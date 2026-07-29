Get To Know: Rueben Bain Jr.

What's your favorite movie of all time?

Bain Jr.: I have three: Get Rich or Die Tryin', Creed II and Ready Player One.

What's your favorite video game?

Bain Jr.: Ghost of Tsushima.

Who's your favorite superhero?

Bain Jr.: The Hulk, specifically the 2008 version.

Who is the best Spider-Man? Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland?

Bain Jr.: Andrew Garfield. I feel like he portrayed it the best. He's the one that actually moves like a spider. You can see it in the scenes where he was in the sewer, the scenes where he is crawling on the lizard, the scenes where he is fighting enemies and stuff like that. He looks the oldest, but he is the best.

Who's your favorite villain?

Bain Jr.: Bane, haha. Outside of him though, I like Darkseid.

Who's your favorite athlete of all time?

Bain Jr.: I'd say Ray Lewis or Myles Garrett. Non-football player, LeBron James. Michael Jordan is slowly creeping in there, but LeBron James, easily.

Will you cry when LeBron retires?

Bain Jr.: I ain't going to cry, but I'm going to be shocked. It's not going to feel real because he's been playing literally my whole life. He's a legend.

What's your favorite TV show?

Bain Jr.: Stranger Things or Martin.

What's your Pub Sub order?