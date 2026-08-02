Tez Johnson: Being Thrown Into the Fire Led to Confidence

"I think my confidence is just higher than last year," Johnson explained. "Last year I was just trying to feel it out. I got kind of thrown into the fire a little earlier than what I expected, so coming back with the confidence and having that playing time from last year, it just gives me that confidence I needed."

Johnson was extremely productive at Oregon but fell in the draft due to his size – he's listed by the Bucs as being 5-10 and 165 pounds, though Head Coach Todd Bowles joked about him being "120" on Sunday – and the fact that he ran a middle-of-the-road 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. His five touchdown catches last year, which were second ojn the team to Egbuka's six, and his frequent downfield jaunts this past week have demonstrated that, functionally on the football field, he is most definitely fast.

"I think a lot of people are shocked by how fast when I'm playing football, because it may not seem like that from the Combine," he said. "I definitely use my speed to my advantage, for sure."

Johnson is also unrelentingly, shall we say, energetic during practices and games. Last Thursday, after catching a deep touchdown pass in a two-minute drill from quarterback Jake Browning, Johnson pulled out his signature backflip celebration and the training camp viewing crowd responded very enthusiastically.

"I think it's kind of just how I've been my whole life, the Energizer Bunny," he said. "I love playing football and the game. I always tell people all the time that if they took all the money away I would still play football. I just love the game."

And that crowd support has also spurred him to continue hunting big plays at every single practice, and successful so.

"Once again, it's giving me confidence," he said. "The Krewe is awesome. I love this place because of the fans and the kids. When you come out here every single day and play the game you love, and then you have the finds that are behind you and cheering your name, that want to see a flip every time I catch a ball, it's awesome. I don't take it for granted."