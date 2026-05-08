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Ted Hurst Joins Draft Mates with Signed Deal

Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, the Bucs' third-round pick, becomes the sixth member of the team's seven-player draft class to sign his initial NFL contract

May 08, 2026 at 12:01 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst, selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie deal. He joins five other members of the Buccaneers' most recent draft class who inked their first NFL contracts on Thursday. Hurst's pact is the standard four-year contract given to all players drafted in Rounds Two through Seven.

The only remaining member of the Bucs' 2026 draft class who has yet to sign is second round linebacker Josiah Trotter out of Missouri.

Hurst will join his fellow rookies, including Trotter on the practice field Friday afternoon on the first day of the Buccaneers' three-day rookie minicamp. There are also practices scheduled for Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Hurst racked up 127 catches for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Georgia State and could fit into Tampa Bay's offense as a true 'X' receiver, given his 6-4, 206-pound frame and 4.4 speed. He joins a receiving corps that also includes Chris Godwin, 2025 first-round draft pick Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson.

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