Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 9

One-Handed Cade Otton TD

During the red zone period, tight end Cade Otton crossed the goal line. Initially lined up on the far right side of the formation, Otton ran a short motion prior to the snap and then accelerated out of the slot and ran a slant. Baker Mayfield delivered a strike towards Otton, who hauled in the catch with one outstretched hand, showcasing his elite catch radius. Otton, a QB-friendly target, became a threat underneath on Friday for Zac Robinson's offense. He effectively separated from coverage at the break point and made a timely play when the field was condensed in Period Five.

Zyon McCollum Interception

During the two-minute period to conclude Friday's practice, Zyon McCollum intercepted a very deep pass by Mayfield intended for Emeka Egbuka by tipping it to himself. Before the snap, Egbuka ran a short motion and quickly turned on the jets from the slot and ran a go route, streaking down the field as Mayfield heaved a deep bomb to No. 2. As the ball arrived at the 10-yard line and Egbuka turned his upper body around to find the football, McCollum closed the distance and interrupted the catch space. He plucked the ball away from Egbuka's grasp with one hand and tipped it back to himself for the interception. Throughout camp, McCollum has showcased his ball skills, tracking prowess and matching releases from his backpedal. He invigorated the defense on Friday with a key takeaway.

David Walker Rise