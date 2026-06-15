Bucs 2026 Training Camp to Feature Eight Open Practices, Beginning July 30

"We're counting down the days until we can welcome Buccaneers fans back to AdventHealth Training Center for the start of training camp and the 2026 season," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Training camp is our first opportunity to share the excitement and momentum that our players, coaches, and front office have built throughout the offseason. The passion and energy that our fans bring to these practices plays a crucial role in helping our players prepare for an exciting season that is on the horizon. Our entire organization is eager to get to work as we continue pursuing another championship."

As has also become an annual tradition, the Buccaneers will conduct an autograph session exclusively for Krewe Members from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. prior to the August 4 night practice.

The seven open morning practices will be held on the team's outdoor fields behind the AdventHealth Training Center with fans enjoying bleacher seating. Those in attendance will also be able to purchase official team merchandise from the on-site Fanatics Buccaneers Team Store throughout training camp. In addition, viewers will once again have access to a Fan Activation Zone will be available, to feature Kids Zone, various Buccaneers sponsor activations and appearances by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, Captain Fear and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pirate Krewe. Food trucks will also be available on site daily.

As is required by the NFL, the training camp practice schedule will gradually ramp up in terms of length and player's gear. Players report for camp on July 28 and will hit the field for the first time the next day, conducting a 90-minute closed session without pads. The following morning, at the conclusion of the first open practice, Buccaneer players will join visitors from the Special Olympics to participate in on-field drills.

The first off day for the players will fall on Saturday, August 1. On Sunday, the Buccaneers will join the rest of the NFL in celebrating the NFL's annual Back Together Weekend – a league-wide initiative that celebrates local communities with club-led fan events. This field session on August 2 has been reserved exclusively for Jr. Bucs. Families with Buccaneers fans 14 and under are still eligible to sign up and join the Jr. Bucs Fan Club. Then, the players will don full pads for the first time for their Monday, August 3 practice, which coincides with Military Day. That annual special outing is presented by USAA and will provide an exclusive viewing opportunity for military personnel, with a welcome address, a performance of the National Anthem, and special demonstrations.

On Thursday, August 6, the Buccaneers will host a special viewing of practice for She Is Football Day at Training Camp, presented by AdventHealth, to celebrate female fans and highlight women in sports. Friday, August 7 will be the final practice open to the general public.

The team will return from an off day to host one final open practice date, exclusive to Krewe Members, on Sunday, August 9 before heading to New York the following day for joint practice with the Jets leading up to the team's preseason opener on Friday, August 14.

Access to member practices will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to those with the longest tenure. Parking at no cost will be available in GEICO Lot (4201 N. Himes Ave), located off Himes Avenue, across from Raymond James Stadium. Lots will open 1.5 hours before practices, while gates to the practice fields will open one hour before the scheduled start time.

For fans unable to attend, Buccaneers Senior Writer Scott Smith and Team Reporter Casey Phillips will host Training Camp Report presented by AdventHealth, featuring guests and offering fans a chance to view the beginning of each day's practice virtually. All fans will be able to watch throughout training camp on Buccaneers.com, the team's YouTube channel, and through the Buccaneers app.