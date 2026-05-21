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Bucs Sign Second-Round Pick Josiah Trotter, Completing Rookie Contract Work

The Buccaneers now have all seven of their 2026 draft picks under contract after signing second-round LB Josiah Trotter to a four-year deal on Thursday

May 21, 2026 at 12:30 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Thursday that they have signed rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter, which means the team's entire seven-player class from the 2026 draft is now under contract. Trotter inked the standard four-year deal extended to all players selected in Rounds Two through Seven.

The Buccaneers previously signed five of their seven draftees – first-round outside linebacker Rueben Bain Jr., fourth-round defensive back Keionte Scott, fifth-round defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart, fifth-round guard Billy Schrauth and sixth-round tight end Bauer Sharp – on May 7. Third-round wide receiver Ted Hurst got his deal done the next day.

The Buccaneers selected Trotter out of Missouri in the second round, with the 46th overall pick. The Bucs have remade their off-ball linebacker crew following the retirement of franchise legend Lavonte David, and Trotter will compete to start at the "MIKE" spot next to free agent acquisition Alex Anzalone. Trotter is the son of former Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, who played 11 seasons in the NFL, including a three-game stint with the Buccaneers in 2007.

Trotter played one season at Mizzou after starting his collegiate career at West Virginia. In 2025, he led the SEC with 84 tackles, earning first-team all-conference honors. He added 13.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, one pass defensed and seven quarterback hits. At West Virginia in 2024, Trotter had 92 tckles, 4.0 tackles for loss, an interception, two passes defensed and five QB hits.

Trotter is a high-level run defender and the Buccaneers believe he has the athletic traits to excel in coverage, as well.

"He's kind of an old-school Mike 'backer with the toughness and physicality of it, but at the same time he still has enough athletic ability and range to play in today's game," said Vice President of Player Personnel Mike Biehl. "You don't see his type of physicality in college that much anymore because it's so much of a sideline-to-sideline game, a lot of lateral action, but he's got that to him. Pair him with Rueben Bain, who we took [in Round One], and we got a lot more tough and physical on defense."

The Buccaneers now have the maximum number of 91 players under contract (rookie tackle Paul Rubelt carries a roster exemption as a product of the International Player Pathway program)heading into training camp. Draft picks may participate in offseason workouts prior to signing their rookie deals but cannot report to training camp without a completed contract.

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