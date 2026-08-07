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Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 9

A look at Friday’s practice, including a one-handed touchdown by Cade Otton, a pick by Zyon McCollum and David Walker’s pressure-packed day on the grass

Aug 07, 2026 at 01:17 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Takeaways Day 9

One-Handed Cade Otton TD

During the red zone period, tight end Cade Otton crossed the goal line. Initially lined up on the far right side of the formation, Otton ran a short motion prior to the snap and then accelerated out of the slot and ran a slant. Baker Mayfield delivered a strike towards Otton, who hauled in the catch with one outstretched hand, showcasing his elite catch radius. Otton, a QB-friendly target, became a threat underneath on Friday for Zac Robinson's offense. He effectively separated from coverage at the break point and made a timely play when the field was condensed in Period Five.

Zyon McCollum Interception

During the two-minute period to conclude Friday's practice, Zyon McCollum intercepted a very deep pass by Mayfield intended for Emeka Egbuka by tipping it to himself. Before the snap, Egbuka ran a short motion and quickly turned on the jets from the slot and ran a go route, streaking down the field as Mayfield heaved a deep bomb to No. 2.  As the ball arrived at the 10-yard line and Egbuka turned his upper body around to find the football, McCollum closed the distance and interrupted the catch space. He plucked the ball away from Egbuka's grasp with one hand and tipped it back to himself for the interception. Throughout camp, McCollum has showcased his ball skills, tracking prowess and matching releases from his backpedal. He invigorated the defense on Friday with a key takeaway.

David Walker Rise

Second-year player David Walker has continued to impress throughout training camp with would-be sacks in a game situation. On Friday, Walker had several reps where he worked his way into the backfield against Justin Skule. Walker, who missed the entirety of his rookie campaign after tearing his ACL, is back in peak form and elevating the frontline at practice. He pairs explosive power in his lower half with an advanced rush repertoire. Walker plays with stout leverage and sets up his moves effectively by reading the tackle's weight. He converts speed to power proficiently and had a standout day on Friday in the Florida heat. Walker has rotated in the lineup and has caused havoc off the edge, creating a defensive advantage.

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