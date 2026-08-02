Tez Johnson: Being Thrown Into the Fire Led to Confidence

As a rookie in 2025, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver caught 28 passes for 322 yards and fie touchdowns. That seems like a perfectly fine if not overwhelming receiver stat line, until one puts it in context.
Johnson was a seventh-round draft pick out of Oregon and he was picked in the same class as a receiver taken in the first round, Emeka Egbuka. He was also joining a Buccaneer receiver room that already had Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan. Seventh-round draft picks are never locks to make the active roster, and with the receiving talent already on hand, it seemed like there would be a long runway for Johnson to liftoff as a core player in the Bucs' passing game.
Instead, he produced the second-most receptions, second-most receiving yards and most touchdown catches in franchise history among players drafted in the seventh round or later (the draft used to be 12 rounds long). Only Oregon State's Sammie Stroughter, picked in almost the exact spot – 233rd overall to 235th for Johnson – in 2009 had higher output in two of those categories, with 31 catches or 334 yards and one score in his rookie campaign. Those are the only two receivers drafted in the seventh or later in team history to even hit 20 catches or 200 yards as a rookie.
And if the early days of this year's training camp are any kind of sign, that may just be the jumping-off point for Johnson. He has been one of the clear standouts of the team's first four practices, routinely making big catches downfield, as he did again on Sunday morning.
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Friday, July 31 at AdventHealth Training Center.
"I think my confidence is just higher than last year," Johnson explained. "Last year I was just trying to feel it out. I got kind of thrown into the fire a little earlier than what I expected, so coming back with the confidence and having that playing time from last year, it just gives me that confidence I needed."
Johnson was extremely productive at Oregon but fell in the draft due to his size – he's listed by the Bucs as being 5-10 and 165 pounds, though Head Coach Todd Bowles joked about him being "120" on Sunday – and the fact that he ran a middle-of-the-road 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. His five touchdown catches last year, which were second ojn the team to Egbuka's six, and his frequent downfield jaunts this past week have demonstrated that, functionally on the football field, he is most definitely fast.
"I think a lot of people are shocked by how fast when I'm playing football, because it may not seem like that from the Combine," he said. "I definitely use my speed to my advantage, for sure."
Johnson is also unrelentingly, shall we say, energetic during practices and games. Last Thursday, after catching a deep touchdown pass in a two-minute drill from quarterback Jake Browning, Johnson pulled out his signature backflip celebration and the training camp viewing crowd responded very enthusiastically.
"I think it's kind of just how I've been my whole life, the Energizer Bunny," he said. "I love playing football and the game. I always tell people all the time that if they took all the money away I would still play football. I just love the game."
And that crowd support has also spurred him to continue hunting big plays at every single practice, and successful so.
"Once again, it's giving me confidence," he said. "The Krewe is awesome. I love this place because of the fans and the kids. When you come out here every single day and play the game you love, and then you have the finds that are behind you and cheering your name, that want to see a flip every time I catch a ball, it's awesome. I don't take it for granted."
Johnson played 495 snaps in his rookie season, which was more than Evans, Godwin or McMillan logged. Obviously, significant injuries to those latter three, and it's safe to say it was not the Bucs' plan on draft weekend in 2025 to have Johnson fill such a major role. Now, however, Evans has moved on to San Francisco and the Bucs are figuring out how they want to deploy their receivers in new Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson's offense. It remains to be seen what Johnson's role will be, but it's safe to say he will have the confidence to take it on after last year's baptism by fire.