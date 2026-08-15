Bucs' Rookies Shine in Preseason Win Over the Jets

McLaughlin's kickoff after that score hit short of the landing zone, which gave the Jets a starting point of their own 40, but that advantage didn't last long. Three plays into the ensuing drive, with Bailey Zappe in at quarterback, Garnes picked off an intermediate seam pass and weaved his way through traffic to run untouched for a 47-yard pick six, tying the game.

Tampa Bay's defense, getting into a groove, made short work of the Jets' next drive. Second-year DL Elijah Roberts broke through quickly on the Jets' first-down play and dropped Zappe for a nine-yard sack. On the next play, Zappe tried to hit WR Arian Smith downfield but it went through the receiver's hands and was intercepted by S Rashad Wisdom, who returned the ball to the Jets' 38. Unfortunately, a holding call on first down short-circuited the ensuing drive and the Bucs ended up punting into the end zone for a touchback.

Another big play by Roberts, this time knifing through the line for a four-yard TFL on RB Kene Nwangwu that led to a three-and-out and a punt down to the Bucs' 31 2ith four minutes left in the half. Tampa Bay's next drive was equally brief, leading to a punt back to the Jets, who started at their 26. New York faced a third-and-one at their 41 right after the two-minute warning and moved the sticks on a five-yard Nwangwu run. Three plays later, Zappe delivered a strike over the middle to rookie WR Omar Cooper for a gain of 26 and the Jets called a timeout at the Bucs' 20 with 24 seconds left. Bucs OLB Mohamed Kamara trapped Nwangwu for a loss of eight two plays later, eventually leading to the Jets trying and making a 38-yard field goal as the first half expired.

New York got the ball to start the second half but the Bucs' defense responded with a three-and-out, capped by rookie OLB Jack Pyburn's seven-yard sack on third-and-three. The Bucs' first drive of the half started at their own 20 after the punt, with rookie Jalon Daniels coming in at quarterback. After an out to TE Bauer Sharp made it third-and-four, Daniels ran out of a collapsing pocket and eluded a tackler to run for five yards and a first down. A holding call on the next play, however, put the Bucs in a hole and led to a third-and-13. Daniels had time to throw on third down, however, and found WR Garrett Greene down the left sideline for a gain of 35 to the Jets' 37. Two runs by Josh Williams made it third-and-two at the 29 and the line cleared a lane for him over left guard to move the chains on third down. Two plays later, Daniels found Sharp in the right flat and he turned it upfield, powering over tacklers for a gain of 13 to the 12. On the next snap, Williams got the handoff heading right and made two sharp cuts to get through the defense for a 12-yard score.

A holding call on the resulting kickoff forced the Jets to start at their 20, with Brady Cook coming in at quarterback. New York got one first down then faced a third-and-two at their 41, and rookie RB Chip Trayanum was able to power over left guard for the first down. A heady scramble by Cook two plays later made it third-and-two again, but this time Trayanum was met in the backfield immediately by rookie LB Caden Fordham. That led to a punt which the Jets were able to down at the Bucs' two-yard line.

Daniels handed off twice to Williams in an attempt to get away from the goal line and the back got a total of three yards to make it third-and-seven as time ran out on the third quarter. After a false start backed them up, the Bucs chose to hand it off and Williams lost a yard, leading to Dixon's punt out to the Tampa Bay 42. A nine-yard catch by rookie RB Sam Scott was followed by a holding call on second down and a pass in the right flat to TE Chase Curtis to make it third-and-one. Scott converted that third down but the Jets then incurred another holding call. That stalled the drive and the Jets settled for Jason Saunders' 47-yard field goal, making the score 17-16 in the Bucs' favor with just under 10 minutes to play.

After a touchback put the Bucs at their 35 for the next drive, Daniels rolled out to his right on play-action and hit rookie WR Eric Rivers for a 12-yard completion. After a false start, Daniels zipped a hard pass through traffic to TE Devin Culp for gain of 15 to the Jets' 42. However, the next three passes were incomplete and the Bucs elected to punt. However, the Jets were penalized for 12 men on the field on the punt, making it fourth-and-five, and Bowles elected to go for on fourth-and-five from the Jets' 37. That paid off when Sharp ran a slant out of the right slot and Daniels put it in his hands for a first down at the 30.Three plays later, it was third-and-six at the 26, and Daniels hit a diving WR Dean Patterson right at the line to gain. A pass in the flat to Green two snaps later made it first-and-goal at the nine. A defensive holding call and a one-yard run by Calloway made it second-and-goal at the one and the Jets called a timeout. After the delay, the Bucs rushed up to the line and let Daniels keep it, as he powered over left guard for the game-clinching score.