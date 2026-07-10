How to Watch Third Season of Netflix Series "Quarterback" Featuring Baker Mayfield

The third season of the Netflix series "Quarterback" comes out tomorrow, which will include a chronicled dive of the 2025 season through the lens of the Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, featuring behind-the-scenes footage. All episodes of "Quarterback" Season 3 launch July 14 on Netflix and Mayfield will make his debut on the documentary, along with the Titans' Cam Ward, the Commanders' Jayden Daniels and Joe Flacco, who played for both the Browns and Bengals last season.

Netflix crews followed Mayfield throughout the 2025 campaign on and off the field to tell the comprehensive story of what it is like to play the game's most acclaimed and pressure-packed position. In 2025, Mayfield passed for 3,693 yards and 26 touchdowns but the Bucs' streak of four straight NFC South titles came to an end. After an exhilarating 6-2 start, the team finished 8-9. Mayfield pushed through injuries and set the tone with his third-down improvisation heroics, anticipatory throws and competitive drive.