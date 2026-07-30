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After 50 Years, Buccaneers Choose Pepsi® as Official Soft Drink Partner
New partnership brings football legacy of Pepsi and signature flavor to gameday in Tampa Bay
Jul 30, 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today announced a multi-year partnership with PEPSI®, naming the brand the Official Soft Drink of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The agreement marks the franchise's first beverage partner change in 50 years and establishes Pepsi as a Pewter Partner, the club's highest level of corporate partnership, further strengthening PepsiCo's longstanding relationship with the Buccaneers across its Gatorade and Frito-Lay brands.

Beginning in 2026, PepsiCo beverages will be available throughout Raymond James Stadium, and the team's headquarters at the AdventHealth Training Center. The lineup will include Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Mountain Dew, poppi, Mug Root Beer and additional options in fountain, bottle and can formats.

"Pepsi is one of the most iconic brands in sports, and we're thrilled to welcome them as the Official Soft Drink of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," said Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla. "As the NFL's longtime soft drink partner, Pepsi knows how to create fan experiences that matter — and that makes them the right partner for our organization. Together, we'll bring bold gameday activations, elevated concessions, and real community impact to the Krewe at Raymond James Stadium and across Tampa Bay."

The partnership will roll out in phases, beginning with new fan-experience enhancements throughout Raymond James Stadium. Veranda D will be reintroduced as the Pepsi Tailgate, a festive premium outdoor tailgate destination designed to elevate the pregame atmosphere. Pepsi will also launch the Tampa Two, a new concession stand combo featuring a signature food item. As part of the collaboration, Buccaneers players will appear in marketing materials both inside and outside of the stadium, including a souvenir collector's cup available for purchase at all home games. The specialty cups will highlight a different player each game.

"For generations, Pepsi has shown up where football fans gather, from stadiums and tailgates to the biggest moments throughout the season," said Carolyn Braff, Vice President, Sports and Entertainment, PepsiCo. "The Buccaneers' choice reflects what fans have known all along: Pepsi has always been part of what makes gameday better. We're proud to bring that legacy and our challenger spirit to Tampa Bay all season long."

Pepsi will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the Buccaneers' Week 12 Monday Night Football matchup against the Carolina Panthers, with a fan experience and surprise giveaway.

The partnership will also extend beyond gameday through community and retail programs that give fans additional opportunities to connect with Pepsi and the Buccaneers throughout the season. Highlights include the Kickoff Family program – a pregame field experience; Bucs Beach activations; and support of She Is Football Weekend – a two-day celebration focused on developing female leaders through the power of sport.

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