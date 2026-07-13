Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 50-59

The players in the jersey number range of 50-59 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into their 2026 training camp form an interesting group in that, among them, there is exactly one who was an established starter or regular for the team in 2025. As such, there is a wide range of outcomes possible for almost everybody on this list. Let's take a look at what those might be.

This is the sixth installment of our annual "Camp Goals" series, where we go down the current 91-man roster in numerical order and suggest what might be the specific goals in training camp and the preseason for each player on it. The team goals remain the same as every year – regular-season roster construction, determining the starting lineups and absorbing the offensive and defensive playbooks – but every player's situation is a little different.

The list below includes a two-time Pro Bowler, a 2025 camp sensation and a whole lot of young edge rushers trying to make a mark.

#50 DT Vita Vea: Vea is that aforementioned established starter and two-time Pro Bowler, and he obviously doesn't have anything left to prove in terms of his roster spot and his place in the starting lineup. Vea has been voted by his teammates as a team captain for the last four years, so presumably he will head into this year's camp hoping to help form a reloaded defensive front into something more impactful than in recent years. Vea has 35.0 career sacks, which is an impressive total for a nose tackle, and he hasn't had fewer than 4.5 in any of the last four seasons. Now his pass-rushing efforts will be bolstered by the likes of Rueben Bain Jr., Al-Quadin Muhammad, David Walker and A'Shawn Robinson. This could result in more one-on-one opportunities for a player who has faced a large dose of double-teams in his nine-year career. Surpassing his single-season career high of 7.0 sacks could be a reasonable goal.

#51 OLB David Walker: Walker looked like he might be the breakout star of the Buccaneers' 2025 training camp after he was drafted that spring in the fourth round, but a knee injury suffered in a practice pushed things back a year. As such, there's no mystery here; Walker simply needs to get back to performing the way he was in camp a summer ago. In desperate need of producing a more impactful edge rush, the Buccaneers used their first-round draft pick on Bain and signed Muhammad in the early hours of free agency. Those were potentially amazing moves, but the whole process would be taken over the top if Walker is impactful of a player as it looked like he could be last year.

#52 LB Christian Rozeboom: The Buccaneers totally overhauled their off-ball linebacking corps in the offseason, in part because franchise legend Lavonte David retired and in part because middle-of-the-field pass coverage was a problem in 2025. The biggest moves were signing former Lion Alex Anzalone in free agency and using a premium second-round pick on Mizzou's Josiah Trotter. Perhaps a little lost in that flurry of moves was the additional free agency signing of Rozeboom, who started 15 games for Carolina last year and 11 for the Rams the year before. An Anzalone-Trotter starting ILB duo seems like the most likely outcome, but that doesn't mean Rozeboom can't force himself into the equation. He posted 122 tackles, 2.0 sacks and an interception for the Panthers last season.

#53 LB Nick Jackson: Jackson had an impressive preseason run as an undrafted rookie last summer, leading the team in tackles and adding 2.0 sacks and an interception. As the roster cutdown neared, it seemed likely the Bucs were going to keep one of two rookie linebackers between him and John Bullock. As it turned out, Bullock got the call due to his special teams prowess and Jackson spent most of the season on the team's practice squad. Jackson and Bullock are back and the Bucs' off-ball linebacker situation, as noted above, is in flux. That means we're back in the same situation, with multiple young player vying for roster spots. Jackson's goal heading into camp is obviously to snare one of them, and making a mark on special teams would surely help.

#56 DL Rakeem Nuñez-Roches: Nuñez-Roches was in the Buccaneers' training camp from 2019-22, and anyone who witnessed any of those practices would probably know that his daily goal is to stir, um, things up. Nuñez-Roches is a tone-setter on the field which is no small part of why the Bucs wanted to bring him back after he spent the last three seasons with the Giants. Nacho, as he is called, is a strong run-stuffer who spent most of the Bucs' 2020 Super Bowl championship season as the starting nose tackle thanks to a Vita Vea injury. The Bucs wanted to get bigger and nastier on their defensive front this season, and Nuñez-Roches should be looking to lead that charge as training camp looms.

#57 OLB Yasir Holmes: Holmes came to the Buccaneers' rookie minicamp roster as a tryout player and earned a spot on the 91-man camp roster. That's a great start for the former Tarleton State and Frostburg State player, who now has a chance to show off his pass-rushing skills in a way that players like Markees Watts and Cam Gill did in recent years. It goes without saying that every player who enters training camp on the 91-man roster is looking to remain there when it is cut to 53, and that should obviously be a goal for Holmes, but it would also be a significant accomplishment to land a practice squad spot if that first goal is not achieved.

#58 OLB Jack Pyburn: Pyburn had 112 tackles and 9.5 sacks over his final two seasons at Florida and LSU, so he's shown that he is a productive player against high-level competition. He is in the same position as Holmes, though he did get a contract right after the draft rather than having to try out. At this point, the playing field is level for all of the young unproven players coming into camp. This could have just as easily been included in the section above, but for anyone in the position that Pyburn and Holmes are in it's clear that showing some ability on special teams will be essential to earning a spot either on the 53-man roster or special teams.