Ted Hurst Joins Draft Mates with Signed Deal

Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst, selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie deal. He joins five other members of the Buccaneers' most recent draft class who inked their first NFL contracts on Thursday. Hurst's pact is the standard four-year contract given to all players drafted in Rounds Two through Seven.

The only remaining member of the Bucs' 2026 draft class who has yet to sign is second round linebacker Josiah Trotter out of Missouri.

Hurst will join his fellow rookies, including Trotter on the practice field Friday afternoon on the first day of the Buccaneers' three-day rookie minicamp. There are also practices scheduled for Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.