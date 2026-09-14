Another Rookie Debut, Another Touchdown | Data Crunch

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened their 2026 season with a 33-27 loss at Cincinnati on Sunday, ending a streak of five straight seasons in which they had won not only their first contest but their first two games. In Week Two, the Buccaneers will face the Cleveland Browns and seek to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2014. Only Dallas and Green Bay have gone longer without an 0-2 start; the Cowboys last did so in 2010 and the Packers in 2006. Coincidentally, all three teams could see that run snapped as Green Bay and Dallas also both lost in Week One.
Fumbles on three straight drives in the first half led to 21 points for the Bengals and the Buccaneers spent the rest of the afternoon trying to climb out of the resulting 18-point deficit. Late in the third quarter, they pulled back within seven points when rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter picked off a Joe Burrow pass and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown. This marked the fourth straight season that a rookie has scored for the Buccaneers in their season opener. That's a remarkable run given that prior to the 2023 season, Buccaneer players making their NFL debuts had scored a touchdown only 13 times, excluding 1987 replacement games during the player strike.
View the best photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 Week 1 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals
Buccaneers Rookie Touchdowns in NFL Debut, 2023-26
• Sept. 10, 2023: WR Trey Palmer, 7-yard TD reception vs. Minnesota
• Sept. 8, 2024: WR Jalen McMillan, 32-yard TD reception vs. Washington
• Sept. 7, 2025: WR Emeka Egbuka, 30- and 25-yard TD receptions vs. Atlanta
• Sept. 13, 2026: LB Josiah Trotter, 38-yard interception return vs. Cincinnati
Trotter had an eventful NFL debut, also leading the Buccaneers with 10 tackles and recording the team's only sack of the day. Trotter thus became the first player in NFL history with a pick-six and a sack in his first NFL game. Again excluding the 1987 strike games, Trotter is the first player in Buccaneers franchise history to score on an interception return in his first NFL game. The last time any player in the NFL did so in his league debut was Detroit safety Brian Branch on Sept. 7, 2023. The only two players in the past 10 years to rack up a sack, an interception and at least five tackles in their first NFL games are Trotter and eight-time Pro Bowler T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trotter's 10 tackles were the most by a Buccaneer rookiemaking his NFL debut since that statistic began being officially tracked in 1995.
Trotter's interception was one of six pass breakups for the Buccaneers' defense. Also notching passes defensed were cornerbacks Zyon McCollum (2), Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish as well as safety Tykee Smith. McCollum's first pass breakup came on a third-down Burrow target of wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, ending the Bengals' first possession in a three-and-out. He later caught up to wide receiver Tee Higgins on what was initially ruled a 33-yard catch down the middle of the field, getting an arm in at the last second to dislodge the ball as Higgins fell to the turf. Chase and Higgins were limited to a combined five catches for 71 yards, including just two grabs for 12 yards for Chase. That is tied for the second-lowest receiving yardage total for Chase in his 79 career games.
On offense, quarterback Baker Mayfield faced significant pressure in the pocket but managed to complete 23 of 28 passes for 216 yards while also running five times for 30 yards and a touchdown. It was the 12th rushing touchdown of Mayfield's career and his sixth since joining the Buccaneers in 2023. He finished the game with a passer rating of 98.8, though his three lost fumbles were obviously a big factor in the six-point loss.
In the process, Mayfield moved up several spots on the Buccaneers' all-time completions chart, passing Trent Dilfer and Vinny Testaverde and closing in on Josh Freeman for third place.
Most Pass Completions, Buccaneers History
1. Jameis Winston, 2015-19: 1,563
2. Tom Brady, 2020-22: 1,376
3. Josh Freeman, 2009-13: 1,144
4. Baker Mayfield, 2023-26: 1,137
5. Vinny Testaverde, 1987-92: 1,126
Mayfield targeted second-year receiver Emeka Egbuka six times, resulting in five catches for a team-leading 63 yards. Paired with his impressive rookie output, that gives Egbuka 1,001 receiving yards in his first 18 NFL games and makes him the second player from the NFL's 2025 draft class to pass the 1,000-yard career mark.
Most Receiving Yards, 2025 NFL Draft Selections
1. Tetairoa McMillan, Panthers: 1,089
2. Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers: 1,001
3. Tyler Warren, Colts: 830
4. Harold Fannin, Browns: 752
5. Luther Burden, Bears: 715
Rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst made his NFL debut on Sunday and caught three passes for 36yards, all on three consecutive plays in the fourth quarter. Hurst is the sixth player in team history with at least three catches and 35 receiving yards in his first career game.
Mayfield's most targeted player was running back Bucky Irving, who caught all seven passes thrown his way for 48 yards while also rushing eight times for 45 yards and a touchdown. With an average of 5.6 yards per tote, Irving has now surpassed a 5.5-yard average in nine of his first 28 NFL games. Since he entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick in 2024, Irving has the seventh-most games with a per-carry average of 5.5 or better among all players.
Most Games with Per-Carry Rushing Average of 5.5 or Better, 2024-26
1. Derrick Henry, Ravens: 18
2. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions: 14
3. Saquon Barkley, Eagles: 11
4t. De'Von Achane, Dolphins: 10
4t. James Cook, Bills: 10
4t. Bijan Robinson, Falcons: 10
7. Bucky Irving, Buccaneers: 9
In addition to the touchdowns scored by Trotter, Mayfield and Irving, the Buccaneers got nine points from kicker Chase McLaughlin, who hit field goals of 34 and 51 yards and made all three of his extra point attempts. McLaughlin, who entered the game as the most accurate kicker in NFL history on attempts of 50-plus yards, 27 of 31 in that category since joining the Buccaneers in 2023.
Highest Field Goal Success Rate, 50-Plus Yards, NFL History (minimum 25 attempts)
|Kicker
|Team(s)
|Made
|Att.
|Pct.
|Chase McLaughlin
|Seven teams*
|44
|52
|84.6%
|Chris Boswell
|Steelers
|52
|64
|81.3%
|Brandon Aubrey
|Cowboys
|35
|44
|79.5%
|Cameron Dicker
|Chargers
|21
|27
|77.8%
|Matt Prater
|Five teams*rater
|82
|110
|74.5%
(* McLaughlin has played for the Buccaneers, Colts, Browns, Chargers, Jaguars, 49ers and Jets. Prater has played for the Lions, Broncos, Cardinals, Bills and Falcons.)
As Head Coach Todd Bowles noted after the game, the Buccaneers did not punt once against the Bengals. Other than a one-play kneel-down to end the first, every Tampa Bay drive either ended in a score or a lost fumble. This marks the eighth time in franchise history that the Bucs have gone an entire game without punting, and it's the first of those eight that did not end in victory.
Results of Games in Team History with Zero Tampa Bay Punts
• Nov. 22, 1981: Tampa Bay 37, Green Bay 3
• Sept. 21, 1997: Tampa Bay 31, Miami 21
• Nov. 1, 1998: Tampa Bay 27, Minnesota 24
• Oct. 29, 2000: Tampa Bay 41, Minnesota 13
• Nov. 15, 2020: Tampa Bay 46, Carolina 23
• Jan. 3, 2021: Tampa Bay 44, Atlanta 27
• Dec. 15, 2024: Tampa Bay 40, L.A. Chargers 17
• Sept. 14, 2026: Cincinnati 33, Tampa Bay 27