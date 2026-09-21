Bucs Control Ground Game in Loss to Browns | Data Crunch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, taking a defeat in Week Two of the regular season for the first time since 2017. That result dropped the Buccaneers' record to 0-2, marking the first time they've lost their first two games since 2014. That had been the third-longest active streak in the NFL behind the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield, making his first start against the team that drafted him first overall in 2018, completed 21 of 34 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown and one interception and alsoran four times for 29 yards. Mayfield is one of just five quarterbacks who have rushed for at least 25 yards in each of the first two weeks of the 2026 season, joining Washington's Jayden Daniels, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, San Francisco's Brock Purdy and Chicago's Caleb Williams.
Mayfield's 21 completions increased his total to 1,158 since he joined the Buccaneers in 2023. In just over three seasons, he has already moved up to third place in franchise annals in that category, on Sunday passing Josh Freeman to move up another spot.
Most Pass Completions, Buccaneers History
1. Jameis Winston, 2015-19: 1,563
2. Tom Brady, 2020-22: 1,376
3. Baker Mayfield, 2023-26: 1,158
4. Josh Freeman, 2009-13: 1,144
5. Vinny Testaverde, 1987-92: 1,126
Mayfield's five-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in the third quarter temporarily gave the Buccaneers a 10-point lead. It was Mayfield's first scoring pass of the 2026 season but his 96th since taking over as the team's starting quarterback in 2023. That is the second most touchdown passes in the NFL in that span.
Most Touchdown Passes, NFL, 2023-26
1. Jared Goff, Lions: 107
2. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: 96
3. Matthew Stafford, Rams: 90*
4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens: 88
5. Josh Allen, Bills: 87
* The Rams play on Monday night in Week Two
Kicker Chase McLaughlin accounted for the Buccaneers' other 13 points in the game by going four for four on field goal attempts and making the extra point after Egbuka's score. Through two games, McLaughlin is six for six in field goal attempts and is tied for second among all kickers with 22 points, just one behind the league leader.
Most Points, NFL Kickers, 2026
1. Evan McPherson, Bengals: 23
2t. Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers: 22
2t. Harrison Butker, Chiefs: 22
4. Trey Smack, Packers: 18
5t. Tyler Bass, Bills: 17
5t. Ryan Fitzgerald, Panthers: 17
5t. Cam Little, Jaguars: 17
5t. Spencer Shrader, Colts: 17
McLaughlin's first field goal of the afternoon was from long distance, as he nailed a 59-yarder to conclude the Buccaneers' first possession. That tied for the third-longest field goal in Buccaneers history, and McLaughlin now owns two of the four longest kicks on the list. Weirdly, the four longest field goals in team annals have come against just two opposing teams.
Longest Field Goals in Buccaneers History
|Kicker
|Distance
|Opponent
|Date
|Chase McLaughlin
|65
|vs. Philadelphia
|9/28/2025
|Matt Bryant
|62
|vs. Philadelphia
|10/22/2006
|Chandler Catanzaro
|59
|vs. Cleveland
|10/21/2018
|Chase McLaughlin
|59
|vs. Cleveland
|9/20/2026
|Chase McLaughlin
|58
|vs. Philadelphia
|9/28/2025
|Matt Gay
|58
|at L.A. Rams
|9/29/2019
|Kyle Brindza
|58
|at Houston
|9/27/2015
McLaughlin was already the most accurate kicker in NFL history on attempts from 50 yards and beyond in his career, and he only strengthened those numbers with his latest shot from downtown.
Highest Field Goal Success Rate, 50-Plus Yards, NFL History
(minimum 25 attempts)
|Kicker
|Team(s)
|Made
|Att.
|Column 5
|Chase McLaughlin
|Seven teams*
|45
|53
|84.9%
|Chris Boswell
|Steelers
|53
|66
|80.3%
|Brandon Aubrey
|Cowboys
|36
|45
|80.0%
|Cameron Dicker
|Chargers
|21
|28
|75.0%
|Matt Prater
|Five teams*
|82
|110
|74.5%
(* McLaughlin has played for the Buccaneers, Colts, Browns, Chargers, Jaguars, 49ers and Jets. Prater has played for the Lions, Broncos, Cardinals, Bills and Falcons.)
Though it didn't swing the final outcome on the scoreboard, the Buccaneers won the ground game battle by a significant margin against the Browns. Tampa Bay's offense generated 137 yards on 25 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per tote. Through two weeks, the Buccaneers rank fifth in the NFL with a per-carry average of 5.05 yards. Third-year running back Bucky Irving got the majority of the work, turning 17 handoffs into 89 yards. Since entering the NFL in 2024, Irving has averaged 4.55 yards per carry, the 10th-best mark in the NFL in that span among player with at least 300 attempts.
Most Yards Per Carry, NFL, 2024-26 (minimum 300 attempts)
1. Derrick Henry, Ravens: 5.54
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions: 5.28
3. James Cook, Bills: 5.13
4. Saquon Barkley, Eagles: 5.03
5. De'Von Achane, Dolphins: 5.01
6. Bijan Robinson, Falcons: 4.92
7. Jordan Mason, Vikings: 4.91
8. Jonathan Taylor, Colts: 4.79
9. J.K. Dobbins, Chargers/Broncos: 4.78
10. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers: 4.55
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's defense allowed Cleveland to gain just 44 yards on 23 carries. Lead back Quinshon Judkins took 12 handoffs but gained just 21 yards on them, averaging 1.8 per tote. Cleveland's 44 yards were the 15th fewest the Buccaneers have ever allowed in a game in which their opponent ran the ball at least 20 times.
Wide receiver Kameron Johnson had a strong showing on special teams against the Browns. In addition to two tackles in punt coverage while serving as one of the team's two gunners, Johnson also broke off a 48-yard kickoff return to give the home team good starting field position for the final drive of the game. That was the Buccaneers' longest kickoff return since the 2024 season.
Some individual defensive notes:
• Second-year outside linebacker David Walker, who spent his rookie season on injured reserve, recorded his first career sack, taking down Deshaun Watson on the first play of the second quarter to force a field goal attempt.
• Third-year safety Tykee Smith tallied three tackles for loss among his five overall stops, establishing a career single-game high in that category.
• Rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter led the team in tackles for the second week in a row, finishing with 11 stops. His 21 tackles are the fifth most by a Buccaneer through the first two weeks of a season.
• A'Shawn Robinson registered the Buccaneers' other sack in the game and added five tackles. Robinson is tied with Pittsburgh's Cameron Heyward for the most tackles by a defensive lineman (155) in the NFL since the start of the 2024 season.
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 2 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns