Rueben Bain Jr. Captivates with "High-Def" Football IQ 

As one of the top prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, Rueben Bain Jr. was highly touted for his tenacious play style and power profile. He fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 15 as the club took the hand-fighting outside linebacker out of Miami to solidify their pass rush. During the process leading up to draft night, Bain differentiated himself from other NFL hopefuls with his cerebral approach to the game during interviews at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

"He knew everything on the tape," said Run Game Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote. "He knew everybody's responsibility and he was just an above-the-neck guy and told you what the linebacker had and the guys on the inside, he knew the coverage and he remembered the plays. He got that high-def. It was very impressive and when he left, everybody stood up and just shook their head."

As a three-year starter for Miami, playing from both three- and four-point stances, he accumulated 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over 38 college games. Bain is intentional with his rush moves and times the snap well to drive blockers back. He quickly disengages from blocks and is proficient at selling the outside speed move, then moving inside. Bain has a lethal swim, rip and bull rush in his arsenal and can hold the C-gap in the run game and handle double teams. He drives his legs through the angle of contact to generate push in the pocket and plays with above-average dip/bend for his size. He has an elite motor and is not phased by pulling offensive linemen. Bain brings his relentless temperament to Tampa and has made an impression during minicamp with his mentality.

"He is explosive and plays with great leverage and it is hard to block those type of guys," described Foote. "I am more impressed with his mindset. I kind of got a little feel for that when we interviewed him at the combine but these last few weeks, he has that Lavonte David-focus. That area down in Miami, those guys are just Jesus 1A and Football 1B. Them guys love ball, even when it is break time, he is not pulling his phone out like the rest of them; he is all about ball."