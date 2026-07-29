Bucs Sign Ifeatu Melifonwu and Travis Shaw

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers created an open spot on their 91-man training camp roster on Tuesday when they waived rookie safety Ja'Qurious Conley. It wasn't empty for long. On Wednesday, after the first practice of camp, the Buccaneers filled that spot and got back to seven strong in the safety room, signing sixth-year veteran Ifeatu Melifonwu, most recently of the Miami Dolphins.

That wasn't the Bucs' only moves on the opening day of camp. In addition, the team signed rookie defensive lineman Travis Shaw and waived first-year defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi. Ndubuisi, originally signed in April, had been placed on the Bucs' active/PUP list on Tuesday prior to the start of camp. Shaw adds depth to a defensive front that is currently operating without veteran Vita Vea, who sustained an injury during the team's conditioning test on Thursday.

Melifonwu played his first four seasons with the Detroit Lions after being drafted in the third round (101st) in 2021. He then signed with the Dolphins last March as an unrestricted free agent. In all, he has played in 53 games with 22 starts and has produced 125 tackles, three interceptions, 14 passes defensed, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss.

The 6-3, 210-pound Melifonwu was productive for the Dolphins last season, playing in 16 games with eight starts and contributing a career-high 53 tackles to go with an interception, and a sack. His most productive season in Detroit was 2023, when he played in all 17 games, started eight of them and had 33 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and 3.0 sacks. He also appeared in and started four postseason contests with the Lions, securing 18 tackles and 2.0 sacks.

Melifonwu played his college ball at Syracuse, getting into 29 games and recording 88 tackles, 1.0 sack, three interceptions and 26 passes defensed.