against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

David Walker Gets First-Career NFL Sack | Browns vs. Bucs Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB David Walker notches his first-career sack against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Buccaneers 16, Browns 16 | Third Quarter Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the month of September

Bucky Irving Rips 38-Yard Rush in First Quarter | Browns vs. Bucs Highlights

Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving explodes for a 38-yard gain in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

Single Game Tickets

Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Buy Tickets to Bucs vs. Packers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs. Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising