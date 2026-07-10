Training Camp Goals: 2026 Buccaneers, Numbers 40-49

The players who are currently wearing jersey numbers in the 40s on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 91-man training camp roster have excellent opportunities to make a name for themselves… and a number for themselves.

On one hand, jerseys in the 40s have been worn by some of the most prominent players in franchise history. In fact, while none of them have been officially retired, the numbers 40 (Mike Alstott), 42 (Ricky Bell) and 47 (John Lynch) are off limits these days. On the other hand, some of the numbers in the 40s have, relatively speaking, barely been worn at all for the Buccaneers.

Take #46. Danny Reece made that a somewhat prominent number in the franchise's early days, primarily as a punt returner (he remains the team's all-time leader in total punt returns) but the only Buc to wear it in the last nine years was a journeyman long-snapper named Carson Tinker for eight games in 2021. Or #48. Again, this number has mostly been the playground of long-snappers like Andrew Economos and Andrew DePaola. Special teams ace Grant Stuard had a chance to make it his but was traded to Detroit after his 2021 rookie season. And 49? Give yourself a gold star if you know that Cam Gill – who's first career NFL sack (a half-sack actually, shared with Ndamukong Suh) came in the Super Bowl – is the only player in franchise history to wear that number for more than a dozen regular-season games.

So let's take a look at the current crop of players looking to make being 40-something cool in Tampa. This is the fifth installment of our annual "Camp Goals" series, where we go down the current 91-man roster in numerical order and suggest what might be the specific goals in training camp and the preseason for each player on it. The team goals remain the same as every year – regular-season roster construction, determining the starting lineups and absorbing the offensive and defensive playbooks – but every player's situation is a little different.

The list below includes a potential starter in the middle of the defense, a key role player returning from an injury and no shortage of rookies.

#41 TE Ko Kieft: The reaction of Kieft's coaches and teammates to the leg fracture that cost the tight end the rest of his fourth season in Week Three last year was very telling. Kieft had played a total of 29 offensive snaps to that point in 2025 and he had no catches after recording just one reception over the previous two seasons combined. Notably, he actually finished the game in Houston in which he was hurt before an examination the next day uncovered the injury. Yes, Kieft is extremely tough, and apparently that was critical to everyone around him. He was considered a big-time tone-setter, and his teammates bemoaned the loss of that after he was knocked out. It's also notable that the Buccaneers re-signed Kieft to a one-year deal this past offseason. The thing is, there's a new offensive coordinator in town now in Zac Robinson, and everyone on that side of the ball has to start over in carving out his role in the attack. Showing Robinson and the offensive coaching staff what his value is to that attack, despite a limited role as a pass-catcher, would be Kieft's obvious goal in training camp.

#43 OLB Chris Braswell: Braswell is heading into his third season after being a second-round draft pick in 2025, and he's now part of a position group that had a serious talent infusion in the offseason. Upgrading the edge rush was one of the Bucs' most serious goals following the 2025 campaign, so that position now includes first-round draft pick Rueben Bain Jr. and top free agency acquisition Al-Quadin Muhammad to go with returning players Yaya Diaby and Anthony Nelson. In addition, the team has high hopes for 2025 draftee David Walker, who was in the midst of an impressive rookie training camp before suffering a season-ending knee injury. The point is obvious: There is now a whole lot of competition in the outside linebacker room as training camp begins. The Bucs like the progress that Braswell made in his second season and he still possesses the physical traits that made him a high draft pick, but he has recorded just 2.5 sacks in 34 career games so far. This is an important camp for Braswell, who will seek to show that he should be a significant part of what the Bucs are hoping is a vastly improved pass-rushing crew.

#44 RB Sean Tucker: Tucker, originally an undrafted free agent in 2023, was a restricted free agent heading into this offseason and the Bucs' re-signed him to a one-year deal. While his opportunities for most of his first three NFL seasons have been limited for the most part, he has made the most of those chances, with a 4.3-yard career rushing average and more than 300 yards in each of the last two seasons. He also proved to be an excellent goal-line back in 2025, leading the Buccaneers with seven rushing touchdowns. Coaches noted during this past offseason that Tucker's work in pass protection has shown marked improvement, which is an important part of him getting on the field. The Bucs look like they have a one-two backfield punch in Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell, but those are two runners with similar body types and running styles. Tucker could seek to show that he is a change of pace from those two backs, and since his most impressive moments so far have come on runs outside the tackles, he could prove to be a weapon of note in Robinson's wide-zone schemes.

#45 LB Josiah Trotter: The Buccaneers will not hand Mizzou's Trotter a starting job out of the gate, but when they drafted him in the second round they definitely believed he had a chance to win that post opposite free agency acquisition Alex Anzalone. Trotter's scouting report is glowing in terms of stopping the run, filling gaps and blitzing the quarterback, but he had limited tape when it came to pass coverage. Reacting to the idea that this was therefore a deficiency in his game, both he and the team have stated that they believe he is more than capable excelling in that area if given the opportunity. Trotter's primary goal heading into camp will be to secure that starting spot – his primary competition is SirVocea Dennis and Christian Rozeboom – but he will also looking to show that he can actually be an asset in coverage over the middle of the field.

#46 LB Caden Fordham: Last year, both John Bullock and Nick Jackson joined the Buccaneers as undrafted rookies after the draft, and both ended up spending time on the active roster, Bullock for almost the entire season. Bullock and Jackson are still around, but Fordham will be looking to duplicate their success. Fordham was extremely productive at North Carolina State last fall, combining 143 tackles with 3.5 sacks and two interceptions, and that's the kind of playmaker the Bucs are looking to develop on the back half of their depth chart. Here's your broken record: Proving value on special teams is always critical to young players fighting for the last roster spots, and even if that ends up out of reach a practice squad position is very valuable to a player beginning his NFL journey.

#48 LB Javin Wright: Like Fordham, Wright is a rookie signed by the Buccaneers after the draft. You could repeat the above just with somewhat different numbers: at Nebraska, Wright compiled 86 tackles, 3.0 sacks and an interception last year. In a way, the Bucs are starting over with a blank slate on special teams, so any young player has an opportunity to show new coordinator Danny Smith that he is indispensable. And, again, a practice squad spot is a great goal if one's dreams of cracking the 53-man roster don't immediately come true.