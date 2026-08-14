5 Bucs to Watch Against the Jets in Preseason Week One

Ted Hurst III

Rookie receiver Ted Hurst III has taken advantage of reps throughout camp and has shown his high-point capability. Hurst has received work at the X spot, elevating the offense with his vertical prowess down the field and long strides. He tracks the ball effectively and can exploit defensive backs with a stutter-and-go off his release. In the preseason, Hurst will vie to earn his role within the offense with timely plays that move the chains. Whether it is Connor Bazelak or Jalon Daniels under center, Hurst will work to generate separation as a quarterback-friendly target against the Jets. During joint practices with the Jets at the Atlantic Health Training Center, Hurst made several highlight-worthy grabs over the top and has the opportunity to make an impact on Friday at MetLife Stadium.

David Walker

Throughout training camp, outside linebacker David Walker has generated buzz with his quick wins in the trenches and instinctive approach. He has tallied a would-be sack in every practice, bolstering the defensive line. Walker will likely see increased snaps during preseason Week One in a game-like environment during the exhibition at MetLife. Whether starting with power or a double swipe, Walker works a variety of moves off of that to attack the tackle's weaknesses. The former decorated FCS player and three-time consensus All-American has a vast array of moves in his rush toolkit and plays with leverage at the point of attack. Walker has been a force throughout camp and will aim to upgrade his sack tally on Friday night.

Josiah Trotter

The Buccaneers selected inside linebacker Josiah Trotter in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft and he has been competing for the Mike role in the middle of the defense opposite Alex Anzalone, along with SirVocea Dennis and Christian Rozeboom. For Missouri, Trotter wore the green dot as the Mike in their 4-2-5 base system and is a lethal blitzer with a quick trigger downhill. The thumper is disciplined in run fits and strikes with intensity. He can quickly recalibrate his course based on blocking scenarios and disrupts rush designs. Trotter has an effective elongated euro-step for victories in one-on-one's as a blitzer. As he strives to earn a spot with the first-team defense, Trotter will be one to observe.

Ayden Garnes

Undrafted rookie corner Ayden Garnes has continued to turn heads with multiple pass breakups throughout camp and plays on the football. He has received work with the first-team defense with Benjamin Morrison and Zyon McCollum on the sideline and during joints, earned valuable reps against Garrett Wilson. The six-foot corner is competing for one of the final fourth or fifth outside corner spots on the Bucs' 53-man roster and his production on Friday would help cement his case. He stays balanced in phase with receivers and mirrors releases. Garnes ran a 4.37-second 40 at his Pro Day and the cornerback's agility will be showcased on Friday.

Al-Quadin Muhammad