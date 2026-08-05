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Training Camp Takeaways: Practice Day 7

A rundown of practice on Tuesday evening, including Rueben Bain Jr.’s dominance and Kenneth Gainwell’s added juice in the offense

Aug 04, 2026 at 10:15 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

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Kenneth Gainwell's Addition

Throughout training camp, Kenneth Gainwell has been a bright spot, whether quickly bouncing to the perimeter on runs, picking up YAC off screens or running option routes. Gainwell, who signed with the Bucs back in March as a free agent, has added another dimension to the ground attack in Tampa Bay. The slash back possesses outstanding lateral change of direction and the ability to alter his rush track. He can stack moves and has a good feel for both inside and outside runs. Gainwell's burst to the edge has complemented the club's wide zone runs and Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson praised his football IQ and situational awareness on the field.

"He is super versatile and he is great with the ball in his hands," described Robinson. "He is very smart and he is a great pass protector and there is really nothing on the field that you cannot put him into a situation and it seems like you coach him up one time on something and boom he has got it. That has been a luxury to have, so we will continue to find out where we can put him in the best spots, along with the rest of those guys and Bucky [Irving] but he is really smart. Obviously, you see it on tape when you watch guys and get a good feel for how instinctual they are and how they see the game and then you get to talk with them and you are like, 'Ok, that matches up with the plays,' but he is another one that has an energetic spirit about him and he has been a blast to work with."

Tight End Usage

As the Falcons' offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson used a heavy dose of two tight end sets with Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner. Woerner primarily served as an in-line blocker with Pitts operating in a pass-catching role but both played an integral part in Atlanta's offensive output. Throughout training camp in Tampa Bay, Robinson has frequently employed the tight ends in a variety of ways and personnel groupings to create advantageous matchups. From motions and chips to corners and crossers, Cade Otton, Bauer Sharp, Payne Durham and Devin Culp have been in on the action.

"It is definitely a fun offense as a tight end to play in," said Durham. "I watched Charlie Woerner a lot and I think he is a fantastic blocker and I think how they used him is really cool and is something that I would like to do and something that I think can help the offense be successful. So, however they see fit to go 12 [personnel] and our receiver room is stacked, so get our best 11 on the field however the coaches want to do it and it is really an exciting offense that we are going to play in."

Rueben Bain Jr. Disruption

First-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. put on a show during Tuesday's practice with a quick win during one-on-one pass rush drills and several immediate pressures during the team period. He effortlessly dislodged blockers and made an impact with his violent hands and lethal speed-to-power conversion. Bain has bolstered the defensive line and shown off his bend at the top of the rush and ability to collapse the pocket. With pads on, Bain has displayed his physicality and fiery demeanor, igniting the defense.

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