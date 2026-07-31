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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tykee Smith Aiming to Change PBUs Into INTs

Third-year safety Tykee Smith has already emerged as one of the Bucs' top defensive playmakers, but he wants to up his takeaway game in 2026 while also stepping up as a vocal team leader

Jul 31, 2026 at 01:27 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

tykee

Last season, in his first year as a full-time safety for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tykee Smith thoroughly filled up his stat line. In addition to making exactly 100 tackles, he has six tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, five quarterback hits, one interception, two fumble recoveries and 13 passes defensed.

That last number in particular jumps out. Not only did it lead the team by a good margin but it tied the franchise's single season record for passes defensed by a safety. Dwight Smith did it first in 2004, Tanard Jackson matched the feat in 2007 and Hall of Famer Rondé Barber, playing the safety position in his 2012 swan song after 15 years at cornerback was the last to hit that number.

That's quite an accomplishment for Smith, but heading into his third season, he wants to see a different number in that stat line grow. Instead of knocking so many passes to the ground, he wants to take them in the opposite direction than the quarterback intended.

Photos: Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp - July 30

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practicing during 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, July 30 at AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tight Ends Coach Justin Peelle and Assistant Tight Ends Coach Jeff Kastl of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tight Ends Coach Justin Peelle and Assistant Tight Ends Coach Jeff Kastl of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 and Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 and Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30, Safety Rashad Wisdom #38, Linebacker Javin Wright #48, Cornerback Kemon Hall #37, Linebacker Caden Fordham #46, Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76, Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58, Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89, Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker John Bullock #30, Safety Rashad Wisdom #38, Linebacker Javin Wright #48, Cornerback Kemon Hall #37, Linebacker Caden Fordham #46, Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76, Outside Linebacker Jack Pyburn #58, Wide Receiver Dennis Houston #89, Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6, Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Pass Game Coordinator Coach T.J. Yates, Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 and Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Pass Game Coordinator Coach T.J. Yates, Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 and Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver David Sills V #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Dean Patterson #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Garrett Greene #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Ted Hurst III #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Nick Jackson #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Coaching Fellow Terrence Brooks during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Coaching Fellow Terrence Brooks during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Inside Linebacker SirVocea Dennis #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yasir Holmes #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Josiah Green #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Line Coach Marcus West of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 and Guard Henry Lutovsky #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Marshall Foerner #74 and Guard Henry Lutovsky #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safeties Coach Tim Atkins of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safeties Coach Tim Atkins of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Elijah Simmons #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Paul Rubelt #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Guard Elijah Klein #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Connor Bazelak #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Jake Browning #5 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Jake Browning #5 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Special Teams Coordinator Danny Smith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24 and Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 and Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 and Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 and Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 and Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tight End Kenny Fletcher Jr. #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer, Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterbacks Coach Chandler Whitmer, Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson and Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Warren Sapp during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Running Back Kenneth Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Jalen McMillan #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Safety Rashad Wisdom #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 and Guard Ben Scott #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Guard Ben Bredeson #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Cornerback Kemon Hall #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Cornerback Kemon Hall #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - \ during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - \ during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Buccaneers Play-By-Play Announcer Tony Castricone during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Buccaneers Play-By-Play Announcer Tony Castricone during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Buccaneers Play-By-Play Announcer Tony Castricone during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Buccaneers Play-By-Play Announcer Tony Castricone during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Buccaneers Play-By-Play Announcer Tony Castricone during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Buccaneers Play-By-Play Announcer Tony Castricone during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Buccaneers Play-By-Play Announcer Tony Castricone during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Buccaneers Play-By-Play Announcer Tony Castricone during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FL - July 30, 2026 - Fans during 2026 Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

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"I had a lot of pass break-ups [but] I think the big thing is trying to make that game-changing play and being able to intercept it," said Smith. "Change some of those pass break-ups into interceptions."

Officially, interceptions are also counted as passes defensed in the NFL, so he wouldn't have to sacrifice one number to make the other one higher. But Smith has quickly emerged as a top playmaker in the Buccaneers' defense – he's had three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his first 29 games – and he wants to take that part of his game to another level in 2026. That means both intercepting the ball and punching it out of the hands of receivers and backs, as he did to Emeka Egbuka in practice on Thursday.

"Well, they harp on it at Georgia," said Head Coach Todd Bowles of defenders forcing fumbles. "That's what I've seen just being down there. Tykee does a very good job [due to] his hand-eye coordination. It was him, it was Winfield – Lavonte's gone now, but those three have a very good knack for that.

Added Smith: "I think that's been a big part of my game. I think that's one of the reasons I got brought here. This season, I'm trying to create as many turnovers as possible, just to change the momentum of the game, and hurt the offense any way possible to get the ball back."

Smith, a third-round draft pick out of the Bulldogs' massively successful defensive program in 2024, won the slot corner job out of training camp as a rookie and spent most of his time that season in that role. Now he's entrenched at the back end of the secondary next to Pro Bowler Antoine Winfield Jr. but he is assuming something a new role in 2026. With long-time locker room pillars like Lavonte David and Mike Evans moving on, there's room for new leadership on the team and Head Coach Todd Bowles has repeatedly thrown out Smith's name in that conversation.

"That means a lot coming from the head guy," said Smith. "The thing I'm trying to do is be more vocal and bring a lot of young guys on because you don't know what part of the season we're going to need them but we're going to need everybody. So I'm just trying to make sure they're confident."

And Smith actually sought the advice of one of those departing team leaders before heading to camp this year, cognizant that he was going to be asked to step up in that regard. David retired earlier this offseason after 14 seasons in Tampa, and he was a team captain for the last 12 of those years.

"It's crazy, right before camp started I asked him what to I need to do in order for me to take that next step in the leader role," said Smith. "He just gave me little tips of what to do and then said just keep leading by the way I play on the field and then everything will fall into place."

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