5 Things to Know About the Bucs' First-Round Pick Rueben Bain Jr. 

1. Rueben Bain Jr. was born and raised in Miami. He played Pop Warner Football for the Miami Gardens Vikings and won a championship in 2014.

2. He played varsity football as a freshman for Miami Central High School and finished his first season with 34 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Bain posted his best campaign as a junior, where he accumulated 60 tackles, 48.5 tackles for loss, a school-record 29.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He finished his high school career with 77 sacks in 52 games.

3. Originally a four-star recruit, Bain became the 11th-ranked edge rusher in the 2023 class and the No.15 recruit in Florida. He was the No.62 recruit nationally and committed to Miami during his senior year.

4. As a junior for the Hurricanes, Bain led the FBS in pressures with 83 – the most by any player in a single season since 2017. Over 38 college games, he amassed 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks.