Get To Know: Rueben Bain Jr.

What's your favorite movie of all time?
Bain Jr.: I have three: Get Rich or Die Tryin', Creed II and Ready Player One.
What's your favorite video game?
Bain Jr.: Ghost of Tsushima.
Who's your favorite superhero?
Bain Jr.: The Hulk, specifically the 2008 version.
Who is the best Spider-Man? Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland?
Bain Jr.: Andrew Garfield. I feel like he portrayed it the best. He's the one that actually moves like a spider. You can see it in the scenes where he was in the sewer, the scenes where he is crawling on the lizard, the scenes where he is fighting enemies and stuff like that. He looks the oldest, but he is the best.
Who's your favorite villain?
Bain Jr.: Bane, haha. Outside of him though, I like Darkseid.
Who's your favorite athlete of all time?
Bain Jr.: I'd say Ray Lewis or Myles Garrett. Non-football player, LeBron James. Michael Jordan is slowly creeping in there, but LeBron James, easily.
Will you cry when LeBron retires?
Bain Jr.: I ain't going to cry, but I'm going to be shocked. It's not going to feel real because he's been playing literally my whole life. He's a legend.
What's your favorite TV show?
Bain Jr.: Stranger Things or Martin.
What's your Pub Sub order?
Bain Jr.: I'm going Boar's Head Ultimate with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and white American cheese.
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arriving for 2026 Training Camp on Tuesday, July 28th, 2026.
What's your favorite thing about living in Florida?
Bain Jr.: The weather and my family. They're all here with me. I feel like that's the best combination I could possibly get.
Who are you already buddies with on the team?
Bain Jr.: Calijah. I was real familiar with Lavonte David and my cousin Carlton Davis. He played here and got drafted here.
What's your biggest pet peeve?
Bain Jr.: I'll say when someone is asking repetitive questions, like things that I have already answered.
As a kid, what was the worst thing to receive while trick-or-treating?
Bain Jr.: I really hate that brown candy, Tootsie Roll. I hate Tootsie Roll.
When are you too old to stop trick-or-treating?
Bain Jr.: Never. I'll trick-or-treat 'til this day.
What's a better Christmas movie, The Grinch or Christmas Vacation?
Bain Jr.: The Grinch. That's easy.
What about the Grinch or Home Alone?
Bain Jr.: The Grinch. The Jim Carrey one.
For New Year's, do you think the Time Square ball drop is worth it?
Bain Jr.: I'd say it's overrated because how people be running to the gates and all that. It's a little drastic, but, you know, you only live once, so make your memories somehow, someway.
What's your favorite thing about Tampa Bay so far?
Bain Jr.: My favorite thing about Tampa Bay is the Krewe. I feel like nothing comes close to it.