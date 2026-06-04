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Bucs to Raise Funds for Pediatric Cancer at 12th Annual Cut and Color Funds the Cure, Mandatory Minicamp Details & More | Bucs Blitz 

A rundown of two upcoming events on-and-off the field including the 12th Annual National Pediatric Cancer Foundation “Cut and Color Funds the Cure” and mandatory minicamp, along with a look at Benjamin Morrison’s ball skills

Jun 04, 2026 at 03:09 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bucs BLitz June 4

Cut and Color Funds the Cure

The Buccaneers will host the 12th annual "Cut and Color Funds the Cure" on Thursday, June 11 at the AdventHealth Training Center. Buccaneers players, legends and staff, led by Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford, will raise money and awareness to help eliminate childhood cancer by donating and having their heads and facial hair shaved or colored by pediatric cancer patients and survivors at AdventHealth Training Center. The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Tampa, is dedicated to funding research to eliminate childhood cancer. Its focus is to find less toxic, more targeted treatments by partnering with leading hospitals nationwide through its research initiative, The Sunshine Project.

To donate, click here.

Mandatory Minicamp

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is allowed, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. This phase is voluntary and players are not required to attend until June's mandatory minicamp, which will take place June 16-18 for Tampa Bay. At mandatory minicamp, full pads and contact are still not permitted until training camp but during Phase Three, players are allowed to wear helmets and compete in "live" situations. It will begin with physicals on Monday and on-field work Tuesday-Thursday with an off day on Friday.

Eye on the Ball

Benjamin Morrison, the Bucs' second-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, earned playing time on the field last season prior to injuries that sidelined both Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum. He totaled 359 snaps and tallied four passes defensed, a fumble recovery, 26 combined tackles and two tackles for loss in 2025. Morrison plays with outstanding fluidity to mirror routes and feel in coverage. He is confident at the catch point and is patient in off coverage. Morrison is adept at taking an effective path to the throw and it paid dividends on Tuesday with an interception during an OTA practice.

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