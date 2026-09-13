Bucs Fumble Season Opener, Fall to Bengals in Cincinnati

Starting fresh at their own 25, the Bucs went backwards on first down when the Bengals sniffed out a screen to Irving. Mayfield zipped a quick pass into Egbuka's gut on second down to get the third down into a four-yard situation. Mayfield went down the middle of the field to find Godwin, who spun away from the closest defender and rumbled down to the Cincinnati 38 for a gain of 30. A third offsides call on the Bengals made it first-and-five and Mayfield connected with Egbuka again for 13 more. After the two-minute warning, a rollout pass to Otton worked to the tune of 10 yards and a first-and-goal at the 10. The Bucs only needed one play from there, as Irving took a handoff and bounced it out wide to the left, finding nothing but open field to the end zone. The extra point trimmed the Bengals' lead to 21-10 with 1:49 left in the half.

OLB David Walker dropped Bengals return man Dohnte Meyers at the 28 and S Tykee Smith broke quickly on a first-down Burrow pass over the middle to break it up. However, Gesicki found an opening in the zone on the next play and Burrow got it to him between two defenders for a gain of 16. A carbon copy of that play two snaps later too the ball into Bucs territory after which Gesicki promptly got open deep down the right seam for a gain of 20 to the Bucs' 20. The Bengals then used their first timeout with 43 seconds left in the half. On the next snap, Burrow saw a wide-open middle of the field and took off immediately for a run to the eight. A personal foul on Smith for hitting Burrow as he slide made it first-and-goal at the four. Pressure from OLB Al-Quadin Muhammad two snaps later led to an errant pass and a third-and-goal at the two. On third down, Burrow threw a short out to Iosavis but CB Benjamin Morrison reacted quickly and kept the receiver out of the end zone. The Bengals used their last timeout to think it over and then sent out kicker Evan McPherson for a short field goal.

Cincinnati got the ball to start the first half, opening at its 27 with a four-yard Brown run. However, Morrison sniffed out a swing pass to Chase and dropped him back at the original line of scrimmage. Unfortunately, Burrow had enough time on third-and-10 to allow Higgins to work open over the middle for a 29-yard catch and run. After a 13-yard run by Brown, McCollum took him down for a loss of one. Two plays later, Trotter blitzed up the middle and dropped Burrow for the Bucs' first sack, forcing a 55-yard field goal that McPherson drilled for a 27-10 lead.

A good Mayfield scramble put the Bucs into a short third down to start their next drive and a swing pass to Irving broke the back into the open field for a gain of 21 to the Cincinnati 42. Mayfield checked down to Irving on the next snap and that worked for seven more, followed by Gainwell spinning for a two-yard pickup. Gainwell got it again on third-and-one and tried to burrow for the yard but he was stopped short. The Bucs went for it on fourth down and a play-action pass to Gainwell worked well enough, but the Bucs took the five yards on an offsides flag instead. Three snaps later, it was third-and-six at the Cincinnati 24 and Mayfield was unable to get away from Jonathan Allen, taking a nine-yard sack. That led to McLaughlin attempting a 51-yard field goal, which he hit with ease to make it 27-13.

Another quick reaction by Morrison allowed him to drop Brown for just one yard on the Bengals' next snap, and two plays later it was third-and-five as the Bengals' offense went to no-huddle. Burrow then tried to get it to Iosivas in the right flat but Trotter jumped the route, caught the ball cleanly and run untouched to the opposite end zone for a pick-six that brought the Bucs back to within one score.

A penalty on Cincinnati on the ensuing kickoff return put the ball at the 17, but a tackle for loss by CB Keionte Scott was erased by a holding call against OLB Anthony Nelson. Burrow tried to go deep down the middle to Higgins on the next snap and initially appeared to have a big gain, but the Bucs challenged the ruling of a catch and won it, as McCollum had managed to dislodge the ball as Higgins landed on his back. Morrison broke up a second-down out to Higgins, but Burrow had so much time to survey the field on third down that he eventually got off a lob to a wide-open Gesicki for a gain of 24. An end-around by Meyers got the ball across midfield. A swing pass to Brown got eight to the Bucs' 36 on the last play of the third quarter. OLB Yaya Diaby took Brown down for a loss four to start the fourth quarter and DL Calijah Kancey chased Burrow into a throwaway on third down. McPherson came on again to calmly drill a 58-yard field goal.

The next drive started at the Bucs' 27 with a checkdown to Irving for four yards, which the back followed with an eight-yard dash up the middle for a first down. A nifty jump-cut at the line helped Irving get five more on first down, but a rollout completion to Godwin got just one and a false start made it third-and-nine. Mayfield kept the drive alive by scrambling away from pressure and finding Irving alone in the left flat for a gain of 11. However, a delay of game penalty cost the Bucs five yards, Mayfield was sacked from behind by Boye Mafe, leading to a fumble that the Bengals recovered at the Bucs' 44 with 10:31 left in the game.

The Bengals quickly got one first down before Brown found a seam up the middle for an 11-yard run to the Bucs' 17. A stop by Scott on third-and-five left the Bengals in a fourth-and-one and they tried to induce an offsides before taking the delay penalty and sending McPherson out for a 32-yarder and a 13-point lead with five minutes left.

Josh Williams got free up the left sideline for a 47-yard return to the Bucs' 49 to kick start the next drive, and Mayfield then threw three straight passes to rookie WR Ted Hurst for a total of 36 yards. A Mayfield scramble and a short pass to Otton made it first-and-goal at the nine as the clock ticked under four minutes. Two plays later, Mayfield scrambled again, this time up the middle, and juked a Cincinnati defender inside the five to get the score with 3:19.