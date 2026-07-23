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5 Things to Know About Bucs Training Camp 

For Buccaneers enthusiasts, here are five things to know for Training Camp approaching at the end of July

Jul 23, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

5 things to know TC 2026

Dates

The Buccaneers 2026 Training Camp will feature eight open practices at the AdventHealth Training Center. The first practice for fans to attend will be held on July 30 and will be one of three that are open to the general public. The other five on the 2026 docket will be reserved for Krewe Members, corporate partners and other groups. All will kick off at 8:30 a.m. except the team's night practice on August 4 that will begin at 7:00 p.m. Entry will require digital tickets, which will become available for Krewe Members on June 16 and for general admission beginning on June 22. To purchase tickets, fans can go to Buccaneers.com/TrainingCamp/2026.

Padded Work

The first day of camp when veterans report is limited to physical exams, meetings and instruction in the classroom. On that day, only conditioning is allowed on the field. On the second and third days of camp, no contact or pads are permitted. Following the third day, teams can hold one padded practice per day that cannot exceed three hours of on-field work and players cannot be on the field more than four hours per day. A second on-field meeting is permitted but it has to meet the remaining on-field time criteria and must to be limited to walk-thru speed, which stipulates no helmets and a walking pace post-snap.

Joint Practices

Tampa Bay will host the final open practice on the schedule before heading to New York on August 10 for joint practices with the Jets prior to the club's preseason opener against New York on Friday, August 14. The Bucs will also head to Jacksonville on August 24 leading up to the final preseason game against the Jaguars on Friday, August 28. Tampa Bay will conduct joint practices with the Jaguars as well, fostering growth and competition ahead of the regular season.

One-on-Ones

Like padded work, which provides a more realistic assessment of skill level and standing, one-on-one drills between receivers/defensive backs and offensive/defensive linemen always pique interest. Whether it is the battle during 11-on-11 sessions or during the one-on-one periods, the competition will showcase standout players that are emerging on both sides of the football, including receivers who are generating separation, defensive backs who are effectively using their hands to jam and blanketing routes, as well as defensive linemen who are winning with an array of pass rush moves. This portion is always a crowd pleaser and one of the most exciting parts of the practice rundown sheet but the drills provide a realistic sense of where players are and their individual adjustment capability and reaction time.

Full List of Open Practices

  • Thursday July 30 (8:30 a.m.) – General Public
  • Friday July 31 (8:30 a.m.) – Krewe Members, General Public
  • Sunday August 7 (8:30 a.m.) – Jr. Bucs
  • Monday August 3 (8:30 a.m.) – Military Day presented by USAA
  • Tuesday August 4 (7:00 p.m.) – Krewe Members
  • Thursday August 6 (8:30 a.m.) – She is Football Day presented by AdventHealth
  • Friday August 7 (8:30 a.m.) – General Public
  • Sunday August 9 (8:30 a.m.) – Krewe Members

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