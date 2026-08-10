Bucs Make More Moves in Secondary, Bring Back Roman Parodie

For the second day in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have switched out one spot in the secondary on their 91-day training camp roster. On Monday, before a planned flight to New Jersey, the Buccaneers signed cornerback Ramon Parodie and waived cornerback Kemon Hall. A day early, the Bucs had inked safety Xavier Williams and waived cornerback Chase Lucas.

Parodie returns to Tampa after going to training camp with the Buccaneers last summer. He was originally signed on May 9 of 2025 and was later waived in the final roster cutdown before the start of the regular season. Parodie played in two of the team's three preseason games, recording five tackles and an interception, which he returned 39 yards for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

Parodie joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio. He played his prep ball in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.