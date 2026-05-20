2026 Schedule Roundtable: Most Interesting Rookie Foe

It's always entertaining to watch how an aggressive defensive play-caller – and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles is definitely that – decides to go after a rookie quarterback. Alas, that's not likely in the cards for the Buccaneers during the 2026 season.
The rookie passer most expected to see playing time this fall is, of course, first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza, perhaps after a learning period behind old Bucs pal Kirk Cousins in Las Vegas. The Raiders, however, are not on Tampa Bay's schedule. The Los Angeles Rams are on the Bucs' 2026 docket, but 13th-overall pick Ty Simpson is unlikely to see the field unless reigning MVP Matthew Stafford is sidelined by injury. Carson Beck might have a shot at some action in Arizona, but the Cardinals aren't on the Bucs' schedule either. And things would have to go sour for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers very quickly for Drew Allar to be under center when Pittsburgh comes to town in Week Six.
There are, however, plenty of intriguing rookies who should see plenty of action for the teams the Buccaneers have lined up in 2026. Just in the NFC South alone there has been an infusion of speedy receivers with the likes of Zachariah Branch in Atlanta, Chris Brazzell in Carolina and Jordyn Tyson in New Orleans. The Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys landed playmaking safeties in Dillon Thieneman and Caleb Downs, respectively. Pass-rushers like Akheem Mesidor for the Chargers, Cashius Howell for the Bengals and Zion Young for the Ravens will be coming after Baker Mayfield.
The Buccaneers are familiar with the challenges that will be posed on this year's schedule from the likes of Myles Garrett, Bijan Robinson and Jordan Jefferson. What remains to be seen is which newcomers to the NFL will have a big impact on their rivalries in the years to come. That's the topic for today's post-schedule release Roundtable Discussion between Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix, Buccaneers.com Contributor Gabriel Kahaian and me: What rookies on the upcoming schedule intrigue us the most.
This is the last in our series of four schedule-related debates. Here's what else we've discussed:
Friday, May 15: What one thing would you most like to thank the NFL schedule makers for this year?
Monday, May 18: What is one thing you would change about the Bucs' schedule if you had the power?
Tuesday, May 19: What is your most anticipated game on the Bucs' 2026 schedule?
Wednesday, May 20: Who is the most interesting rookie the Buccaneers will face on their 2026 schedule?
Since we don't duplicate answers, order can matter, and in this case it rotates me back to the top, followed by Bri and then Gabe.
Scott Smith: S Caleb Downs, Dallas Cowboys, Week Five
Ohio State's do-it-all safety Caleb Downs was widely considered a top-10 pick and even a top-five talent in this year's draft, but in the end he slipped just out of the top 10. When the Giants passed on Downs at number 10 – a mild surprise at the time – the Cowboys pounced, giving up two fifth-round picks to move up one spot with the Dolphins to number 11. For a team that needed defensive help at every level, it was undeniably a pick that made sense.
The reason I'm picking this particular defender as the one on the Bucs' schedule that interests me the most is that I'm thinking about the pick the Cowboys didn't make. Given the team's obvious need for an edge rusher since Micah Parsons was traded away, and the perceived greater value of that position over safety, there was some surprise on draft night that the Cowboys passed over Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.
Of course, that proved to be the Buccaneers' great fortune. Miami at pick 12 and Baltimore at pick 14 were both focused on their offensive lines and the Rams surprised everyone by grabbing their quarterback of the future at number 13. That allowed Bain to slip to pick 15 and the Bucs hung up the phones on all potential trade partners and rushed in their pick of the electric pass-rusher. Bain was definitely what the Bucs needed most.
Thus, I will find it interest on October 8 to see whether Downs or Bain has the greater impact on the game's outcome when the Buccaneers and Cowboys do battle at AT&T Stadium. That's particularly true given that the whole nation will be watching those two on the Thursday Night Football stage. One game won't prove which team made the wiser pick, of course, but it will certainly be the opening data point on that discussion.
With the Cowboys signing safety Jalen Thompson in free agency to slide in next to Malik Hooker, Downs could start his NFL career as one of the new breed of slot defenders who are transforming defenses in the NFL. Think Cooper DeJean in Philadelphia or Nick Emmanwori in Seattle. In reality, Downs is a playmaking weapon who the Cowboys can move all over the field and should be an immediate difference-maker against both the run and the pass. With his sky-high football IQ, Downs could be the key element in turning around a Dallas defense that struggled mightily in 2025.
Tampa Bay meanwhile, is betting on Bain being equally transformative to its defense. We'll see on that Thursday night in October if the Bucs and/or the Cowboys got it right.
Brianna Dix: Edge Akheem Mesidor, Los Angeles Chargers, Week 13
The Chargers selected Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. During the pre-draft process, Mesidor was frequently linked to the Buccaneers at 15. However, when Mesidor's Hurricane linemate Rueben Bain Jr. fell out of the top 10, Tampa Bay snagged him. I am making this selection not only because the former Hurricane teammates that were taught by Hall of Famer Jason Taylor will be playing on opposite sidelines,but also because I am interested to see what he does in the NFL. Throughout mock draft season, I enjoyed watching Mesidor's tape and I look forward to watching what he does off the edge for the Chargers.
As a three-year starter for the Hurricanes, Mesidor became one of just two FBS players in 2025 with at least 17.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He can win with both power and finesse and possesses an advanced rush arsenal. Mesidor quickly gets out of his stance at the top of the rush and plays with a competitive disposition. As one of the older players in the 2026 draft class, Mesidor posted rare production at the collegiate level with 52.5 career tackles for loss and 35.5 sacks. He takes advantage of tackles who overset and is effective at spying the quarterback.
Bain ended up being the Bucs' pick in Round One but I am eager to see how Mesidor, a player many predicted would wear red and pewter, fares at the pro level, and Week 13 at Raymond James Stadium will provide a front row seat to an evaluation of both edges. The Chargers will likely use Mesidor in a variety of ways to try to create advantageous matchups and I am intrigued to see how the rookie does on the gridiron.
Gabriel Kahaian: WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints, Weeks 15 & 18
When this question was posed to me last year, I went with the New Orleans Saints' second-round selection of quarterback Tyler Shough. Twelve months later, I'm now choosing his new teammate, offensive weapon Jordyn Tyson.
Tyson is a twitchy 6-foot-2 pass catcher who can turn a first down into a 40-yard gain. The one knock and consistent question throughout the draft process was his ability to stay on the field, as he was sidelined by injuries for multiple games in each of his four college seasons. To quell any doubt, Tyson held a private workout for interested parties one week before the NFL Draft, establishing himself as one of the top wide receivers in the class. The Saints rewarded him for it, taking him off the board at No. 8.
Tyson joins a wide receiver room with Chris Olave, forming a scary situation for opposing defenses. Olave has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in three of his four years, only falling short of that mark in 2024 due to injury. With Tyson now in the fold, defenses will be forced to pick their poison when running single coverage, opening up more opportunities and bigger gains for both players. Gone are the days of stacking bodies where Olave lines up.
The reason I find Tyson so intriguing is because of how much Shough will benefit in his second season from the wideout's play. Shough closed his rookie season by earning Offensive Rookie of the Month for December/January and the Saints are looking to build on that momentum with a serious run at the NFC South title in 2026. The ceiling of this offense rises significantly with Tyson in the fold and the Bucs would be wise to take notice.
View the Bucs' 2026 matchups in photos. Browse matchup images week by week from the latest Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule release.