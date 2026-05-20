2026 Schedule Roundtable: Most Interesting Rookie Foe

Scott Smith: S Caleb Downs, Dallas Cowboys, Week Five

Ohio State's do-it-all safety Caleb Downs was widely considered a top-10 pick and even a top-five talent in this year's draft, but in the end he slipped just out of the top 10. When the Giants passed on Downs at number 10 – a mild surprise at the time – the Cowboys pounced, giving up two fifth-round picks to move up one spot with the Dolphins to number 11. For a team that needed defensive help at every level, it was undeniably a pick that made sense.

The reason I'm picking this particular defender as the one on the Bucs' schedule that interests me the most is that I'm thinking about the pick the Cowboys didn't make. Given the team's obvious need for an edge rusher since Micah Parsons was traded away, and the perceived greater value of that position over safety, there was some surprise on draft night that the Cowboys passed over Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.

Of course, that proved to be the Buccaneers' great fortune. Miami at pick 12 and Baltimore at pick 14 were both focused on their offensive lines and the Rams surprised everyone by grabbing their quarterback of the future at number 13. That allowed Bain to slip to pick 15 and the Bucs hung up the phones on all potential trade partners and rushed in their pick of the electric pass-rusher. Bain was definitely what the Bucs needed most.

Thus, I will find it interest on October 8 to see whether Downs or Bain has the greater impact on the game's outcome when the Buccaneers and Cowboys do battle at AT&T Stadium. That's particularly true given that the whole nation will be watching those two on the Thursday Night Football stage. One game won't prove which team made the wiser pick, of course, but it will certainly be the opening data point on that discussion.

With the Cowboys signing safety Jalen Thompson in free agency to slide in next to Malik Hooker, Downs could start his NFL career as one of the new breed of slot defenders who are transforming defenses in the NFL. Think Cooper DeJean in Philadelphia or Nick Emmanwori in Seattle. In reality, Downs is a playmaking weapon who the Cowboys can move all over the field and should be an immediate difference-maker against both the run and the pass. With his sky-high football IQ, Downs could be the key element in turning around a Dallas defense that struggled mightily in 2025.

Tampa Bay meanwhile, is betting on Bain being equally transformative to its defense. We'll see on that Thursday night in October if the Bucs and/or the Cowboys got it right.

Brianna Dix: Edge Akheem Mesidor, Los Angeles Chargers, Week 13

The Chargers selected Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. During the pre-draft process, Mesidor was frequently linked to the Buccaneers at 15. However, when Mesidor's Hurricane linemate Rueben Bain Jr. fell out of the top 10, Tampa Bay snagged him. I am making this selection not only because the former Hurricane teammates that were taught by Hall of Famer Jason Taylor will be playing on opposite sidelines,but also because I am interested to see what he does in the NFL. Throughout mock draft season, I enjoyed watching Mesidor's tape and I look forward to watching what he does off the edge for the Chargers.

As a three-year starter for the Hurricanes, Mesidor became one of just two FBS players in 2025 with at least 17.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He can win with both power and finesse and possesses an advanced rush arsenal. Mesidor quickly gets out of his stance at the top of the rush and plays with a competitive disposition. As one of the older players in the 2026 draft class, Mesidor posted rare production at the collegiate level with 52.5 career tackles for loss and 35.5 sacks. He takes advantage of tackles who overset and is effective at spying the quarterback.

Bain ended up being the Bucs' pick in Round One but I am eager to see how Mesidor, a player many predicted would wear red and pewter, fares at the pro level, and Week 13 at Raymond James Stadium will provide a front row seat to an evaluation of both edges. The Chargers will likely use Mesidor in a variety of ways to try to create advantageous matchups and I am intrigued to see how the rookie does on the gridiron.

Gabriel Kahaian: WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints, Weeks 15 & 18

When this question was posed to me last year, I went with the New Orleans Saints' second-round selection of quarterback Tyler Shough. Twelve months later, I'm now choosing his new teammate, offensive weapon Jordyn Tyson.

Tyson is a twitchy 6-foot-2 pass catcher who can turn a first down into a 40-yard gain. The one knock and consistent question throughout the draft process was his ability to stay on the field, as he was sidelined by injuries for multiple games in each of his four college seasons. To quell any doubt, Tyson held a private workout for interested parties one week before the NFL Draft, establishing himself as one of the top wide receivers in the class. The Saints rewarded him for it, taking him off the board at No. 8.

Tyson joins a wide receiver room with Chris Olave, forming a scary situation for opposing defenses. Olave has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in three of his four years, only falling short of that mark in 2024 due to injury. With Tyson now in the fold, defenses will be forced to pick their poison when running single coverage, opening up more opportunities and bigger gains for both players. Gone are the days of stacking bodies where Olave lines up.