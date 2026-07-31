Tykee Smith Aiming to Change PBUs Into INTs

"I had a lot of pass break-ups [but] I think the big thing is trying to make that game-changing play and being able to intercept it," said Smith. "Change some of those pass break-ups into interceptions."

Officially, interceptions are also counted as passes defensed in the NFL, so he wouldn't have to sacrifice one number to make the other one higher. But Smith has quickly emerged as a top playmaker in the Buccaneers' defense – he's had three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his first 29 games – and he wants to take that part of his game to another level in 2026. That means both intercepting the ball and punching it out of the hands of receivers and backs, as he did to Emeka Egbuka in practice on Thursday.

"Well, they harp on it at Georgia," said Head Coach Todd Bowles of defenders forcing fumbles. "That's what I've seen just being down there. Tykee does a very good job [due to] his hand-eye coordination. It was him, it was Winfield – Lavonte's gone now, but those three have a very good knack for that.

Added Smith: "I think that's been a big part of my game. I think that's one of the reasons I got brought here. This season, I'm trying to create as many turnovers as possible, just to change the momentum of the game, and hurt the offense any way possible to get the ball back."

Smith, a third-round draft pick out of the Bulldogs' massively successful defensive program in 2024, won the slot corner job out of training camp as a rookie and spent most of his time that season in that role. Now he's entrenched at the back end of the secondary next to Pro Bowler Antoine Winfield Jr. but he is assuming something a new role in 2026. With long-time locker room pillars like Lavonte David and Mike Evans moving on, there's room for new leadership on the team and Head Coach Todd Bowles has repeatedly thrown out Smith's name in that conversation.

"That means a lot coming from the head guy," said Smith. "The thing I'm trying to do is be more vocal and bring a lot of young guys on because you don't know what part of the season we're going to need them but we're going to need everybody. So I'm just trying to make sure they're confident."

And Smith actually sought the advice of one of those departing team leaders before heading to camp this year, cognizant that he was going to be asked to step up in that regard. David retired earlier this offseason after 14 seasons in Tampa, and he was a team captain for the last 12 of those years.