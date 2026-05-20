Bucs Add True Mike Linebacker and Student of the Game in Josiah Trotter 

The Buccaneers bolstered the middle of their defense in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft with Mizzou inside linebacker Josiah Trotter. Tampa Bay placed an emphasis on acquiring players with a fiery temperament this offseason to galvanize the defense and Trotter exemplifies that coveted trait on the field. As a one-year starter at Missouri, Trotter, the son of former Pro Bowl linebacker Jeremiah Trotter, played the Mike linebacker role in Missouri's 4-2-5 base system. Football runs in his veins and Trotter flies downhill with a violent disposition.

"He is mean," said Run Game Coordinator and Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote. "I was happy that we got him. I do not think since we have been here that we have had that true Mike linebacker. What I mean by that is he is able to hit the guard and make the play and get off very easily. He can strike those guys, there is a little old-school football. I am pretty sure he gets that from his daddy. He is the definition of that Mike linebacker. It helps you when you have those guys because you do not have to have a lot of guys in the box. You can go light box, protecting the run because you know he can two-gap. He handled his A-gap and he can get to the C-gap."

Alex Anzalone will take over the weakside 'Mo' linebacker role and Trotter will compete for the Bucs starting Mike linebacker spot. Trotter quickly reads his keys and fires, delivering the axe. He explodes through his hips for textbook tackles and plays with elite instincts. He knifes into the backfield and has an upside as a blitzer. Trotter meets running backs in the hole and was one of the best college football linebackers at sifting through congestion to deliver a staggering blow. He strikes with intensity and will vie to make an impact at the pro level in Tampa, following in his father's footsteps. Trotter's ability to diagnose plays comes from years of absorption, building habits and an unadulterated infatuation with the game of football.

"You talk about instincts all the time and what are instincts?" described Inside Linebackers Coach Mike Caldwell. "[It is] being able to see plays and recognize plays. If you grow up doing that and you hear your dad talk about it over and over and over again, it is eventually going to sink into you. It has sunk into him and he is a student of the game, just like his dad was so we are excited about him."