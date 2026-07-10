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How to Watch Third Season of Netflix Series "Quarterback" Featuring Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is one of four quarterbacks to appear in the third season of the Netflix “Quarterback” series and here is how to view the behind-the-scenes drama

Jul 10, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

QB Story HTW

The third season of the Netflix series "Quarterback" comes out tomorrow, which will include a chronicled dive of the 2025 season through the lens of the Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, featuring behind-the-scenes footage. All episodes of "Quarterback" Season 3 launch July 14 on Netflix and Mayfield will make his debut on the documentary, along with the Titans' Cam Ward, the Commanders' Jayden Daniels and Joe Flacco, who played for both the Browns and Bengals last season.

Netflix crews followed Mayfield throughout the 2025 campaign on and off the field to tell the comprehensive story of what it is like to play the game's most acclaimed and pressure-packed position. In 2025, Mayfield passed for 3,693 yards and 26 touchdowns but the Bucs' streak of four straight NFC South titles came to an end. After an exhilarating 6-2 start, the team finished 8-9. Mayfield pushed through injuries and set the tone with his third-down improvisation heroics, anticipatory throws and competitive drive.

Previous seasons have followed Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff. The show is executive produced by Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz for Omaha Productions; Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers and Jessica Boddy for NFL Films, along with Mahomes and Jacquelyn Dahl for 2PM Productions. The series is directed by Courtland Bragg, Shannon Furman, Tim Rumpff, Emily Winter and Joe Zucco.

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